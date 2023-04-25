We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

‘The Daily Show’ Mocks Tucker Carlson Ouster: Fox ‘Opposed to Gender-Affirming Surgery’ But ‘Just Cut Off Their Own D–‘ (Video)

”You know that stupid look that’s always on Tucker Carlson’s face? Well today, he has a good reason for it,“ guest host Desi Lydic joked

| April 25, 2023 @ 8:09 AM

The Daily Show

“The Daily Show” welcomed its latest guest host on Monday night, bringing in correspondent Desi Lydic — and she was pretty baffled by Tucker Carlson’s ouster at Fox News.

“You know that stupid look that’s always on Tucker Carlson’s face?” Lydic prefaced. “Well today, he has a good reason for it.”

The announcement came Monday morning, with a statement from the network saying, “FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways … We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Jordan Klepper Mocks RFK Jr.’s Presidential Bid: Anti-Vax Campaign Is ‘Bold’ Since Many of His Voters ‘Are Already Dead’ (Video)
Also Read:
Jordan Klepper Mocks RFK Jr.’s Presidential Bid: Anti-Vax Campaign Is ‘Bold’ Since Many of His Voters ‘Are Already Dead’ (Video)

Like many — apparently including Carlson himself — Lydic was caught genuinely off guard by the news. But that’s mostly because of the irony she found within it.

“Wow. I can’t believe that a network that’s so opposed to gender-affirming surgery just cut off their own d–k,” she mocked.

Lydic admitted that she’s “glad he’s gone,” noting that Tucker’s exit “is going to leave a huge white power vacuum at Fox.” She also argued that there is a lesson to be learned from the circumstances.

“If you try to topple America’s democracy, you can stay on TV for two more years, and that’s it!” she joked.

Meyers Mocks Fox’s On-Air Statement Thanking Tucker Carlson: ‘Seen More Convincing Reads on North Korean State TV’ (Video)
Also Read:
Meyers Mocks Fox’s On-Air Statement Thanking Tucker Carlson: ‘Seen More Convincing Reads on North Korean State TV’ (Video)

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.