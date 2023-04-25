“Late Late Show” host James Corden kicked off his last week hosting the CBS program with some commentary on Fox News’ firing of Tucker Carlson, joking that the controversial media figure is running out of places to go.

“Tucker Carlson has now worked — and left — MSNBC, CNN and Fox news. He’s running out of options now,” Corden said. “Soon he’s just going to be on The Weather Channel saying that hurricanes are caused by drag queens.”

Launching into his segment about Carlson, Corden addressed the confusion around the cause of the longtime Fox News host’s firing.

“This came as a total surprise. Carlson’s broadcast on Friday didn’t give any indication that he was preparing to leave the network, which sounds like he might’ve been fired,” Corden said, throwing in a world play on the network’s popular morning news show: “Now with ‘Fox & Friends’ like these, who needs enemies?”

The “Carpool Karaoke” host also addressed Don Lemon’s ouster from CNN after 17 years with the network.

“I think I know what’s going on here,” Corden said. “They’re getting out while the going’s good because soon, the only reputable news source in America will be gone on Thursday — it’s us.”

The audience applauded at this.

“We break the news. They take the news,” Corden said.

Watch Corden’s full “Late Late Night” monologue in the video above.