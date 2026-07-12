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The 3 Best Movies on Netflix This Week

From a new release to a ’90s classic

A League of Their own
Tom Hanks and Geena Davis in "A League of Their Own" (Columbia Pictures)

Of all the streaming catalogues, Netflix can be one of the easiest to get lost in. There are so many different categories, but oftentimes, those categories can overlap too, meaning you’re getting the same few films recommended over and over again.

Hopefully, we’re going to avoid that here. Yes, this week we are recommending a movie that’s definitely been served up to you a few times, but hopefully we’re also steering you toward movies you may not have noticed, too.

Here are the three best movies to watch on Netflix this week.

Will Ferrell in "The Hawk"
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Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson in "Voicemails for Isabelle" (Credit: Netflix)
(Netflix)

Voicemails for Isabelle

Yes, it’s been out for a few weeks now, and if you haven’t caved and watched “Voicemails for Isabelle” yet, you probably should.

Starring Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson, the story centers on Jill (Deutch), an aspiring chef who loses her younger sister far too early in life. The two were inseparable, even living several states away, always talking on the phone. When Isabelle (Ciara Bravo) dies, Jill continues to call her sister’s number, and just leaves voicemails for her.

Unbeknownst to Jill though, the number has been reassigned to Wes (Robinson), who quickly falls for Jill just based on those voicemails. He has no idea they’re for her deceased sister — at first — he just thinks they’re goofy little things left for a wrong number.

Eventually the two come together, and yes, the secret comes out. It’s not your typical rom-com, but it will scratch the itch for you in a big way. It’s definitely one of Netflix’s better original outings in recent years.

Jonah Hauer-King and Zoey Deutch in "The Threesome" (Credit: Vertical Entertainment)
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(Netflix)

Wine Country

To be transparent, “Wine Counry” is a pretty middling film. It’s directed by Amy Poehler, and stars her alongside most of her “SNL” friends, and as you watch it, you distinctly get the feeling that this movie exists purely because those women said, “We want to go have fun together in wine country.” And honestly, you kind of have to respect that.

The actual story follows a group of friends who head to wine country to celebrate one of their own’s 50th birthday. Each woman is quietly dealing with something in their personal life, meaning they start butting heads pretty quickly. As with any movie like this, things fall apart, but eventually, it all works out.

Really, must a movie be “cinema” to be enjoyed? This is the one to watch if you want something easy during girls night.

"A League of Their Own" (Columbia Pictures)
(Columbia Pictures)

A League of Their Own

It’s baseball season, and there’s a new “Toy Story” in theaters, and funny enough, those two things do connect. They intersect at Tom Hanks in “A League of Their Own.” As a cherry on top, the Women’s Pro Baseball League revealed the official details of its first four teams this week.

What is there to say about “A League of Their Own”? It’s just a classic. It centers on the creation of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (a very real league, albeit a fictionalized story), and stars the likes of Hanks, Geena Davis, Rosie O’Donnell, Madonna and others.

It’s arguably the perfect summer movie, and that’s what I have to say on that.

Tom Hanks on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (Credit: NBC)
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Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

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