Everything New on Streaming in July: Netflix, HBO Max and More

A new month has begun, kicking off the hottest part of summer, but also bringing another shake-up to the streaming catalogues.

Whether you have just one streamer, or all of the streamers, you’re looking at a shift in what’s available to watch in July, from movies to TV and everything in between. To make life easier on you, we’ve compiled our monthly round-up of where everything’s at right now.

You’ll find a full list of everything new to streaming in July below.

Netflix

July 1

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

“A Dog’s Journey”

“A Dog’s Purpose”

“A League of Their Own”

“Ali”

“Apollo 13”

“Baby Mama”

“The Beguiled”

“Born on the Fourth of July”

“The Boss Baby”

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

“Donnie Brasco”

“Enola Holmes 3”

“Fargo”

“Gone Girl”

“Hellboy”

“Heroes” Seasons 1–4

“High Fidelity”

“Krampus”

“Moneyball”

“Nomadland”

“Queen & Slim”

“Rebirth of Mothra”

“Rebirth of Mothra II”

“Rebirth of Mothra III”

“Ride Along”

“Ride Along 2”

“Sex Tape”

“Spider-Man: Homecoming”

“Summer ’36”

“Talk to Me”

“U-571”

“The Vow”

“White Chicks”

“White Chicks” (Columbia Pictures)

“The Witch”

“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

“Worst Neighbor Ever”

July 2

“Human Vapor”

“Hunting Housewives”

“Super Subbu”

“Survival of the Thickest” Season 3

July 3

“Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?”

“Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?”

July 4

“80 for Brady”

“Dark Winds” Season 4

July 5

“Memento”

“Sparks of Tomorrow”

July 6

“Hamnet”

“My Sesame Street Friends: My Abby” Season 2

July 7

“Better Late Than Single” Season 2

“Emeril Cooks” Season 1

“Jeff Arcuri: Nice to Meet You”

July 8

“I’m Not Afraid”

“Nothing to Lose”

“Salcedo, Leather, and Boogaloo”

“The Tick: The Complete Series”

“Thunder 3”

July 9

“Little House on the Prairie”

July 10

“Ikka”

“Miguel Ángel Blanco: The 48 Hours that Changed Spain”

“The Paradise Murders”

“Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea”

“Zola”

July 11

“The Apartment Job”

July 12

“Love is Blind: UK — After the Altar”

“Susana and Elvira: No Plan B”

July 13

“Golden Kamuy -The Abashiri Prison Raid-“

“Hot Ones: Extra Heat”

“Jim Thorpe: Lit by Lightning”

“Mile End Kicks”

“MLB Home Run Derby 2026”

July 14

“The Hunger Games”

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1”

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2”

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”

“Quarterback” Season 3

“Techniquely” Season 1

July 15

“Snowden”

“The Tick” Seasons 1–2

“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” Season 4

July 16

“The Body in the Locker”

“The Hawk”

“Me Before Me”

July 17

“23,000 Lives”

“Desire”

“The East Palace”

“Heartstopper Forever”

“The Map of Longing”

July 18

“Spooky in Love”

July 19

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” Season 3

July 20

“Sesame Street Classics” Season 1

“Wicked: For Good”

July 21

“Bill Maher: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor”

“WWE: Unreal” Season 3

July 22

“A Toxic Love Story”

“Elite Force”

“The Taste Test” Season 1

July 23

“Kaulitz & Kaulitz” Season 3

“Ransom Canyon” Season 2

“The Debt Collector”

July 24

“72 Hours”

“Scream”

“Scream 2”

“Scream 3”

“The Truthers”

July 27

“Hannibal” Seasons 1–3

“TÁR”

July 28

“The Exorcism”

“Mary Beth Barone: Galaxy Brain”

July 29

“A Private Life”

“Final Project”

“Gear Heads” Season 1

“Wrath”

July 30

“The Bombing of Pan Am 103”

July 31

“Terry McMillan Presents: His, Hers & Ours”

HBO Max

July 1

A Life of Her Own

A Woman’s Face

Army of Darkness

Battle Cry

Bright Leaf

Deadpool 2

Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut

Desire Me

The Evil Dead (1983)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Evil Dead (2013)

Footsteps in the Dark

Goodbye Christopher Robin

Hail Satan?

Hereditary

I Love You, Alice B. Toklas

Jay & Pamela, Season 2 (TLC)

Just Friends

Lawyer Man

Legally Blonde

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Marine Raiders

My Dream is Yours

My Favorite Wife

New Moon

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band

Romance on the High Seas

Super Troopers 2

The Beggar’s Opera

The Clock

The Courtship of Eddie’s Father

The Disembodied

The Equalizer

The Equalizer 2

The Equalizer 3

The Frozen Dead

The Hook

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

The Meg

The Mummy (1999)

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in “The Mummy” (Credit: Universal)



The Mummy (1959)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Reluctant Debutante

The Rover

The Strangers

The Strawberry Blonde

The Usual Suspects

The Women (1939)

Up the Down Staircase

Us

Waterloo Bridge

Young Bess

July 2

The Face Doctors, Season 1 (TLC)



July 3

Deep Revenge, Season 1

Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 54 (Food Network)



July 8

“UFC at the White House” with Sara Sidner, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)



July 9

Kitchen Chaos, Season 1 (Food Network)

On The Case with Paul Zahn, Season 29 (ID)

The Man Will Burn (HBO Original)



July 10

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 214 (HGTV)

The Long Walk (Lionsgate)



July 12

Iyanu: The War of Twin Princes, Season 2B

Ocean’s Eight



July 13

Dumb Money



July 14

Pitmasters, Season 1 (Food Network)



July 15

People Magazine Investigates: The University of Cosmic Intelligence Cult, Season 1 (ID)



July 16

911: Did the Killer Call? Season 2 (ID)

Marc by Sofia (A24)

Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 6 (Discovery)

Worst Yard on the Block, Season 1 (HGTV)



July 17

Batwheels, Season 3D (Cartoon Network)

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 259 (HGTV)

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Tag

The Land of Sometimes



July 20

Naked and Afraid: Global Showdown, Season 1 (Discovery)



July 21

Ugliest House in America, Season 8 (HGTV)



July 22

Extreme Buyers Club, Season 1 (HGTV)

People Magazine Investigates: The Cult of the Soulful Journey, Season 1 (ID)



July 23

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Season 1 (Max Original)



July 24

My Lottery Dream Home: Where Are They Now?, Season 1 (HGTV)

Restaurant Impossible: Last Call, Season 1 (Food Network)



July 25

Roast My Rental, Season 1 (HGTV)



July 27

Craig Ferguson: American On Purpose (CNN Original Series)

President Curtis, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

The Big Bang Theory Podcast, Season 4

The Great Food Truck Race, Season 19 (Food Network)



July 28

This Land (CNN Original Series)



July 29

Kitchen Undercover, Season 1 (Food Network)



July 31

The Drama (A24)

Prime Video

July 1

“Elle”

“Everybody Hates Chris” Seasons 1–4

“Gilmore Girls” Seasons 1–7

“1984”

“A Fish Called Wanda”

“A Fistful of Dollars”

“A Good Person”

“About My Father”

“Alive”

“Backdraft”

“Backdraft 2”

“Bones and All”

“Bottoms”

“Capote”

“Couple’s Retreat”

“Dante’s Peak”

“Death Race”

“Dudley Do-Right”

“Fiddler on the Roof”

“For a Few Dollars More”

“Gladiator”

“Homefront”

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”

“How to Train Your Dragon”

“How to Train Your Dragon 2”

“Ice Age”

“Ice Age: The Meltdown”

“Jinn”

“Judgment at Nuremberg”

“Jujutsu Kaisen 0”

“Landscape with Invisible Hand”

“Lars and the Real Girl”

“Leave It to Beaver”

“Leaving Las Vegas”

“Leviathan”

“Lions for Lambs”

“Maine”

“Man in the Moon”

“Miami Vice”

“Moonfall”

“Much Ado About Nothing”

“On the Count of Three”

“Original Sin”

“Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters”

“Road House”

“Ronin”

“Saving Private Ryan”

“Showgirls”

“Support Your Local Gunfighter”

“Support Your Local Sheriff”

“Surrounded”

“The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert”

“The Boy Next Door”

“The Devil’s Mouth”

“The Flintstones”

“The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas”

“The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”

“The Magnificent Seven”

“The Magnificent Seven”

“The Martian”

“The Young Messiah”

“Three Amigos!”

“Three Thousand Years of Longing”

“Till”

“To Live and Die in L.A.”

“Tropic Thunder”

Danny McBride in “Tropic Thunder” (Credit: Paramount)



“Uncharted”

“Unlovable”

“War Dogs”

“World War Z”

July 2

WNBA: Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun (8 p.m. ET)

July 3

“The Loyalty Game”

NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Orlando Pride (10 p.m. ET)

July 7

“The Ghost in the Shell”

July 8

“65”

MLB: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays (6:40 p.m. ET)

July 9

“From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman” Season 2

WNBA: Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream (8 p.m. ET)

WNBA: Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury (10 p.m. ET)

July 10

NWSL: Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current (8 p.m. ET)

July 15

“Ride or Die”

July 16

WNBA: New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings (8 p.m. ET)

July 17

“Jesy Nelson: Life Changing”

“Young Farts Trailer Parts”

“Do Not Enter”

“The Amateur”

NWSL: Kansas City Current vs. San Diego Wave (8 p.m. ET)

July 18

ONE Championship on Prime: Lessei vs. Rabah

July 21

VEEPS

July 24

“The Wild Robot”

“Primate”

NWSL: Portland Thorns vs. Gotham FC (10 p.m. ET)

July 29

MLB: New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox (7:40 p.m. ET)

July 30

WNBA: Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky (8 p.m. ET)

WNBA: New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces (10 p.m. ET)

July 31

“Batman: Caped Crusader” Season 2

NWSL: NC Courage vs. Orlando Pride (8 p.m. ET)

Hulu

July 1

“GMA First Listen” Season 1

“KidCity A.I. Attack” Season 1

“Kiff” Seasons 1–2

“LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash” Season 4

“Love, Diana Musical Mysteries” Season 2

“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” Season 1

“Autos Mota y Rocanrol”

“Bad Boys”

“Bad Boys II”

“Bend It Like Beckham”

“The Birth of a Nation”

“Corina”

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”

“Dirty Dancing”

“Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights”

“Happy Gilmore”

“Independence Day: Resurgence”

“Interstellar”



“Iron Man”

“Iron Man 2”

“Mamma Mia!”

“Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!”

“Margaret”

“Miracle”

“The Mummy”

“Planet of the Apes”

“The Pledge”

“Riding in Cars with Boys”

“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”

“Run Lola Run”

“Running with Scissors”

“Rust and Bone”

“Saving Silverman”

“Searching for Sugar Man”

“The Secret in Their Eyes”

“Selma”

“A Separation”

“Straight”

“Titanic”

“Twilight”

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1”

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2”

“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

“The Twilight Saga: New Moon”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

July 2

“Undead Unluck: Winter Arc” Special Premiere

“America’s Book of Secrets: The Monuments” Season 1

“America’s Greatest Feud: The History of the Hatfields & McCoys” Season 1

“The American Soldier” Season 1

“Blood and Glory: The Civil War in Color” Season 1

“Born Tough: Inside the Ford Factory” Season 1

“Can’t Turn Us Around: Alabama’s Foot Soldiers” Season 1

“The Harlem Hellfighters” Season 1

“How the States Got Their Shapes” Season 1

“Jefferson” Season 1

“Lee & Grant” Season 1

“The Men Who Built America” Season 1

“The Mexican Revolution” Season 1

“The Mexican-American War” Season 1

“Moon Landing: The Lost Tapes” Season 1

“The Presidents” Season 1

“Presidents at War” Season 1

“Rise Up: The Movement that Changed America” Season 1

“Roots: A History Revealed” Season 1

“The Secrets We Keep”

“Theodore Roosevelt” Season 1

“Washington’s Generals” Season 1

“The White House: Behind Closed Doors” Season 1

“The World Wars” Season 1

July 3

“Dorohedoro” Seasons 1–2

“Disney Celebrates America” Special

“Jeopardy!” Season 40

“Wheel of Fortune” Seasons 20, 28, 40 and 42

“Bodies Bodies Bodies”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Lady Bird”

“Moonlight”

July 4

“BBQ Brawl” Seasons 3 and 5

“Daemons of the Shadow Realm” Season 1

“Guy’s All-American Road Trip” Seasons 1–3

“Guy’s Grocery Games” Season 30

“Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports” Season 1

“Worst Cooks in America” Season 30

July 5

“Attack of the Samurai Sharks”

“Great White Gauntlet”

“Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory”

“Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Season 1

“Shark Island Showdown”

“Sharks: Reef Rivals”

“Shark vs. Giant Croc”

“World’s Biggest Mako”

July 8

“I.S.S.”

July 9

“Behind Bars: Women Unchained” Season 1

“Customer Wars” Season 7

“The First 48” Season 28

“Murder on Trial” Season 1

July 10

“Celebrity Family Feud” Season 12

“Jujutsu Kaisen” Season 3

“Press Your Luck” Season 7

“Project Runway” Season 22

“Daniel Isn’t Real”

“Hick”

“In the Name of the King”

“The Legend of Molly Johnson”

“LOL Live: Matt Richards”

“Parkland”

“Redux Redux”

July 11

“Body Cam” Seasons 1–3

“Naked and Afraid XL” Seasons 7–10

“On the Red Carpet Presents: ‘Moana’”

“Wild Vacation Rentals” Season 1

July 12

“Though I Am an Inept Villainess” Season 1

July 13

“Rabbit Hole” Season 1

“Start Here” Season 1

July 14

“Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro” Series Premiere

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson in “Dancing With the Stars.” (Disney)

July 15

“Mission: Yozakura Family” Season 2

“Brave Wilderness: Creator Essentials” Season 1

“JJ & Mikey: Creator Essentials” Season 1

“KidCity Ultimate Mishmash” Seasons 2–5

“Topper Guild Hidden in Plain Sight Creator Essentials” Season 1

“Tyler & Snowi: Escape Buddies” Season 1

July 16

“Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos”

“After the First 48” Season 10

“American Wreckers” Season 1

“Road Wars” Season 6

“Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween”

“Blippi’s Trick-or-Treat Halloween Adventure”

“The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One”

“Meekah’s Pumpkin-tastic Halloween”

“The Hockey Mom’s Revenge”

“A Real Pain”

July 17

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” Seasons 19–21

“They Fight” Film Premiere

July 18

“Baking Championship: Next Gen” Season 1

“House Hunters: Paradise” Season 1

“Kids Baking Championship” Seasons 5–6

“Moonshiners” Season 2

“Say Yes to the Nest” Season 1

“Suddenly Amish” Season 1

July 20

“King of the Hill” Season 15

“Beyblade X” Season 2

July 22

“Snowpiercer” Seasons 1–4

July 23

“Diabolical Women” Season 1

“Interrogation Raw” Season 4

“Living in Secret” Season 1

“Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston”

“The Proof Is Out There” Season 5

“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” Season 5

July 24

“Soy Luna: Volver a Rodar” Season 1

“Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie”

July 25

“90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days” Season 8

“Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan” Season 6

“Hunt for the Missing: Chicago” Season 1

“Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger” Season 1

“Say Yes to the Dress” Season 16

“Saturday Night”

July 27

“Furious” Series Premiere

July 29

“Slingshot”

July 30

“Alone UK” Season 1

“Ancient Aliens: Origins” Season 2

“A Boy’s Best Obsession is His Mother” Season 1

“Cellmate Secrets” Season 1

“House of Stassi” Season 1

“Lollapalooza: Livestream”

“Murder at the Motel” Season 2

“My Crazy Ex” Seasons 1 and 3

“My Crazy Ex: Bad Resolutions” Season 1

“The Pastor Who Preys”

“Here”

July 31

“FX’s Adults” Special Premiere

“Land of Bad”

Disney+

July 1

Abandoned (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Magicampers (Season 1) – New Episodes

X-Men ’97 (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – Three-Episode Premiere

July 3

Disney Celebrates America (ABC News Live) – 24-hour programming begins

The Simpsons: Simpsley – Disney+ Exclusive Episode

July 4

Disney Celebrates America (ABC News Live) – 24-hour programming concludes

July 5

Chibiverse (Season 4) – New Episodes

SHARKFEST – New Premieres for the Annual Summer Event

Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory

World’s Biggest Mako

Attack of the Samurai Sharks

Shark vs. Giant Croc

Shark Island Showdown

Sharks: Reef Rivals

Great White Gauntlet

July 6

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

July 7

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

July 8

Bluey Compilations – Premiere

King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA(Disney+ Original) – New Episode

X-Men ’97(Season 2) (Disney+ Original) –New Episode

July 10

Project Runway (Season 22) – Premiere

July 11

Theme Song Takeover (Season 6) – Premiere

July 13

Rabbit Hole (Season 1) (Pocketwatch)

July 14

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro–Premiere

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends(Season 5) –New Episodes

July 15

King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA(Disney+ Original) –New Episode

X-Men ’97(Season 2) (Disney+ Original) –New Episode

Psylocke, “X-Men ’97” (Marvel Animation)

July 16

The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One

July 17

America’s Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 19-21)

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland–Premiere

Project Runway(Season 22) –New Episode

July 18

Theme Song Takeover (Season 6) – New Episode

July 19

Women’s Sports Sundays – WNBA: Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury (ESPN) – 7pm ET

July 21

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro– New Episode

July 22

BeddyByes – New Episodes

King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA(Disney+ Original) –New Episode

X-Men ’97 (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

July 23

Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston – Premiere

Banana Ball: Party Animals vs. Clowns (ESPN) – 7pm ET

July 24

Project Runway(Season 22) –New Episode

Soy Luna: Let’s Roll Again (Disney+ Original) – Premiere –All Episodes Streaming

NFL Flag Championships(ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC, NFL+) –TBD

Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters(ESPN2) –8pm ET

July 25

How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episode

Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts –Two-Episode Premiere

Theme Song Takeover(Season 6) –New Episode

NFL Flag Championships(ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC, NFL+) –TBD

Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters(ESPN2) –5pm ET

WNBA All-Star Game(ABC) –8:30pm ET

July 26

NFL Flag Championships(ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC, NFL+) –10am ET

Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters(ESPN2) –4pm ET

Women’s Sports Sundays – NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Racing Louisville(ESPN, ESPN Deportes) –9pm ET

July 28

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro–New Episode

July 29

King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA(Disney+ Original) –New Episode

X-Men ’97(Season 2) (Disney+ Original) –New Episode

July 30

Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts (Season 1) –New Episode

Lollapalooza Livestream Day 1

July 31

Lollapalooza Livestream Day 2

Project Runway(Season 22) –New Episode

Banana Ball: Tailgaters vs. Party Animals(ESPN2) –9pm ET

Peacock

July 1

27 Dresses

The Abyss

The Adjustment Bureau

Alita: Battle Angel

Bad Moms

Big

Blink Twice

Blue Crush

Born on the Fourth of July

Braveheart

Bridesmaids

Challengers

Clear and Present Danger

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2

Crisis

The Dictator

A Dog’s Journey

A Dog’s Purpose

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Focus

Ford v Ferrari

Forrest Gump

Furious 7

Fury

Hall Pass

Heist

Hellboy

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Holes

The House Bunny

The Hunt for Red October

I, Robot

The Idea of You

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3-D

Jaws: The Revenge

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Just Go with It

Kick-Ass

Knives Out

Lone Survivor

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Man on Fire

The Mask

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black 3

Men in Black: International

Mission: Impossible

Monsters vs. Aliens

Nobody

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

The Patriot

The Prestige

Pretty Woman

Profile

The Punisher

Red

Red 2

Rio

Robocop

Role Models

Seven

The Shallows

Shark Tale

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Straight Outta Compton

The Sum of All Fears

Tammy

Titanic

Tropic Thunder

Twister

Van Helsing

War of the Worlds

We Were Soldiers

Wet Hot American Summer

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

July 2

Black Bag

Brilliant Minds, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)

July 4

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular 2026 (NBC Simulcast)

July 6

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 4 – Finale (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 4 – Finale (Reelz)

July 9

The Five Star Weekend – Premiere (Peacock Original)

The Five Star Weekend Podcast – Premiere, 2 episodes (Peacock Original)

Love Hurts

July 10

Reminders of Him – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 20 (Bravo)

July 11

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 5 – Premiere (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 5 (Reelz)

July 12

Love Island USA, Season 8 – Finale (Peacock Original)

Married at First Sight, Season 20 – Premiere, One Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

July 15

In the City, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)

July 19

The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 4A – Premiere (Oxygen)

Killer Couples, Season 18B – Finale (Oxygen)

July 22

In the City, Season 1 – WWHL Reunion (Bravo)

July 23

Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 2C – Premiere (Peacock Original)

The Valley After Show Podcast, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

July 25

Jeopardy!, Season 42 – Finale

July 29

In the City, Season 1 – WWHL Reunion (Bravo)

July 30

Dog Man

The Valley, Season 3 – Finale (Bravo)

July 31

Surviving Earth, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

Paramount+

July 1

“Clifford the Big Red Dog” Seasons 1–2

“Clifford’s Puppy Days” Seasons 1–2

“Garfield and Friends” Seasons 1–7

“Goosebumps” Seasons 1–4

“Magic School Bus” Seasons 1–4

“PAW Patrol: Fire Rescue”

“Super Duper Bunny League” Seasons 1–2

“Aeon Flux”

“An Officer and a Gentleman”

“Anthropoid”

“Bad News Bears”

“Big Night”

“Boomerang”

“Borg vs. McEnroe”

“Carriers”

“City of God”

“City of Men”

“Critical Condition”

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Down to Earth”

“Everybody Wants Some!!”

“Extract”

“Fences”

“Flight”

“Focus”

“Gemini Man”

“Glory”

“Good Boys”

“Good Morning, Vietnam”

“Grease 2”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Here and Now”

“Imagine That”

“Kiss the Girls”

“Marathon Man”

“Men, Women & Children”

“Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life”

“Nightwatch”

“Out of the Furnace”

“Overdrive”

“Rio”

“Road Trip”

“Serendipity”

“She’s All That”

“Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow”

“Sleepy Hollow”

“Steel Magnolias”

“Super 8”

“The Commuter”

“The Dutchman”

“The Expendables”

“The Expendables 2”

“The Expendables 3”

“The Expendables 4”

“The Island”

“The Kid”

“The Longest Yard”

“The Machinist”

“The Perfect Gamble”

“The Ring”

“The Ring” (DreamWorks Pictures)



“The Ring Two”

“The Sum of All Fears”

“The Untouchables”

“Tremors”

“Vacation”

“War and Peace”

“Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!”

“Wuthering Heights”

“xXx”

“Young Adult”

July 3

“Dutton Ranch” Season 1 Finale

July 4

“The Great American Block Party 250”

July 4

WNBA: Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream

July 4–5

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic (Third and Fourth Round Coverage)

July 5

BIG3 Basketball

Canada Sail Grand Prix

July 7

“Tyler Perry’s Zatima” Season 4 Finale

July 8

“Wardriver”

July 9

“Big Brother” Season 28

July 11

SPFL Premier Sports Cup: Stirling Albion vs. Dundee United

UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2

WNBA: Portland Fire vs. Atlanta Dream

July 11–12

PGA Tour: Genesis Scottish Open (Third and Fourth Round Coverage)

July 12

BIG3 Basketball

July 14

“The Real Wolf of Wall Street”

July 17

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” Season 11 Finale

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked” Season 8 Finale

July 18

NWSL: Denver Summit FC vs. Portland Thorns FC

NWSL: Bay FC vs. North Carolina Courage

SPFL Premier Sports Cup: Aberdeen vs. Queen’s Park

SPFL Premier Sports Cup: Dundee United vs. Arbroath

UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs. Usman

USL: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Louisville City FC

WNBA: New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever

July 19

2026 SBD World’s Strongest Man Final

BIG3 Basketball

Progressive AVP League Central Park

WNBA: Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream

July 21

“Teen Mom UK: New Generation” Season 4

July 22

“All the Queen’s Men” Season 5 Finale

SPFL Premier Sports Cup: St. Mirren vs. Dunfermline Athletic

July 23

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 4

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” Season 19 Finale

July 24

“The Chi” Series Finale

July 25

Ripken National Championships

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Rountree Jr.

July 25–26

PGA Tour: 3M Open (Third and Fourth Round Coverage)

July 26

BIG3 Basketball

PBR Teams Season Preview Show

SPFL Premier Sports Cup: Queen of the South vs. Aberdeen

Zuffa Boxing 09: Berlanga vs. Butler

July 31

PBR Teams Series: PBR Wildcatter Days