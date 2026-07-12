The 3 Best Movies on Netflix This Week

Of all the streaming catalogues, Netflix can be one of the easiest to get lost in. There are so many different categories, but oftentimes, those categories can overlap too, meaning you’re getting the same few films recommended over and over again.

Hopefully, we’re going to avoid that here. Yes, this week we are recommending a movie that’s definitely been served up to you a few times, but hopefully we’re also steering you toward movies you may not have noticed, too.

Here are the three best movies to watch on Netflix this week.

(Netflix) Voicemails for Isabelle Yes, it’s been out for a few weeks now, and if you haven’t caved and watched “Voicemails for Isabelle” yet, you probably should. Starring Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson, the story centers on Jill (Deutch), an aspiring chef who loses her younger sister far too early in life. The two were inseparable, even living several states away, always talking on the phone. When Isabelle (Ciara Bravo) dies, Jill continues to call her sister’s number, and just leaves voicemails for her. Unbeknownst to Jill though, the number has been reassigned to Wes (Robinson), who quickly falls for Jill just based on those voicemails. He has no idea they’re for her deceased sister — at first — he just thinks they’re goofy little things left for a wrong number. Eventually the two come together, and yes, the secret comes out. It’s not your typical rom-com, but it will scratch the itch for you in a big way. It’s definitely one of Netflix’s better original outings in recent years. Read Next

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(Netflix) Wine Country To be transparent, “Wine Counry” is a pretty middling film. It’s directed by Amy Poehler, and stars her alongside most of her “SNL” friends, and as you watch it, you distinctly get the feeling that this movie exists purely because those women said, “We want to go have fun together in wine country.” And honestly, you kind of have to respect that. The actual story follows a group of friends who head to wine country to celebrate one of their own’s 50th birthday. Each woman is quietly dealing with something in their personal life, meaning they start butting heads pretty quickly. As with any movie like this, things fall apart, but eventually, it all works out. Really, must a movie be “cinema” to be enjoyed? This is the one to watch if you want something easy during girls night.