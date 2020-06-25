‘Council of Dads’ Canceled After One Season at NBC

NBC has canceled the family drama “Council of Dads” after one season.

Series star J. August Richards broke the news in an Instagram post on Thursday. “I want to thank @joanrater and @tvphelan for the willingness to give voice and representation to #gayfamilies, #blacklgbt, #qpoc and the worldwide #lgbtq community by telling the story of Oliver, Peter and Tess Post-Richards,” he wrote in the post, also thanking the show’s fans for watching.

Based on author Bruce Feiler’s book of the same name, “Council of Dads” centered on a father of five who enlists his friends to step in as “back-up dads” to help guide and support his children after a health scare.

In addition to Richards, the drama also starred Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, Tom Everett Scott, Blue Chapman, Emjay Anthony, Michele Weaver, Thalia Tran, Steven Silver and Michael O’Neill. “Grey’s Anatomy” alums Tony Phelan and Joan Rater were writers and executive producers on the series along with David Gould and Jason Wilborn. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed also executive produced.

“Council of Dads” was the final NBC series from the 2019-20 season awaiting a decision from the network. It joins a number of other freshman series that were not picked up for another season by the network, including “Bluff City Law,” “Indebted,” “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector,” “Perfect Harmony” and “Sunnyside.” Only midseason entry “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” will return for a second season.