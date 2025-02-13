The CW Taps Michael Perman as Sports Senior Vice President

The CW Network appointed Michael Perman as its senior vice president of sports on Thursday, where he will be responsible for overseeing strategy, programming and media rights for the division.

Perman, who brings over 20 years of experience working at sports media brands, will report to The CW Network president Brad Schwartz and be based in New York.

“As our sports programming schedule continues to grow at a breakneck pace, we are excited to bring a consummate pro like Mike Perman to our team of experienced industry executives, producers and talent who are leading the charge to transform The CW into a must-see destination for live sporting events,” Schwartz said in a statement. “With nearly 400 hours a year of sports content now under Mike’s leadership, including NASCAR, WWE, ACC, Pac12, Grand Slam Track and Inside The NFL, we are confident he will play a significant role in driving continued success for CW Sports.”

Perman most recently served as global media rights senior vice president at media agency Aggregate Sports.

Before that, he oversaw acquisitions, program planning and scheduling for NBC and NBC Sports Network, including properties such as NASCAR, the National Hockey League, IndyCar and the Tour de France. Prior to the Comcast-NBCUniversal merger, Perman was director of scheduling for the Comcast-owned cable sports channel, where he managed the network’s relationships with the UFC, boxing and college sports.

Before NBC, Perman was international programming director for the NBA, where he created and oversaw day-to-day operations of NBA TV International and the scheduling of NBA programming around the world and helped expand the league’s brand globally.

“I am thrilled to be able to deliver first-class sports programming across The CW’s ubiquitously available broadcast and digital platforms while fostering strong and enduring relationships within the sports world,” Perman said in a statement. “Together, we will continue to transform the network into a premier destination for fans, offering dynamic live sporting events and engaging programming.”