Coronavirus Meets Hollywood. What Now?

This is what is called Uncharted Territory. In the space of 48 hours, the entire world of entertainment as we know it has more or less shut down. Festivals. Conferences. Concerts. Sports events. TV productions. Upfronts. CinemaCon. Broadway. Screenings.
Oh, and offices (including ours). Everyone is working from home, or as it is known to save time, space and pixels: WFH.
The only thing left fully operational right about now is U.S. movie theaters, and by the time this post is published they may be shut down too. A big chunk of global distribution is already offline. All of the big studio movies due out in the next month or so have been moved off their current release dates, so there will surely be an economic impact on the exhibition industry, at least for the next number of weeks.
We’ve never seen this state of affairs before — well, except maybe on screen (see “Contagion,” “Outbreak,” “World War Z,” etc). And I doubt that any of us are prepared for the implications. We can already see the streets of New York City emptied of people and the 405 in Los Angeles bizarrely short of bumper-to-bumper cars in the middle of the day.
But the entertainment industry — which was on track to generate a total of $2.2 trillion overall in our economy next year according to PwC, up from $1.8 trillion in 2018 — is going to take an economic thumping.
How big will that thumping be? Hard to say. In fact, impossible to say. And don’t believe anyone who tries to hand you a hard number.
Which sector will take the worst hit? We can make some common sense projections — gaming happens at home, except for the fast-growing esports category. Streaming may be hit less hard.
But the reality is that We. Just. Don’t. Know. Some say that the critical upfront advertising buying season will be just fine without the live presentations that delight the advertising world and open checkbooks for the new seasons of broadcast programming. Maybe it will. And there are probably some opportunities that will be created by the shift to stay-at-home habits. The smartest among the streamers will figure out what this opportunity is — and grab it.
Compounding the dilemma is the timing: This global pandemic forcing the shutdown of, essentially, all communal activities is hitting the industry right in the midst of a fundamental shift in platforms and behavior. The entertainment economy is at the peak moment of morphing away from cable TV and physical DVDS and into an all-streaming distribution model.
And I mean, peak: Quibi, the short-form entertainment platform built for millennials and mobile phones, launches in April. Peacock and HBO Max, the new streaming platforms from, NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia, are also about to launch in the next few months. As product launches go, debuting in a global atmosphere of fear and panic is usually not your first choice. But that is where we are.
In our now-virtual newsroom we are braced for lots of pivots and pain points. The disruptions to our work and home lives will be worth it if they show the spread of the virus. But for the moment, welcome to the twilight zone.
All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)
As coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.
1. "No Time To Die"
MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of "No Time to Die" will be postponed until November 2020.
2. "A Quiet Place Part II"
Director John Krasinski announced on Instagram that the horror sequel's release will be delayed amid the growing spread of the coronavirus around the globe.
3. “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
Sony has pushed the worldwide release date of the family film “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” to August 7 over fears of the coronavirus after it was originally slated to start rolling out abroad at the end of March.
4. "Fast and Furious 9"
The release of the next “Fast & Furious” installment, “F9,” has been delayed from May 22 to now opening on April 2, 2021.
5. "The Lovebirds"
Paramount has postponed the theatrical release of the Issa Rae-Kamail Nanjiani rom-com “The Lovebirds," that was scheduled to hit theaters April 3. The studio has not set a new release date.
6. "Blue Story"
Paramount has delayed the controversial UK gang film "Blue Story," which was set for release on March 20. A future release date has not been announced.
7. "The Artist's Wife"
Strand Releasing and Water's End Productions delayed the limited release of the Bruce Dern and Lena Olin film "The Artist's Wife." The film was meant to open in New York on April 3 in Los Angeles on April 10 and in San Francisco on April 17. No new release date has been set.
8. "The Truth"
Hirokazu Kore-eda's film "The Truth" from IFC Films will postpone its March 20 domestic release to now open at an unspecified date in summer 2020. The film is in both French and English starring Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke and has already opened in some overseas markets.
9. "Mulan"
Disney formally postponed the release of its blockbuster, live-action remake "Mulan" "out of an abundance of caution." The studio is currently looking at new release dates in 2020. The film was meant to open March 27.
10. "The New Mutants"
After numerous delays, 20th Century's X-Men spinoff "The New Mutants" was also pushed back by Disney "out of an abundance of caution." The film from director Josh Boone was meant to open April 3. No new release date has been set.
11. "Antlers"
"Antlers," an indie horror film from director Scott Cooper starring Keri Russell, was also pushed back by Disney and Searchlight Pictures from its April 17 release. No new release date has been set.
12. "Bros"
Universal has delayed production on the Billy Eichner romantic comedy “Bros” amid coronavirus concerns, TheWrap has learned exclusively. The film was set to begin production on April 13.
13. "The Little Mermaid"
The Rob Marshall directed live action musical starring Halle Bailey was supposed to start production in London next week.
14. “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings”
News broke Wednesday night that production on “Shang-Chi” would be delayed after TheWrap reported that director Destin Daniel Cretton had been tested for coronavirus and was self-isolating.
15. "The Last Duel"
“The Last Duel” starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck was scheduled to shoot in Ireland after already completing 4 1/2 weeks of shooting.
16. "Nightmare Alley"
Guillermo Del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” which was supposed to star Bradley Cooper had suspended production and it is currently unknown how many weeks into production they were.
17. “Shrunk,” the “Honey I Shrunk The Kids” sequel
Comedy legend Rick Moranis was set to return to the “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” franchise with a new film at Disney called “Shrunk.” The film was in pre-production and postponed amid coronavirus concerns.
18. "Home Alone" Reboot
Production on the "Home Alone" reboot starring Archie Yates was suspended also suspended amid coronavirus concerns.
19. "Peter Pan & Wendy"
“Peter Pan & Wendy” is another live-action update on a Disney classic that was supposed to be directed by David Lowery. The film was pre-production and delayed till further notice.
