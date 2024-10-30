Fandom Lays Off More Staff in Latest Restructuring

Fandom is undergoing yet another round of layoffs, TheWrap has learned. The job cuts were further confirmed by impacted employees on social media.

The wiki-driven company that owns brands like GameSpot, Metacritic, GameFAQs, Screen Junkies and TV Guide was forced to lay off more staffers on Wednesday due to market changes. The organizational update did not affect one specific website.

The layoffs are just the latest since Fandom acquired the suite of sites in October 2022 for a reported $55 million. The first round of cuts then came less than four months later in January 2023.

At least two writers confirmed their dismissals on X, with a third stating this is the fourth round of layoffs since the 2022 acquisition. Read the tweets, below:

Looks like I'm back to my YouTube channel.



Just got laid off from GameSpot. If anyone is looking for a Video Producer/Senior Producer, I've got you. Also been working on a game for the past couple years, and can program in C# and Unity, plus do Game Design. — Dave Klein 🗡️ 🐝 (@TheDaveKlein) October 30, 2024

ICYMI: I got laid off by Fandom/GameSpot today.



While I may have issues with the folks who have owned GameSpot throughout my time there, I always loved working with the GameSpot team. Best team I've been on. We made so much out of so little and made it work. — Chris Hayner (@ChrisHayner) October 30, 2024

another round of layoffs at fandom. i'm ok, but a lot of people aren't. i think this is the FOURTH round of layoffs we've had since they acquired GameSpot in 2022. this industry fucking sucks, man — Jake Dekker (@jacobdekk) October 30, 2024

TheWrap has reached out to Fandom for comment.

