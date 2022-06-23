“The Daily Show” star Jordan Klepper talked to attendees at a Donald Trump rally in Mississippi about the January 6 Select Committee hearings, and TheWrap has your exclusive first look at that segment airing during Thursday’s broadcast on Comedy Central.

In the latest installment of his Emmy-nominated segment “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse,” that airs as part of “The Daily Show” tonight, the host asked a bevy of questions to attendees, including if the rally goers had been keeping up with the hearing (a resounding no).

“Last weekend, the Trump Freedom Tour — comprised of Don, his son and a caravan of folks looking for book deals — headed to Mississippi, and I was curious who was shelling out the $9 – $4,000 to see the show,” Klepper said in the intro to his segment.

In the clip, Klepper can be seen showing attendees footage of the hearing, including Ivanka Trump accepting Bill Barr’s statement that claims of election fraud were “bullsh–.”

Reacting to the clip, some attendees said it was a “clone” of Ivanka or possibly “edited” footage.

Klepper has previously gone viral for his segments, which have been set at anti-vaccine gatherings, Trump rallies and other MAGA-affiliated events. He’s been covering Trump rallies as a “Daily Show” contributor since 2016.

Most recently, his special, “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy,” took him to the European country to talk to residents about recent political affairs. His Emmy-nominated special, “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse — Into The MAGAverse,” featured his time in Washington D.C. on January 6, documenting how the day unfolded.

You can watch the full clip above.