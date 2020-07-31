Courteney Cox to Reprise Gale Weathers Role in ‘Scream’ Relaunch

Courteney Cox will reprise her role as Gale Weathers from the previous “Scream” films in Spyglass and Paramount Pictures’ upcoming relaunch of the franchise, it was announced Friday.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (“Ready or Not”), better known as the filmmaking team Radio Silence, will direct the film. James Vanderbilt (“Murder Mystery,” “Zodiac,” “The Amazing Spider-Man”) and Guy Busick (“Ready or Not,” “Castle Rock”) are co-writing the screenplay.

It was previously announced that David Arquette would reprise his role as Dewey Riley dating back to the original 1996 horror film “Scream.” Plot details are being kept under wraps. At the time, it was also announced that the filmmakers were in conversation with other legacy cast members.

David Arquette to Reprise Dewey Role in New 'Scream' Movie

Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak are producing for Spyglass. The original film’s screenwriter Kevin Williamson will serve as executive producer. And the third member of the Radio Silence trio, Chad Villella, will also executive produce alongside Williamson.

The late Wes Craven directed the original “Scream” in 1996, a meta-horror and slasher movie that called attention to its genre trappings and featured the now iconic villain Ghostface as the masked killer. The film spawned three more sequels as well as an anthology series that aired on MTV and VH1, and the four films have grossed more than $600 million worldwide.

Paramount to Partner With Spyglass on Relaunch of 'Scream'

Cox took to Instagram on Friday to share her excitement, posting a video of Ghostface and captioning, “I can’t wait to see this face again.”

Cox played Gale Weathers, an ambitious journalists who joins forces with Sidney Prescott and Dewey Riley to stop the Ghostface murders, in all four “Scream” films. Aside from “Scream,” the actress is best known for her roles on “Friends” and “Cougar Town.” She will next be seen in the upcoing horror comedy, “Shining Vale,” for Starz.

Cox is represented by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

After years of bad slasher-movie sequels virtually ruined the genre, director Wes Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson revitalized it in 1996 with “Scream,” which turns 20 this week. But its tongue-in-ch... Dimension Films Drew Barrymore, the most famous cast member at the time, was originally offered the role of protagonist Sidney (eventually played by Neve Campbell), but was drawn to the 12-minute opening scene because it es... Dimension Films In the famous opening sequence of "Scream," Casey (Barrymore) says she thinks the sequels to “A Nightmare on Elm Street” “sucked” after the killer tells her his favorite horror movie. Craven directed the ori... Dimension Films In another reference to “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” Craven briefly makes a cameo as a school janitor dressed in villain Freddy Krueger’s original costume. Dimension Films Jamie Kennedy’s character Randy lists four rules of horror movies: (1) You will not survive if you have sex, (2) if you drink or do drugs, or (3) if you say “I’ll be right back,” and (4) everyone is a suspec... Dimension Films Randy at one point watches Jamie Lee Curtis in “Halloween.” He pleads with her, “Turn around Jamie! He’s right behind you,” just as Ghostface creeps up on his own character. The joke works on two levels, bec... Dimension Films Near the end of the film, Skeet Ulrich’s character Billy licks fake blood off his fingers, telling Sidney it’s just corn syrup. Of course, the movie actually used fake blood made from dyed red corn syrup, ov... Dimension Films As explained in the documentary "Scream: The Inside Story," “Scream” was sent to the MPAA for review nine times in order to secure an R-rating over an NC-17. Producer Bob Weinstein personally had to lobby th... Dimension Films Similarly, Dimension Films initially offered the project to a number of other directors before Craven stepped in. Weinstein had to ask Williamson whether the script he just bought was a "funny movie with sca... Dimension Films Williamson was inspired by some real-life murder cases in his hometown to write the screenplay, but the story itself borrows heavily from an earlier slasher film, “When a Stranger Calls” from 1979. Carol Kan... Dimension Films “Scream” was the subject of much debate after real murders occurred in which the killers said they were inspired by Craven’s film. In fact, Williamson’s script appears to preemptively address this discussion... Dimension Films If this gallery filled you with '90s nostalgia, you might also like this look at 10 Bizarre Details 'The People v OJ Simpson' Got Right. And find more "Scream" trivia, quotes and goofs on IMDB.

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)