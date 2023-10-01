Couple Who Dressed as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for Halloween 2020 Head to Chiefs-Jets Game (Video)

Makayla and Nick Stephens, who dressed as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce back in 2020, will be attending the Chiefs-Jets game Sunday.

Makayla Stephens announced the news on Instagram, where she wrote, “three years ago, we unknowingly predicted the tea that has sent our entire world into a spiral the past 72 hours… and on behalf of @LiptonIcedTeaUS, Nick and I are headed to New York City to see our favorite team play in Taylor’s favorite city!!”

“I am completely without words that THIS is my life right now!!! 🌎🗽💛,” she added.

In an interview with NBC’s “Today,” Makayla explained of their costume choices, “It’s, like, the most… half-assed costumes! They’re truly just clothes I had in my closet and then I put some glitter on my eye.”

In a video posted to TikTok, Makayla dives further into the story. As a longtime fan of Swift, she taught her husband all about her favorite singer when they met, and he taught her all about Kelce and the Chiefs, his favorite football player and team.

Their photo is making the rounds again now, a week after Swift and Kelce made major headlines when the singer showed up at the tight end’s football game last week. They are expected to further delight fans Sunday, as Swift is reported to be in attendance ahead of the Chiefs’ game against the Jets.

The Chiefs host the Jets Sunday beginning at 7:20 p.m. ET — and Makayla and Nick will be right there at the “fif-tea” yard line, enjoying the Swift-Kelce show like the rest of us.