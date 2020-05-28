MSNBC’s Craig Melvin is hitting the road for a week, reporting on efforts in various states to reopen businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, TheWrap has learned. He is expected to announce the new special, “Reopening America,” Thursday morning on-air.

Through the first week of June, Melvin’s reports from coronavirus hotspots along the Northeast coast of the country will air on “Today” between 7 a.m. ET and 9 a.m. ET, as well as “The 3rd Hour of Today” at 9 am. ET.

The special will also air on MSNBC during his usual hour at 11 a.m. ET. His reporting will also appear on NBC News NOW and “The Report” on Quibi.

“We remain committed as ever to covering one of the biggest stories of our lifetimes,” said NBC News and MSNBC senior vice president Rashida Jones in an exclusive statement to TheWrap. “We are constantly looking for new ways to tell critical stories from around the country. In this special series, Craig will travel the Northeast to bring viewers to locales that are reopening as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. What happens in these places as they reopen will provide important insight for all Americans.”

Melvin has already been broadcasting from the scenes of various coronavirus hotspots around New York City as part of a series called “Craig Melvin Reports: Coronavirus Pandemic.”

His colleagues, too, have been hitting the road. NBC News’ Cal Perry has been traveling by RV to keep socially distanced from his crew and avoid airports and hotels.