Seth Meyers Plays ‘Hypocrisy Montage’ of GOP Complaining About Dems Trying to Buy Votes | Video

As Elon Musk continues to give select voters million-dollar checks seemingly as a reward for voting for certain people in certain elections, Seth Meyers couldn’t help but remember on Wednesday night how many times Republicans have complained about Dems “buying votes” over the last several years. And he brought the receipts.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, the “Late Night” host first laughed at the fact that Musk poured millions of dollars into backing the conservative candidate in Wisconsin’s state Supreme Court election this year, only for him to lose handily on Tuesday night.

“Sorry, what is that feeling? It’s — I’m like, not grinding my teeth anymore and the air is fresh. The light’s warm. I can see colors again!” Meyers marveled. “Try my tea; I can taste my tea again! Oh my God. This must be how it feels when the news is good.”

From there, the NBC comedian went on to explain just how much money Musk and Trump spent on this election, while pointing out that none of the GOP seemed to take issue with it.

“It is a surprising turn of events from the Republican Party, which has long argued, going back years, that the Democrats are the ones who use money and other free gifts to buy votes. Roll the hypocrisy montage!” he bellowed.

At that, a minute-and-a-half-long supercut of Republican pundits and politicians complaining about Dems “buying votes” began — griping about things like student loan forgiveness, offering gas rebate cards and more — with clips dating all the way back to 2012.

The montage ended with one Republican suggesting, “If you are going to buy votes, start with seven figures, right?”

“Hey, Elon took your advice,” Meyers retorted.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.