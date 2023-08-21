Will There Be a ‘Crappie Lake’ Season 2? Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Sure Hope So

“Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake” just finished its first season, and stars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan hope to hit the road again soon.

The Bravo series followed the two “Real Housewives of New York” alum as they traveled to Benton, Illinois, to revive the local tourism after the pandemic. While in Benton, de Lesseps and Morgan sampled the local attractions (including crappie fishing and a testicle festival) and men. Sunday’s Season 1 finale culminated with a variety show featuring the duo and Benton residents.

“When they asked us to do the show, we didn’t know what to expect,” de Lesseps told TheWrap. “And we say that often about starting a new season of ‘Housewives’ — you just never know, right? We went in kind of blindfolded. And we were really pleasantly surprised by how wonderful the people were.”

In the finale, the town residents gathered to bid farewell to de Lesseps and Morgan and erected a billboard with their faces. Morgan was overcome with emotion.

“We did a lot in a short time,” Morgan reflected. “We were up for everything and the town was very receptive and very grateful.”

Fans will see de Lesseps and Morgan in the upcoming “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy” on Peacock, where they’ll reunite with fellow former New York housewives Ramona Singer, Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley and Kristen Taekman.

Morgan revealed she prefers filming shorter trips like “Crappie Lake” and “Ultimate Girls Trip” and hopes to do more in the future. “We were spending five months of our life filming in New York, when you can do these little shorter trips!”

De Lesseps agreed. “[These trips] are right up our alley. We are doing reality, but at the same time, helping people and doing comedy along the way. We hope to go to towns across America to help other mayors in other states.”

Jeff Jenkins, the executive producer of “Crappie Lake,” hopes to revisit Benton if the show is renewed before heading to a new locale.

“You kind of want an update right?” Jenkins said. “How is [motel owner] Akash? How’s [director of public works] Craig? How are all the fun folks we met? How are the kids responding to the new stuff in the town?”

“There’s small towns all over the USA that could use a little fluff up,” he added. “A little spit polish. So I think anything’s possible, but I would agree a little checkup [on Benton] and then maybe head to a new town that needs help.”

Jenkins also revealed there were a few scenes from Season 1 that were cut because they didn’t fit the tone of the show. “There were a couple, not many, gnarly quarrels between the ladies. And we just made the decision that we don’t need more quarrels. This is fun. This about heart and comedy and making things better,” he said. “And so there’s a couple of those on the cutting room floor. They’re wildly compelling and the humor is insane. So maybe they will pop up on Peacock or a website somewhere!”

All episodes of “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake” are streaming on Peacock.