Shut Down of Los Angeles COVID-19 Test Site for Filming on ‘She’s All That’ Remake Sparks Social Media Backlash

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti was in the hot seat Monday night with more than few Twitter users after it was reported that a COVID-19 testing location at Union Station will be shut down Tuesday to accommodate filming for the upcoming remake of “She’s All That.”

Union Station is one of 15 COVID-19 test sites in the city of Los Angeles.

Representatives of FilmLA, Miramax, which produces the film, or the office of the Mayor of Los Angeles did not immediately respond to requests for comment from TheWrap.

On Monday, people who had scheduled a COVID-19 test appointment for Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Union Station were notified via email that the appointments had been canceled due to an “event”. The email didn’t reveal the nature of the event, but it was reported by Deadline early Monday evening to be “He’s All That,” a remake of the 1999 film “She’s All That.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, both Garcetti’s office and Film LA say they were unaware that the filming would lead to the testing site being temporarily shut down. FilmLA went further, telling LA Times “All we know at this hour is that this decision wasn’t made by FilmLA or the City’s film permit approver LAPD, nor was it sought by the production company seeking to film at Union Station.”

On Monday night, a follow up statement was sent to people whose accounts were canceled by Andrea Garcia, press secretary to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. In the statement, Garcia said that 504 people had scheduled appoints to be tested for the illness at the Union Station testing location, and their appointments would be honored at one of the 14 other testing sites. In addition, Garcia said “we are hoping to reopen the Union Station site’s operations tomorrow.”

“Earlier today we learned that our Union Station testing kiosk was unexpectedly closed in advance of tomorrow’s appointments. As soon as this was brought to our attention, we contacted the 504 people scheduled for a test on December 1st at Union Station to let them know that their appointment would be honored at any of the other 14 city testing locations, including another mobile testing site located at the North Hollywood Metro Station accessible by the Metro transit system,” Garcia’s statement said. “In addition, we are hoping to reopen the Union Station site’s operations tomorrow. We remain committed to providing free tests and are scheduled to test more than 38,000 people tomorrow. We have administered more than 2.5 million tests to Angelenos since March 20. Our network of testing centers and mobile testing pop up facilities reaches the entire City of Los Angeles, and we will continue to monitor new surge areas to make sure obtaining a test is as easy as possible.”

