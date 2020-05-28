MSNBC’s Craig Melvin To Examine Business Reopenings in New Special (Exclusive)

Host to travel the country and highlight different states’ strategies post-shutdown in ‘Reopening America’

| May 28, 2020 @ 7:37 AM Last Updated: May 28, 2020 @ 7:51 AM
Craig Melvin

MSNBC

MSNBC’s Craig Melvin is hitting the road for a week, reporting on efforts in various states to reopen businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, TheWrap has learned. He is expected to announce the new special, “Reopening America,” Thursday morning on-air.

Through the first week of June, Melvin’s reports from coronavirus hotspots along the Northeast coast of the country will air on “Today” between 7 a.m. ET and 9 a.m. ET, as well as “The 3rd Hour of Today” at 9 am. ET.

The special will also air on MSNBC during his usual hour at 11 a.m. ET. His reporting will also appear on NBC News NOW and “The Report” on Quibi.

Also Read: How NBC News' Quibi Show 'The Report' Launched With iPads in Anchors' Homes Instead of Custom-Built Studio

“We remain committed as ever to covering one of the biggest stories of our lifetimes,” said NBC News and MSNBC senior vice president Rashida Jones in an exclusive statement to TheWrap. “We are constantly looking for new ways to tell critical stories from around the country. In this special series, Craig will travel the Northeast to bring viewers to locales that are reopening as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. What happens in these places as they reopen will provide important insight for all Americans.”

Melvin has already been broadcasting from the scenes of various coronavirus hotspots around New York City as part of a series called “Craig Melvin Reports: Coronavirus Pandemic.”

His colleagues, too, have been hitting the road. NBC News’ Cal Perry has been traveling by RV to keep socially distanced from his crew and avoid airports and hotels.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
1 of 58

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE