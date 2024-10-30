Fandom Lays Off More Staff in Latest Restructuring

Fandom is undergoing yet another round of layoffs, TheWrap has learned. The job cuts were further confirmed by impacted employees on social media.
The wiki-driven company that owns brands like GameSpot, Metacritic, GameFAQs, Screen Junkies and TV Guide was forced to lay off more staffers on Wednesday due to market changes. The organizational update did not affect one specific website.
The layoffs are just the latest since Fandom acquired the suite of sites in October 2022 for a reported $55 million. The first round of cuts then came less than four months later in January 2023.
At least two writers confirmed their dismissals on X, with a third stating this is the fourth round of layoffs since the 2022 acquisition. Read the tweets, below:
TheWrap has reached out to Fandom for comment.
More to come…
