’13 Going on 30′ Reboot Set at Netflix With Emily Bader and Logan Lerman Attached to Star

Emily Bader and Logan Lerman are set to star in a remake of “13 Going on 30,” the 2004 romantic comedy starring Jennifer Garner, which will be released on Netflix.

Bader reunites with director Brett Haley, with whom she worked on the hit Netflix romantic comedy “People We Meet on Vacation,” which cracked the Netflix Global Top 10 for four weeks earlier this year.

In the 2004 film, Garner plays Jenna, a 13-year-old who magically wakes up in her 30-year-old body after wishing to become a successful adult in 1987. She finds herself as the editor of a fashion magazine, but at a personal cost.

Bader and Haley’s version of the film, from a script by Hannah Marks with revisions by Flora Greeson, is described as a “reimagining” of the 2004 film, though exact plot details are being kept secret. Garner will serve as an executive producer alongside Marks, Donna Roth and Susan Arnold, as well as Scott Hemming for Revolution Studios and Alyssa Altman for RK Films. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum will produce for RK Films.

“’13 Going on 30′ is one of those rare, perfect films. Funny, emotional, deeply human, with unforgettable performances from Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Judy Greer. I’m a longtime fan, so stepping into this reimagining comes with tremendous responsibility,” Haley said in a statement.

“Jennifer Garner being on board as an executive producer, after playing such a big part of what made the original special, is especially meaningful. I also couldn’t be more excited to reunite with Emily Bader after ‘People We Meet on Vacation.’ She and the amazingly talented Logan Lerman are a magical pairing. I feel incredibly lucky to be trusted with something that means so much to so many people,” Haley continued.

“13 Going on 30” continues Bader and Haley’s relationship with Netflix. In addition to “People We Meet on Vacation,” Haley has directed the films “All the Bright Places,” starring Elle Fanning, and “All Together Now,” starring Taylor Richardson and Carol Burnett. Bader is attached to star in the sports biopic “The 99ers” as American soccer legend Mia Hamm in a retelling of the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Bader is repped by Creative Artists Agency, Untitled Entertainment, Viewpoint and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Lerman is repped by UTA, Brillstein & Viewpoint.

Haley is repped by WME, Untitled and McKuin Frankel Whitehead. Greeson is repped by UTA, Kaplan Perrone and Yorn Levine. Marks is represented by UTA, Untitled, Circle Management and Production and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson and Christopher.

Garner is repped by CAA, Linden Entertainment, The Lede Company and attorneys Jason Sloane and Harris Hartman of Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

The project was first reported by Deadline.