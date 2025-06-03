Baseball Sensation Savannah Bananas Will Make Their Broadcast Debut in July on the CW

The Savannah Bananas are heading to broadcast TV. The viral baseball sensation will make their broadcast debut on July 27 at 3 p.m. ET on the CW, playing their unique brand of “Banana Ball” at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 40,000 fans.

If you’ve never seen a Savannah Bananas game, frankly, you’re missing out. Clad in their bright yellow uniforms, the exhibition team combines baseball with stunts, fan participation and fast-paced games. It’s not unusual for players to catch balls in the middle of a backflip or for the entire team to break out into line dancing.

Currently, the team has 2 million subscribers on YouTube and 10 million followers on TikTok. That latter follower count outnumbers every franchise in the MLB as well as every team in the NFL, NBA and NHL. The Savannah Bananas have sold out every game at their home field in Savannah, Georgia, since their inaugural season in 2016 and have been featured on ESPN, CNN and CBS News, as well as in Sports Illustrated.

“The Savannah Bananas have taken the sports world by storm through their high-energy blend of baseball and entertainment that connects with viewers of all ages,” Mike Perman, senior vice president of CW Sports, said in a Tuesday statement. “We are thrilled to partner with them for their broadcast television debut, and we cannot wait to bring our audience every unpredictable play in front of what promises to be an electric atmosphere in Philadelphia.”

“Banana Ball on the CW is a no-brainer,” Jesse Cole, founder and CEO of the Savannah Bananas, added. “After seeing their recent commitment to sports, we knew this could be a great partnership. With the speed and entertainment of Banana Ball, we look forward to creating new fans together in the years to come.”

This continues the CW’s growing investment in live sports programming. Currently, the network is home to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, WWE NXT every Tuesday night, Grand Slam Track, AVP beach volleyball on Saturdays this summer, ACC and Pac-12 football games this fall and PBA professional bowling starting in 2026.