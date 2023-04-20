“The Daily Show” guest host Jordan Klepper was pleased to see Dominion Voting Systems get a multi-million dollar penalty for Fox News this week but, thinking long-term, he’s now dreading his future. According to Klepper, the lack of an on-air apology from Fox means he’s stuck going to Trump rallies to argue with supporters of the twice-impeached-and-once-indicted former president forever.

On Tuesday, Dominion settled their $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News for $787.5 million, almost exactly half of what they originally were suing for. In the end, Fox didn’t apologize for the claims, and didn’t actually admit to knowingly lying to their viewers, but said, “We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false.”

“Look, I’m happy for Dominion. But Dominion was not the only injured party here,” Klepper said on Wednesday night. “What about, you know, our faith in democracy? There are people who will not trust elections for the rest of their lives. And I have to talk to those people. I’m going to be arguing with them at Trump rallies every four years for the rest of my life”

Indeed, Klepper has become known for attending Trump rallies on behalf of “The Daily Show,” and questioning Trump supporters on their logic.

Last June, Klepper attended a rally in Mississippi about the January 6 Select Committee hearings, during which he showed attendees footage of the hearing, including Ivanka Trump accepting Bill Barr’s statement that claims of election fraud were “bullsh–.”

In response, rally-goers said it was a “clone” of Ivanka or possibly “edited” footage.

In March, Klepper attended the very small protest that formed in Manhattan over Trump’s then-potential indictment, and noted that, while the number of attendees were low, the “arguments over some basic facts were refreshingly familiar.”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.