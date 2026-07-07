Everything New on Streaming in July: Netflix, HBO Max and More

A new month has begun, kicking off the hottest part of summer, but also bringing another shake-up to the streaming catalogues.
Whether you have just one streamer, or all of the streamers, you’re looking at a shift in what’s available to watch in July, from movies to TV and everything in between. To make life easier on you, we’ve compiled our monthly round-up of where everything’s at right now.
You’ll find a full list of everything new to streaming in July below.
Netflix
July 1
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
“A Dog’s Journey”
“A Dog’s Purpose”
“A League of Their Own”
“Ali”
“Apollo 13”
“Baby Mama”
“The Beguiled”
“Born on the Fourth of July”
“The Boss Baby”
“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”
“Donnie Brasco”
“Enola Holmes 3”
“Fargo”
“Gone Girl”
“Hellboy”
“Heroes” Seasons 1–4
“High Fidelity”
“Krampus”
“Moneyball”
“Nomadland”
“Queen & Slim”
“Rebirth of Mothra”
“Rebirth of Mothra II”
“Rebirth of Mothra III”
“Ride Along”
“Ride Along 2”
“Sex Tape”
“Spider-Man: Homecoming”
“Summer ’36”
“Talk to Me”
“U-571”
“The Vow”
“White Chicks”
“The Witch”
“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”
“Worst Neighbor Ever”
July 2
“Human Vapor”
“Hunting Housewives”
“Super Subbu”
“Survival of the Thickest” Season 3
July 3
“Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?”
“Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?”
July 4
“80 for Brady”
“Dark Winds” Season 4
July 5
“Memento”
“Sparks of Tomorrow”
July 6
“Hamnet”
“My Sesame Street Friends: My Abby” Season 2
July 7
“Better Late Than Single” Season 2
“Emeril Cooks” Season 1
“Jeff Arcuri: Nice to Meet You”
July 8
“I’m Not Afraid”
“Nothing to Lose”
“Salcedo, Leather, and Boogaloo”
“The Tick: The Complete Series”
“Thunder 3”
July 9
“Little House on the Prairie”
July 10
“Ikka”
“Miguel Ángel Blanco: The 48 Hours that Changed Spain”
“The Paradise Murders”
“Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea”
“Zola”
July 11
“The Apartment Job”
July 12
“Love is Blind: UK — After the Altar”
“Susana and Elvira: No Plan B”
July 13
“Golden Kamuy -The Abashiri Prison Raid-“
“Hot Ones: Extra Heat”
“Jim Thorpe: Lit by Lightning”
“Mile End Kicks”
“MLB Home Run Derby 2026”
July 14
“The Hunger Games”
“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”
“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1”
“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2”
“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”
“Quarterback” Season 3
“Techniquely” Season 1
July 15
“Snowden”
“The Tick” Seasons 1–2
“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” Season 4
July 16
“The Body in the Locker”
“The Hawk”
“Me Before Me”
July 17
“23,000 Lives”
“Desire”
“The East Palace”
“Heartstopper Forever”
“The Map of Longing”
July 18
“Spooky in Love”
July 19
“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” Season 3
July 20
“Sesame Street Classics” Season 1
“Wicked: For Good”
July 21
“Bill Maher: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor”
“WWE: Unreal” Season 3
July 22
“A Toxic Love Story”
“Elite Force”
“The Taste Test” Season 1
July 23
“Kaulitz & Kaulitz” Season 3
“Ransom Canyon” Season 2
“The Debt Collector”
July 24
“72 Hours”
“Scream”
“Scream 2”
“Scream 3”
“The Truthers”
July 27
“Hannibal” Seasons 1–3
“TÁR”
July 28
“The Exorcism”
“Mary Beth Barone: Galaxy Brain”
July 29
“A Private Life”
“Final Project”
“Gear Heads” Season 1
“Wrath”
July 30
“The Bombing of Pan Am 103”
July 31
“Terry McMillan Presents: His, Hers & Ours”
HBO Max
July 1
A Life of Her Own
A Woman’s Face
Army of Darkness
Battle Cry
Bright Leaf
Deadpool 2
Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut
Desire Me
The Evil Dead (1983)
Evil Dead II (1987)
Evil Dead (2013)
Footsteps in the Dark
Goodbye Christopher Robin
Hail Satan?
Hereditary
I Love You, Alice B. Toklas
Jay & Pamela, Season 2 (TLC)
Just Friends
Lawyer Man
Legally Blonde
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Marine Raiders
My Dream is Yours
My Favorite Wife
New Moon
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band
Romance on the High Seas
Super Troopers 2
The Beggar’s Opera
The Clock
The Courtship of Eddie’s Father
The Disembodied
The Equalizer
The Equalizer 2
The Equalizer 3
The Frozen Dead
The Hook
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
The Meg
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy (1959)
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Reluctant Debutante
The Rover
The Strangers
The Strawberry Blonde
The Usual Suspects
The Women (1939)
Up the Down Staircase
Us
Waterloo Bridge
Young Bess
July 2
The Face Doctors, Season 1 (TLC)
July 3
Deep Revenge, Season 1
Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 54 (Food Network)
July 8
“UFC at the White House” with Sara Sidner, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)
July 9
Kitchen Chaos, Season 1 (Food Network)
On The Case with Paul Zahn, Season 29 (ID)
The Man Will Burn (HBO Original)
July 10
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 214 (HGTV)
The Long Walk (Lionsgate)
July 12
Iyanu: The War of Twin Princes, Season 2B
Ocean’s Eight
July 13
Dumb Money
July 14
Pitmasters, Season 1 (Food Network)
July 15
People Magazine Investigates: The University of Cosmic Intelligence Cult, Season 1 (ID)
July 16
911: Did the Killer Call? Season 2 (ID)
Marc by Sofia (A24)
Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 6 (Discovery)
Worst Yard on the Block, Season 1 (HGTV)
July 17
Batwheels, Season 3D (Cartoon Network)
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 259 (HGTV)
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Tag
The Land of Sometimes
July 20
Naked and Afraid: Global Showdown, Season 1 (Discovery)
July 21
Ugliest House in America, Season 8 (HGTV)
July 22
Extreme Buyers Club, Season 1 (HGTV)
People Magazine Investigates: The Cult of the Soulful Journey, Season 1 (ID)
July 23
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Season 1 (Max Original)
July 24
My Lottery Dream Home: Where Are They Now?, Season 1 (HGTV)
Restaurant Impossible: Last Call, Season 1 (Food Network)
July 25
Roast My Rental, Season 1 (HGTV)
July 27
Craig Ferguson: American On Purpose (CNN Original Series)
President Curtis, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
The Big Bang Theory Podcast, Season 4
The Great Food Truck Race, Season 19 (Food Network)
July 28
This Land (CNN Original Series)
July 29
Kitchen Undercover, Season 1 (Food Network)
July 31
The Drama (A24)
Prime Video
July 1
“Elle”
“Everybody Hates Chris” Seasons 1–4
“Gilmore Girls” Seasons 1–7
“1984”
“A Fish Called Wanda”
“A Fistful of Dollars”
“A Good Person”
“About My Father”
“Alive”
“Backdraft”
“Backdraft 2”
“Bones and All”
“Bottoms”
“Capote”
“Couple’s Retreat”
“Dante’s Peak”
“Death Race”
“Dudley Do-Right”
“Fiddler on the Roof”
“For a Few Dollars More”
“Gladiator”
“Homefront”
“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”
“How to Train Your Dragon”
“How to Train Your Dragon 2”
“Ice Age”
“Ice Age: The Meltdown”
“Jinn”
“Judgment at Nuremberg”
“Jujutsu Kaisen 0”
“Landscape with Invisible Hand”
“Lars and the Real Girl”
“Leave It to Beaver”
“Leaving Las Vegas”
“Leviathan”
“Lions for Lambs”
“Maine”
“Man in the Moon”
“Miami Vice”
“Moonfall”
“Much Ado About Nothing”
“On the Count of Three”
“Original Sin”
“Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters”
“Road House”
“Ronin”
“Saving Private Ryan”
“Showgirls”
“Support Your Local Gunfighter”
“Support Your Local Sheriff”
“Surrounded”
“The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert”
“The Boy Next Door”
“The Devil’s Mouth”
“The Flintstones”
“The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas”
“The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”
“The Magnificent Seven”
“The Magnificent Seven”
“The Martian”
“The Young Messiah”
“Three Amigos!”
“Three Thousand Years of Longing”
“Till”
“To Live and Die in L.A.”
“Tropic Thunder”
“Uncharted”
“Unlovable”
“War Dogs”
“World War Z”
July 2
WNBA: Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun (8 p.m. ET)
July 3
“The Loyalty Game”
NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Orlando Pride (10 p.m. ET)
July 7
“The Ghost in the Shell”
July 8
“65”
MLB: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays (6:40 p.m. ET)
July 9
“From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman” Season 2
WNBA: Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream (8 p.m. ET)
WNBA: Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury (10 p.m. ET)
July 10
NWSL: Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current (8 p.m. ET)
July 15
“Ride or Die”
July 16
WNBA: New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings (8 p.m. ET)
July 17
“Jesy Nelson: Life Changing”
“Young Farts Trailer Parts”
“Do Not Enter”
“The Amateur”
NWSL: Kansas City Current vs. San Diego Wave (8 p.m. ET)
July 18
ONE Championship on Prime: Lessei vs. Rabah
July 21
VEEPS
July 24
“The Wild Robot”
“Primate”
NWSL: Portland Thorns vs. Gotham FC (10 p.m. ET)
July 29
MLB: New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox (7:40 p.m. ET)
July 30
WNBA: Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky (8 p.m. ET)
WNBA: New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces (10 p.m. ET)
July 31
“Batman: Caped Crusader” Season 2
NWSL: NC Courage vs. Orlando Pride (8 p.m. ET)
Hulu
July 1
“GMA First Listen” Season 1
“KidCity A.I. Attack” Season 1
“Kiff” Seasons 1–2
“LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash” Season 4
“Love, Diana Musical Mysteries” Season 2
“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” Season 1
“Autos Mota y Rocanrol”
“Bad Boys”
“Bad Boys II”
“Bend It Like Beckham”
“The Birth of a Nation”
“Corina”
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”
“Dirty Dancing”
“Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights”
“Happy Gilmore”
“Independence Day: Resurgence”
“Interstellar”
“Iron Man”
“Iron Man 2”
“Mamma Mia!”
“Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!”
“Margaret”
“Miracle”
“The Mummy”
“Planet of the Apes”
“The Pledge”
“Riding in Cars with Boys”
“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
“Run Lola Run”
“Running with Scissors”
“Rust and Bone”
“Saving Silverman”
“Searching for Sugar Man”
“The Secret in Their Eyes”
“Selma”
“A Separation”
“Straight”
“Titanic”
“Twilight”
“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1”
“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2”
“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”
“The Twilight Saga: New Moon”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
July 2
“Undead Unluck: Winter Arc” Special Premiere
“America’s Book of Secrets: The Monuments” Season 1
“America’s Greatest Feud: The History of the Hatfields & McCoys” Season 1
“The American Soldier” Season 1
“Blood and Glory: The Civil War in Color” Season 1
“Born Tough: Inside the Ford Factory” Season 1
“Can’t Turn Us Around: Alabama’s Foot Soldiers” Season 1
“The Harlem Hellfighters” Season 1
“How the States Got Their Shapes” Season 1
“Jefferson” Season 1
“Lee & Grant” Season 1
“The Men Who Built America” Season 1
“The Mexican Revolution” Season 1
“The Mexican-American War” Season 1
“Moon Landing: The Lost Tapes” Season 1
“The Presidents” Season 1
“Presidents at War” Season 1
“Rise Up: The Movement that Changed America” Season 1
“Roots: A History Revealed” Season 1
“The Secrets We Keep”
“Theodore Roosevelt” Season 1
“Washington’s Generals” Season 1
“The White House: Behind Closed Doors” Season 1
“The World Wars” Season 1
July 3
“Dorohedoro” Seasons 1–2
“Disney Celebrates America” Special
“Jeopardy!” Season 40
“Wheel of Fortune” Seasons 20, 28, 40 and 42
“Bodies Bodies Bodies”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“Lady Bird”
“Moonlight”
July 4
“BBQ Brawl” Seasons 3 and 5
“Daemons of the Shadow Realm” Season 1
“Guy’s All-American Road Trip” Seasons 1–3
“Guy’s Grocery Games” Season 30
“Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports” Season 1
“Worst Cooks in America” Season 30
July 5
“Attack of the Samurai Sharks”
“Great White Gauntlet”
“Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory”
“Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Season 1
“Shark Island Showdown”
“Sharks: Reef Rivals”
“Shark vs. Giant Croc”
“World’s Biggest Mako”
July 8
“I.S.S.”
July 9
“Behind Bars: Women Unchained” Season 1
“Customer Wars” Season 7
“The First 48” Season 28
“Murder on Trial” Season 1
July 10
“Celebrity Family Feud” Season 12
“Jujutsu Kaisen” Season 3
“Press Your Luck” Season 7
“Project Runway” Season 22
“Daniel Isn’t Real”
“Hick”
“In the Name of the King”
“The Legend of Molly Johnson”
“LOL Live: Matt Richards”
“Parkland”
“Redux Redux”
July 11
“Body Cam” Seasons 1–3
“Naked and Afraid XL” Seasons 7–10
“On the Red Carpet Presents: ‘Moana’”
“Wild Vacation Rentals” Season 1
July 12
“Though I Am an Inept Villainess” Season 1
July 13
“Rabbit Hole” Season 1
“Start Here” Season 1
July 14
“Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro” Series Premiere
July 15
“Mission: Yozakura Family” Season 2
“Brave Wilderness: Creator Essentials” Season 1
“JJ & Mikey: Creator Essentials” Season 1
“KidCity Ultimate Mishmash” Seasons 2–5
“Topper Guild Hidden in Plain Sight Creator Essentials” Season 1
“Tyler & Snowi: Escape Buddies” Season 1
July 16
“Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos”
“After the First 48” Season 10
“American Wreckers” Season 1
“Road Wars” Season 6
“Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween”
“Blippi’s Trick-or-Treat Halloween Adventure”
“The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One”
“Meekah’s Pumpkin-tastic Halloween”
“The Hockey Mom’s Revenge”
“A Real Pain”
July 17
“America’s Funniest Home Videos” Seasons 19–21
“They Fight” Film Premiere
July 18
“Baking Championship: Next Gen” Season 1
“House Hunters: Paradise” Season 1
“Kids Baking Championship” Seasons 5–6
“Moonshiners” Season 2
“Say Yes to the Nest” Season 1
“Suddenly Amish” Season 1
July 20
“King of the Hill” Season 15
“Beyblade X” Season 2
July 22
“Snowpiercer” Seasons 1–4
July 23
“Diabolical Women” Season 1
“Interrogation Raw” Season 4
“Living in Secret” Season 1
“Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston”
“The Proof Is Out There” Season 5
“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” Season 5
July 24
“Soy Luna: Volver a Rodar” Season 1
“Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie”
July 25
“90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days” Season 8
“Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan” Season 6
“Hunt for the Missing: Chicago” Season 1
“Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger” Season 1
“Say Yes to the Dress” Season 16
“Saturday Night”
July 27
“Furious” Series Premiere
July 29
“Slingshot”
July 30
“Alone UK” Season 1
“Ancient Aliens: Origins” Season 2
“A Boy’s Best Obsession is His Mother” Season 1
“Cellmate Secrets” Season 1
“House of Stassi” Season 1
“Lollapalooza: Livestream”
“Murder at the Motel” Season 2
“My Crazy Ex” Seasons 1 and 3
“My Crazy Ex: Bad Resolutions” Season 1
“The Pastor Who Preys”
“Here”
July 31
“FX’s Adults” Special Premiere
“Land of Bad”
Disney+
July 1
Abandoned (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Magicampers (Season 1) – New Episodes
X-Men ’97 (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – Three-Episode Premiere
July 3
Disney Celebrates America (ABC News Live) – 24-hour programming begins
The Simpsons: Simpsley – Disney+ Exclusive Episode
July 4
Disney Celebrates America (ABC News Live) – 24-hour programming concludes
July 5
Chibiverse (Season 4) – New Episodes
SHARKFEST – New Premieres for the Annual Summer Event
Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory
World’s Biggest Mako
Attack of the Samurai Sharks
Shark vs. Giant Croc
Shark Island Showdown
Sharks: Reef Rivals
Great White Gauntlet
July 6
Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
July 7
Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
July 8
Bluey Compilations – Premiere
King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA(Disney+ Original) – New Episode
X-Men ’97(Season 2) (Disney+ Original) –New Episode
July 10
Project Runway (Season 22) – Premiere
July 11
Theme Song Takeover (Season 6) – Premiere
July 13
Rabbit Hole (Season 1) (Pocketwatch)
July 14
Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro–Premiere
Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends(Season 5) –New Episodes
July 15
King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA(Disney+ Original) –New Episode
X-Men ’97(Season 2) (Disney+ Original) –New Episode
July 16
The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One
July 17
America’s Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 19-21)
Descendants: Wicked Wonderland–Premiere
Project Runway(Season 22) –New Episode
July 18
Theme Song Takeover (Season 6) – New Episode
July 19
Women’s Sports Sundays – WNBA: Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury (ESPN) – 7pm ET
July 21
Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro– New Episode
July 22
BeddyByes – New Episodes
King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA(Disney+ Original) –New Episode
X-Men ’97 (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
July 23
Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston – Premiere
Banana Ball: Party Animals vs. Clowns (ESPN) – 7pm ET
July 24
Project Runway(Season 22) –New Episode
Soy Luna: Let’s Roll Again (Disney+ Original) – Premiere –All Episodes Streaming
NFL Flag Championships(ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC, NFL+) –TBD
Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters(ESPN2) –8pm ET
July 25
How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episode
Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts –Two-Episode Premiere
Theme Song Takeover(Season 6) –New Episode
NFL Flag Championships(ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC, NFL+) –TBD
Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters(ESPN2) –5pm ET
WNBA All-Star Game(ABC) –8:30pm ET
July 26
NFL Flag Championships(ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC, NFL+) –10am ET
Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters(ESPN2) –4pm ET
Women’s Sports Sundays – NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Racing Louisville(ESPN, ESPN Deportes) –9pm ET
July 28
Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro–New Episode
July 29
King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA(Disney+ Original) –New Episode
X-Men ’97(Season 2) (Disney+ Original) –New Episode
July 30
Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts (Season 1) –New Episode
Lollapalooza Livestream Day 1
July 31
Lollapalooza Livestream Day 2
Project Runway(Season 22) –New Episode
Banana Ball: Tailgaters vs. Party Animals(ESPN2) –9pm ET
Peacock
July 1
27 Dresses
The Abyss
The Adjustment Bureau
Alita: Battle Angel
Bad Moms
Big
Blink Twice
Blue Crush
Born on the Fourth of July
Braveheart
Bridesmaids
Challengers
Clear and Present Danger
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2
Crisis
The Dictator
A Dog’s Journey
A Dog’s Purpose
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Focus
Ford v Ferrari
Forrest Gump
Furious 7
Fury
Hall Pass
Heist
Hellboy
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Holes
The House Bunny
The Hunt for Red October
I, Robot
The Idea of You
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3-D
Jaws: The Revenge
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Just Go with It
Kick-Ass
Knives Out
Lone Survivor
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
Man on Fire
The Mask
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black 3
Men in Black: International
Mission: Impossible
Monsters vs. Aliens
Nobody
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
The Patriot
The Prestige
Pretty Woman
Profile
The Punisher
Red
Red 2
Rio
Robocop
Role Models
Seven
The Shallows
Shark Tale
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Straight Outta Compton
The Sum of All Fears
Tammy
Titanic
Tropic Thunder
Twister
Van Helsing
War of the Worlds
We Were Soldiers
Wet Hot American Summer
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
July 2
Black Bag
Brilliant Minds, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)
July 4
Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular 2026 (NBC Simulcast)
July 6
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 4 – Finale (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 4 – Finale (Reelz)
July 9
The Five Star Weekend – Premiere (Peacock Original)
The Five Star Weekend Podcast – Premiere, 2 episodes (Peacock Original)
Love Hurts
July 10
Reminders of Him – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 20 (Bravo)
July 11
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 5 – Premiere (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 5 (Reelz)
July 12
Love Island USA, Season 8 – Finale (Peacock Original)
Married at First Sight, Season 20 – Premiere, One Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
July 15
In the City, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)
July 19
The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 4A – Premiere (Oxygen)
Killer Couples, Season 18B – Finale (Oxygen)
July 22
In the City, Season 1 – WWHL Reunion (Bravo)
July 23
Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 2C – Premiere (Peacock Original)
The Valley After Show Podcast, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
July 25
Jeopardy!, Season 42 – Finale
July 29
In the City, Season 1 – WWHL Reunion (Bravo)
July 30
Dog Man
The Valley, Season 3 – Finale (Bravo)
July 31
Surviving Earth, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
Paramount+
July 1
“Clifford the Big Red Dog” Seasons 1–2
“Clifford’s Puppy Days” Seasons 1–2
“Garfield and Friends” Seasons 1–7
“Goosebumps” Seasons 1–4
“Magic School Bus” Seasons 1–4
“PAW Patrol: Fire Rescue”
“Super Duper Bunny League” Seasons 1–2
“Aeon Flux”
“An Officer and a Gentleman”
“Anthropoid”
“Bad News Bears”
“Big Night”
“Boomerang”
“Borg vs. McEnroe”
“Carriers”
“City of God”
“City of Men”
“Critical Condition”
“Deepwater Horizon”
“Down to Earth”
“Everybody Wants Some!!”
“Extract”
“Fences”
“Flight”
“Focus”
“Gemini Man”
“Glory”
“Good Boys”
“Good Morning, Vietnam”
“Grease 2”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“Here and Now”
“Imagine That”
“Kiss the Girls”
“Marathon Man”
“Men, Women & Children”
“Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life”
“Nightwatch”
“Out of the Furnace”
“Overdrive”
“Rio”
“Road Trip”
“Serendipity”
“She’s All That”
“Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow”
“Sleepy Hollow”
“Steel Magnolias”
“Super 8”
“The Commuter”
“The Dutchman”
“The Expendables”
“The Expendables 2”
“The Expendables 3”
“The Expendables 4”
“The Island”
“The Kid”
“The Longest Yard”
“The Machinist”
“The Perfect Gamble”
“The Ring”
“The Ring Two”
“The Sum of All Fears”
“The Untouchables”
“Tremors”
“Vacation”
“War and Peace”
“Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!”
“Wuthering Heights”
“xXx”
“Young Adult”
July 3
“Dutton Ranch” Season 1 Finale
July 4
“The Great American Block Party 250”
July 4
WNBA: Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream
July 4–5
PGA Tour: John Deere Classic (Third and Fourth Round Coverage)
July 5
BIG3 Basketball
Canada Sail Grand Prix
July 7
“Tyler Perry’s Zatima” Season 4 Finale
July 8
“Wardriver”
July 9
“Big Brother” Season 28
July 11
SPFL Premier Sports Cup: Stirling Albion vs. Dundee United
UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2
WNBA: Portland Fire vs. Atlanta Dream
July 11–12
PGA Tour: Genesis Scottish Open (Third and Fourth Round Coverage)
July 12
BIG3 Basketball
July 14
“The Real Wolf of Wall Street”
July 17
“RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” Season 11 Finale
“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked” Season 8 Finale
July 18
NWSL: Denver Summit FC vs. Portland Thorns FC
NWSL: Bay FC vs. North Carolina Courage
SPFL Premier Sports Cup: Aberdeen vs. Queen’s Park
SPFL Premier Sports Cup: Dundee United vs. Arbroath
UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs. Usman
USL: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Louisville City FC
WNBA: New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever
July 19
2026 SBD World’s Strongest Man Final
BIG3 Basketball
Progressive AVP League Central Park
WNBA: Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream
July 21
“Teen Mom UK: New Generation” Season 4
July 22
“All the Queen’s Men” Season 5 Finale
SPFL Premier Sports Cup: St. Mirren vs. Dunfermline Athletic
July 23
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 4
“Criminal Minds: Evolution” Season 19 Finale
July 24
“The Chi” Series Finale
July 25
Ripken National Championships
UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Rountree Jr.
July 25–26
PGA Tour: 3M Open (Third and Fourth Round Coverage)
July 26
BIG3 Basketball
PBR Teams Season Preview Show
SPFL Premier Sports Cup: Queen of the South vs. Aberdeen
Zuffa Boxing 09: Berlanga vs. Butler