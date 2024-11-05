‘Crazy Rich Asians’ and ‘Anyone But You’ Producer SK Global Hit by Layoffs

SK Global, the production company behind “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Anyone But You,” has been impacted by layoffs, an insider with knowledge tells TheWrap.

Roughly 20 employees were affected across multiple departments, according to Deadline, which first reported the news.

In the face of significant industry changes over the past few years, including structural changes in the market and how media is developed, distributed and consumed, SK Global had to carefully assess how they are operating the company for their continued growth and success, the insider noted.

As a business, SK Global remains dedicated to creating premium content with cultural impact, and all of their business lines and current and upcoming productions will remain on track as they implement these changes, the insider said.

The production company was previously known as Sidney Kimmel Entertainment and was primarily known for bankrolling prestige dramas “Hell or High Water” and “The Place Beyond the Pines.” SK has produced and financed over 100 feature films. They most recently scored a sleeper box office hit with Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney starrer “Anyone But You,” which grossed over $220 million worldwide at the box office.

Other credits include “Thai Cave Rescue” and inspirational documentary feature “Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa.”