Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is officially running for president in 2024, hoping to unseat President Joe Biden as the Democrats’ candidate. But, considering RFK Jr. is staunchly anti-vax, “The Daily Show” guest host Jordan Klepper think most of Kennedy’s voting base is “already dead.”

To kick off Thursday night’s headlines, Klepper noted that he had a lot he wanted to talk about but didn’t have time to fully dig in on, including the explosion of SpaceX’s Starship and RFK Jr.’s newly announced campaign. That said, he made sure to get at least one shot in on the latter.

“If you ask me, it’s pretty bold to build your entire campaign on being anti-vaccine since so many of the people who might vote for you are already dead,” Klepper mocked.

Kennedy has long been vocally anti-vax, often attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the start of 2022, Kennedy even likened COVID safety protocols to Nazi Germany, claiming, “Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland, you can hide in an attic, like Anne Frank did.”

His words drew wide criticism, including from his own wife, actress Cheryl Hines.

“My husband’s reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive,” she wrote in a statement on Twitter. “The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own.”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.