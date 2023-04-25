“The Daily Show” welcomed its latest guest host on Monday night, bringing in correspondent Desi Lydic — and she was pretty baffled by Tucker Carlson’s ouster at Fox News.

“You know that stupid look that’s always on Tucker Carlson’s face?” Lydic prefaced. “Well today, he has a good reason for it.”

The announcement came Monday morning, with a statement from the network saying, “FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways … We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Like many — apparently including Carlson himself — Lydic was caught genuinely off guard by the news. But that’s mostly because of the irony she found within it.

“Wow. I can’t believe that a network that’s so opposed to gender-affirming surgery just cut off their own d–k,” she mocked.

Lydic admitted that she’s “glad he’s gone,” noting that Tucker’s exit “is going to leave a huge white power vacuum at Fox.” She also argued that there is a lesson to be learned from the circumstances.

“If you try to topple America’s democracy, you can stay on TV for two more years, and that’s it!” she joked.

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.