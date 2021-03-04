Costume Designers Guild Puts ‘Emma,’ ‘Mank’ on the Best-Dressed List

AWARDS BEAT
The costume designers responsible for the frocks in “Emma.,” the suits in “Mank” and the ’70s duds in “Judas and the Black Messiah” have been nominated for the 23rd annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, the guild announced on Thursday.
Those three films will be competing against “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “One Night in Miami” in the CDGA’s Excellence in Period Film category, one of three feature-film categories honored by the guild.
In the Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film category, the nominees are “Dolittle,” “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” “Mulan,” “Pinocchio” and “Wonder Woman 1984.” The Excellence in Contemporary Film nominees are “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” “Birds of Prey,” “Da 5 Bloods,” “Promising Young Woman” and “The Prom.”
Television nominees include “The Mandalorian,” “Snowpiercer,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” “I May Destroy You,” “Emily in Paris,” “Bridgerton,” “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit.”
In recent years, the Costume Designers Guild has typically nominated three or four of the films that have gone on to receive Oscar nominations for Best Costume Design. Those nominees almost always come from the period and fantasy categories. Last year, though, only two of the 15 CDG nominees ended up as Oscar nominees.
Winners will be announced at the CDGA ceremony on Tuesday, April 13. The show will be streamed live on Twitter beginning at 5:30pm PT/8:30pm ET.
The nominees:
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Dolittle – Jenny Beavan
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey – Michael Wilkinson
Mulan – Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini
Wonder Woman 1984 – Lindy Hemming
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar – Trayce Gigi Field
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Erin Benach
Da 5 Bloods – Donna Berwick
Promising Young Woman – Nancy Steiner
The Prom – Lou Eyrich
Excellence in Period Film
Emma. – Alexandra Byrne
Judas and the Black Messiah – Charlese Antoinette Jones
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth
Mank – Trish Summerville
One Night in Miami – Francine Jamison-Tanchuck
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
The Mandalorian: “Chapter 13: The Jedi” – Shawna Trpcic
Snowpiercer: “Access is Power” – Cynthia Summers
Star Trek: Picard: “Absolute Candor” – Christine Bieselin Clark
Westworld: “Parce Domine” – Shay Cunliffe
What We Do in the Shadows: “Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires” – Amanda Neale
Excellence in Contemporary Television
Emily in Paris: “Faux Amis” – Patricia Field & Marilyn Fitoussi
Euphoria: “Part 1: Rue – Trouble Don’t Last Always” – Heidi Bivens
I May Destroy You: “Social Media is a Great Way to Connect” – Lynsey Moore
Schitt’s Creek: “Happy Ending” – Debra Hanson
Unorthodox: “Part 2” – Justine Seymour
Excellence in Period Television
Bridgerton: “Diamond of the First Water” – Ellen Mirojnick & John W. Glaser III
The Crown: “Terra Nullius” – Amy Roberts
Lovecraft Country: “I Am.” – Dayna Pink
Mrs. America: “Shirley” – Bina Daigeler
The Queen’s Gambit: “End Game” – Gabriele Binder
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Dancing with the Stars: “Villains Night” – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee
Hamilton – Paul Tazewell
The Masked Dancer: “Premiere – Everybody Mask Now!” – Gabrielle Letamendi & Candice Rainwater
The Masked Singer: “The Semi Finals – The Super Six” – Marina Toybina
Saturday Night Live: “John Mulaney / The Strokes” – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian
Excellence in Short Form Design
Apple: Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle – Vertical Cinema “The Stunt Double” short film – April Napier
The Killers: “Caution” music video – Samantha Kuester
Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” music video – Dawn Ritz & Kenn Law
Tim Burton Themed Halloween Party short film – Dawn Ritz
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” music video – Ami Goodheart