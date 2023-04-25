Fox News parted ways with Tucker Carlson on Monday, shocking the world of media, and apparently even Carlson himself. And Seth Meyers had a pretty good laugh at the statement the network prepared to announce the move on-air, saying it “felt like a decree from state television in some sort of weird, cult-like dictatorship.”

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have mutually agreed to part ways,” said the statement from Fox News Media that was read live on the network after the news came down. It added, “We want to thank Tucker Carlson for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a long-term contributor.”

“Wow. I’ve seen more convincing reads on North Korean state TV,” Meyers mocked. “Tucker didn’t even get a farewell show. Fox really knows how to disappear someone!”

The “Late Night” host then joked that he’s “shocked” Fox’s statement didn’t just try to disavow Carlson altogether, and claim he never existed on the network. Here’s how Meyers expected that statement to go:

“Tucker Carlson is not now and has never been employed by this network,” he joked. “We don’t know who that is, and we’ve never even heard the name. Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. for our nightly newscast, hosted as always by Fox News stalwart, White Blonde Lady, Blue Dress.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.