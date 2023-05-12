Country Star and Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Jimmie Allen Sued for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Manager

Country singer Jimmie Allen is accused of sexual assault and battery in a federal civil lawsuit by his former day-to-day manager, who accused the Grammy-nominated former “American Idol” contestant of grooming, abusing and harassing her while out on tour.

The plaintiff, a Jane Doe, says in the lawsuit that she was warned when she was assigned to Allen that the singer could be inappropriate with women, according to legal documents obtained by TheWrap. She said one night, at a dinner following Allen’s guest appearance on “Idol” in March 2021, she drank “a couple glasses of white wine” before becoming disoriented and blacking out.

She said when she woke up, she was bleeding and disoriented, and that Allen was there, insisting that she take a Plan B pill while he supervised. In the months that followed she said she was sexually harassed and retaliated against for reporting the conduct, according to the lawsuit, filed in a federal court in Tennessee and first reported by Variety.

Allen called the allegations in a statement to Variety false, “deeply troubling and hurtful.” He admitted to a sexual relationship with the woman and says it was consensual. Earlier this year he announced that he was separating from his wife, Alexis Gale, whom he married in 2021.

Since the lawsuit was revealed, Allen has been dropped by his agency UTA, his management firm The Familie and his publicist. An alternative way of contacting Allen could not be determined. He was also dropped from concert festival appearances and as a college commencement speaker.

Allen was nominated for best new artist at the 2022 Grammys, and has three country radio No. 1 singles. A 2011 “Idol” contestant, Allen had returned to the show from time to time as a mentor and performer.