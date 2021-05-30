Courteney Cox Re-Creates Classic ‘Friends’ Dance – This Time With Ed Sheeran (Video)

Though the “Friends” reunion included a lot of things, there’s one thing it didn’t — the classic “routine,” performed by Monica and Ross. But Courteney Cox is still giving the fans what they want. In a video posted to her Instagram on Sunday, the actress proved she’s still got the moves, albeit with a new dance partner.

Ed Sheeran joined in this time, and he gave the performance his whole heart. He leapfrogged over Cox, moonwalked like a champ and did his very best funky chicken. The only thing he couldn’t do was catch Courteney Cox when she made the jump into his arms.

Still, it’s likely to leave most “Friends” fans satisfied. Though it’s unclear why exactly Cox and Sheeran were together, it is clear that he’s become an honorary Friend.

You can watch the full performance below, or click here.

“Just some routine dancing with a friend…” Cox captioned the video, adding the hashtag #ReRoutine. Only time will tell how Cox’s onscreen brother and original dance partner, David Schwimmer, will feel about his replacement.

The dance routine has become classic in the years since it debuted. In fact, it was important enough at the time to earn an entire episode named for it. “The One With the Routine” premiered as the 10th episode of the sixth season of “Friends” in 1999.

In the episode, Ross and Monica perform the number at Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve party, hoping to get onto a platform, and thereby on camera during the special. In the episode, the routine is one the Geller siblings created and perfected back in eighth grade, and it earned them honorary mention in the sibling category of the competition they entered.

If you’re feeling nostalgic, you can watch the original routine with Schwimmer and Cox below.