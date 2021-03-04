Costume Designers Guild Puts ‘Emma,’ ‘Mank’ on the Best-Dressed List

The costume designers responsible for the frocks in “Emma.,” the suits in “Mank” and the ’70s duds in “Judas and the Black Messiah” have been nominated for the 23rd annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, the guild announced on Thursday.

Those three films will be competing against “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “One Night in Miami” in the CDGA’s Excellence in Period Film category, one of three feature-film categories honored by the guild.

In the Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film category, the nominees are “Dolittle,” “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” “Mulan,” “Pinocchio” and “Wonder Woman 1984.” The Excellence in Contemporary Film nominees are “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” “Birds of Prey,” “Da 5 Bloods,” “Promising Young Woman” and “The Prom.”

Television nominees include “The Mandalorian,” “Snowpiercer,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” “I May Destroy You,” “Emily in Paris,” “Bridgerton,” “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit.”

In recent years, the Costume Designers Guild has typically nominated three or four of the films that have gone on to receive Oscar nominations for Best Costume Design. Those nominees almost always come from the period and fantasy categories. Last year, though, only two of the 15 CDG nominees ended up as Oscar nominees.

Winners will be announced at the CDGA ceremony on Tuesday, April 13. The show will be streamed live on Twitter beginning at 5:30pm PT/8:30pm ET.

The nominees:

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Dolittle – Jenny Beavan

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey – Michael Wilkinson

Mulan – Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini

Wonder Woman 1984 – Lindy Hemming

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar – Trayce Gigi Field

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Erin Benach

Da 5 Bloods – Donna Berwick

Promising Young Woman – Nancy Steiner

The Prom – Lou Eyrich

Excellence in Period Film

Emma. – Alexandra Byrne

Judas and the Black Messiah – Charlese Antoinette Jones

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth

Mank – Trish Summerville

One Night in Miami – Francine Jamison-Tanchuck

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

The Mandalorian: “Chapter 13: The Jedi” – Shawna Trpcic

Snowpiercer: “Access is Power” – Cynthia Summers

Star Trek: Picard: “Absolute Candor” – Christine Bieselin Clark

Westworld: “Parce Domine” – Shay Cunliffe

What We Do in the Shadows: “Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires” – Amanda Neale

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Emily in Paris: “Faux Amis” – Patricia Field & Marilyn Fitoussi

Euphoria: “Part 1: Rue – Trouble Don’t Last Always” – Heidi Bivens

I May Destroy You: “Social Media is a Great Way to Connect” – Lynsey Moore

Schitt’s Creek: “Happy Ending” – Debra Hanson

Unorthodox: “Part 2” – Justine Seymour

Excellence in Period Television

Bridgerton: “Diamond of the First Water” – Ellen Mirojnick & John W. Glaser III

The Crown: “Terra Nullius” – Amy Roberts

Lovecraft Country: “I Am.” – Dayna Pink

Mrs. America: “Shirley” – Bina Daigeler

The Queen’s Gambit: “End Game” – Gabriele Binder

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Dancing with the Stars: “Villains Night” – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

Hamilton – Paul Tazewell

The Masked Dancer: “Premiere – Everybody Mask Now!” – Gabrielle Letamendi & Candice Rainwater

The Masked Singer: “The Semi Finals – The Super Six” – Marina Toybina

Saturday Night Live: “John Mulaney / The Strokes” – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Excellence in Short Form Design

Apple: Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle – Vertical Cinema “The Stunt Double” short film – April Napier

The Killers: “Caution” music video – Samantha Kuester

Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” music video – Dawn Ritz & Kenn Law

Tim Burton Themed Halloween Party short film – Dawn Ritz

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” music video – Ami Goodheart