HBO Max and truTV Will Air 19 Savannah Bananas Games Through TNT Sports Deal

TNT Sports has struck a deal with the widely popular Savannah Bananas. Starting Aug. 16, truTV and HBO Max will air 19 games from the team.

Coverage of the league will come from TNT Sports. Over eight consecutive weekends, the brand will visit MLB stadiums across U.S., including Rate Field in Chicago, Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, T-Mobile Park in Seattle, PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Petco Park in San Diego and Daikin Park in Houston, as part of its coverage. There will also be a weekend series from Grayson Stadium in Georgia, the home stadium for the Bananas. All of TNT Sports’ coverage of Banana Ball will be simulcast on HBO Max for U.S. subscribers.

It will all culminate in the first-ever Banana Ball Championship, which will air on Oct. 11. That multi-day tournament will feature all four teams fighting for the Banana Ball title. Seeding for the tournament will be determined by results from the World Tour games.

Here’s the full schedule for the upcoming 19 games:

Aug 16: The Savannah Bananas vs. The Firefighters in Chicago, Illinois

Aug. 21: The Savannah Bananas vs. The Firefighters in Savannah, Georgia

Aug. 22: The Savannah Bananas vs. The Firefighters in Savannah, Georgia

Aug. 23: The Savannah Bananas vs. The Firefighters in Savannah, Georgia

Aug 29.: The Savannah Bananas vs. The Texas Tailgaters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30: The Savannah Bananas vs. The Texas Tailgaters Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sept. 5: The Savannah Bananas vs. The Firefighters in San Diego, California

Sept. 6: The Savannah Bananas vs. The Firefighters in San Diego, California

Sept. 13: The Savannah Bananas vs. The Firefighters in The Bronx, New York

Sept. 14: The Savannah Bananas vs. The Firefighters in The Bronx, New York

Sept. 19: The Savannah Bananas vs. The Firefighters in Seattle, Washington

Sept. 20: The Savannah Bananas vs. The Firefighters in Seattle, Washington

Oct. 2: Banana Ball Tour Championship TBD in Savannah, Georgia

Oct. 3: Banana Ball Tour Championship TBD in Savannah, Georgia

Oct. 4: Banana Ball Tour Championship TBD in Savannah, Georgia

Oct. 5: Banana Ball Tour Championship TBD in Savannah, Georgia

Oct. 11: Banana Ball Tour Championship Final Game in Savannah, Georgia

The Savannah Bananas have become a sensation, both in person and on social media. Known for their bright yellow uniforms, the exhibition team combines baseball with stunts, dancing and various surprises. It’s not unusual to see a player catch a baseball while simultaneously doing a backflip. Currently, the team has over 10.5 million followers on TikTok and 2.2 million subscribers on YouTube. On Sunday, the team had its broadcast debut on The CW.