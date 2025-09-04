What Time Is the Cowboys vs. Eagles Kickoff Game?

The first game of the 2025 NFL regular season will air on NBC and stream live on Peacock

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against DeMarvion Overshown #13 of the Dallas Cowboys during 2024 game (Credit: Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

NFL Football will kick off strong Thursday night as the Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys reignite their old-school rivalry.

The reigning Super Bowl champions will play the Cowboys on their home turf at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field for the very first game of the NFL regular season.

The Cowboys-Eagles matchup will air on NBC and simulstream live on Peacock Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT.​​​ Quarterback​ Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni will lead the Eagles as they square off against the Cowboys led by coach Brian Schottenheimer and QB Dak Prescott.

Just a week before the start of the season, the Cowboys shook up their roster, trading star defensive player Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for the Packers’ Kenny Clark and a pair of future first-round draft picks. Parsons’ $188 million Cowboys contract made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

The matchup will be the sixth straight season that the reigning Super Bowl champs host the regular season kickoff on a Thursday night. Last season the Eagles had a regular season record of 14-3 before winning the Super Bowl, while the Cowboys’ regular season record was 7-10.

Mike Tirico will serve as the play-by-play reporter for the NFL opening game with Cris Collinsworth as a game analyst and Terry McAulay as a rules analyst. Melissa Stark will be the sideline reporter for Thursday’s matchup.

Though the Eagles are expected to win against the Cowboys, they did lose several key defensive players following their championship win last season. This will be the Cowboys first game with former offensive coordinator Schottenheimer as their new head coach.

