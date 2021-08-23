‘Cowboy Bebop': See First Look at John Cho as Spike in Netflix’s Live-Action Series (Photos)

Netflix shared new first-look photos from the upcoming live-action “Cowboy Bebop” series, also setting a November premiere date for the John Cho-led series.

An adaptation of the beloved anime series of the same name, “Cowboy Bebop” is described as “an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past.”

Cho stars in the series as Spike Spiegel, alongside Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine. Per Netflix, the trio forms “a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price.”

The series will premiere on the streaming service on Nov. 19. Check out the first-look images below.

Netflix is co-producing with Tomorrow Studios, with Netflix overseeing the show’s physical production. Andre Nemec, Josh Appelbaum, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio will serve as executive producers and showrunners, with Watanabe consulting. Alex Garcia Lopez will direct the first two episodes.

The original “Cowboy Bebop” was created by director Shinichirō Watanabe and animator Toshihiro Kawamoto, “Cowboy Bebop” ran for 26 episodes from 1997-1998 and was followed by a feature film, “Cowboy Bebop: The Movie,” in 2001.

Netflix’s adaptation has been in the works since 2018, having been forced to delay production for by several months after Cho suffered a knee injury requiring surgery.

John Cho in “Cowboy Bebop” (Kirsty Griffin/Netflix)

John Cho in “Cowboy Bebop” (Geoffrey Short/Netflix)

John Cho in “Cowboy Bebop” (Nicola Dov/Netflix)

John Cho in “Cowboy Bebop” (Kirsty Griffin/Netflix)

Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black in “Cowboy Bebop” (Geoffrey Short/Netflix)

Daniella Pineda, John Cho and Mustafa Shakir in “Cowboy Bebop” (Nicola Dov/Netflix)

Daniella Pineda as Faye Valenine in “Cowboy Bebop” (Geoffrey Short/Netflix)