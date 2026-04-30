Savannah Bananas Star Coach RAC Explains Why Sports and Content Creation Make Such a Good Team

In a modern entertainment landscape where television ratings and the box office often find themselves in flux, sports and social media continue to prove profitable. From broadcast rights to ad deals, many of your favorite athletes are now pulling double duty as some of the top influencers on the Internet.

That was as evident as ever this week in Tampa, Florida, where DICK’S Sporting Goods held its 2026 Varsity Team orientation. Dozens of sporty content creators were selected from over 10,000 applicants to take part in the three-day event, complete with all-star Team Captains in Coach RAC, Emily Harrigan, Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall.

“When I was growing up, I didn’t know anything about what it was like to be a professional baseball player. I had no clue, because there was never anyone making vlogs about it and people in the big leagues were focused on their craft,” the Savannah Bananas player told TheWrap. “So when I started making content, I really just wanted to share with my younger self: This is what it’s like when you do make it into a professional locker room for the first time. That’s what it feels like. This is how nervous you are — because you are nervous — so showing the humanity of it is really cool.”

“That’s something that content does to the sports world; you see these larger-than-life figures and you don’t think of them as real human beings, but through content, you’re able to humanize the people that are put on this pedestal and it gives you a lot more empathy for those people,” Coach RAC continued. “I think it also inspires kids who want to be in that position one day to get a picture of what it could be like.”

He also offered a player’s perspective as to why sports are seemingly immune to the rest of Hollywood’s contraction.

“[Commissioner] Jesse Cole is fantastic, he’s brilliant, and he has held to this ‘Fans first’ motto. So anytime we play on a station, whether that be CW or ESPN or another, it’s always also available for free on the Bananas’ YouTube,” Coach RAC noted. “He’s never given up exclusivity rights with regards to TV, because he wants every fan to be able to watch the game. And I really respect it.”

Hunter Woodhall, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Emily Harrigan and Coach RAC at DICK’S Sporting Goods’ 2026 Varsity Team orientation in Tampa, Florida. (Gardenia Collective)

“It’s just wholesome. There’s no real ulterior motives with sports, you’re competing and you’re having fun. Alongside that, you get to develop your character in so many ways. You have to deal with the failure of losing, you have to deal with the successes of winning and camaraderie and teammates,” he further shared. “There’s something so pure about sports, and I think that’s what makes it outlast the ebbs and flows.”

That was a sentiment echoed by soccer player-turned-content creator and fellow Team Captain, Harrigan.

“To be standing here now, not really affiliated with any competitive team, it shows that there really are no boundaries … I never even imagined that I would be in the position that I’m at. I started making content because I enjoyed doing it. The social media world has completely exceeded my expectations,” she told TheWrap. “You still get the adrenaline rush, but in a whole different way.”

The first half of DICK’S Sporting Goods’ 2026 Varsity Team orientation (hosted by Coach Nicole Marcus) included a Stanley-sponsored pool party, coffee and breakfast from The North Face, a House of Sport dinner with Under Armor, a Red Bull carnival, an adidas day at sea on a yacht and a “Friday Night Lights” movie night from CALIA, VRST and DSG. That’s not to mention additional details from Birkenstock, New Era, Liquid I.V. and, of course, DJ Fresh.

“Growing up, every time I needed a baseball glove or a baseball bat, we’d be going to DICK’S Sporting Goods. So for me, it’s a dream come true. It fits so naturally with what I do,” Coach RAC added. “I started making baseball coaching content, that’s kind of how I got into the social media space; so anytime I’m talking about equipment or anything like that, the people that are watching my videos are also shopping at DICK’S Sporting Goods. It’s just such a natural, fitting partnership.”

“It wasn’t a normal thing for there to be a content creator who merges multiple parts of their life, but now it’s totally a thing. So for the kid out there who loves photography and baseball or loves to dance and sing, do all of those things. Learning how to create content can just help you document it in a cool way that connects with other people who have the same same passion,” he concluded. “They’re so intertwined. I almost feel like, at this point, I’m more of a content creator. I think that’ll outlast my athleticism.”