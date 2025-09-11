The Savannah Bananas Surprise Jimmy Fallon With a Jersey and a Flash Mob | Video

From Georgia to New York City, the Savannah Bananas are taking over.

Just ask Jimmy Fallon, who practically summoned the viral baseball team on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show” just by mentioning the athletic entertainers and their 3 million-people-long waitlist.

“Can you imagine the entire Savannah Bananas baseball team showing up here?” Fallon asked Tariq Trotter, aka Black Thought. “It’s a nice thought, but it’s impossible.”

Naturally, the Bananas were scattered throughout the studio audience — complete with tearaway suits that revealed their iconic, yellow jerseys.

They then took part in a flash mob, dancing to a number of tracks: “Mystical Magical” by Benson Boone, “It’s Tricky” by Run-D.M.C., “High Hopes” by Panic! at the Disco, “Booty Wurk (One Cheek at a Time)” by T-Pain, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” by Shania Twain and “(Theme From) New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra.

However, when Fallon went to join the kickline, he was told only official Bananas could partake. At that, the NBC host was presented with an honorary contract and even his own No. 19 jersey. Enjoy!

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.