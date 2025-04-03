Rachel Maddow Thinks ‘Initial Lethargy’ From Dems Is Over After Cory Booker Filibuster | Video

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) set a historical record with his 25-hour filibuster this week, and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow thinks it’ll have some serious reverberating effects throughout the party. According to the pundit, it seems to have broken the “initial lethargy” from Dems in Trump’s second term.

In a conversation on Wednesday’s episode of “Late Night,” both Maddow and Seth Meyers applauded Booker, with Meyers admitting that he’s not sure what the speech will specifically accomplish, but arguing that it signals to voters “I do still have some energy for this fight.”

“Oh yeah,” Maddow immediately agreed. “And I think that that initial lethargy and kind of stunned reaction from the Democrats is over now.”

Maddow also praised Booker’s explanation for the filibuster, which he gave on her show immediately after he exited the Senate floor, saying that he truly listened to what his constituents demanded he do.

“I think the whole country kind of saw that,” she said. “Every single time I tuned in on TikTok, or C-SPAN, or YouTube, or anything, there were tens, if not hundreds of thousands of people watching. It’s like the whole country stood up and gave him a standing ovation.”

At that, Meyers cracked up simply because of the outlets Maddow listed.

“I think you’re the first person who’s ever said ‘On TikTok or C-SPAN,’” he said with a giggle. “You are a very weird Venn diagram, Rachel Maddow!”

You can watch Maddow’s full conversation with Seth Meyers in the video above.