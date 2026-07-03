Looking for new movies to watch at home? We got you.

As summer hits the midpoint, the major streamers are adding a slew of new movies to their libraries, with July bringing two of the biggest movies of 2026 to their streaming homes. We’ve gone through and made a curated list of the best new movies added to Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Paramount+ and more this month.

That includes brand new films, like Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 3,” as well as library titles that are well worth your while like feel-good classic “A League of Their Own.”

So put that indecision to rest and check out our list of the top new movies streaming now below.

“Enola Holmes 3”

Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Enola Holmes 3’ (Netflix)

Netflix – July 1

“Enola Holmes” sequels will continue until morale improves. The Netflix movie franchise, which is based on Nancy Springer’s “The Enola Holmes Mysteries” and began with the 2020 film, charts a new course with “Enola Holmes 3.” Philip Barantini, who helmed acclaimed British drama “Boiling Point” and all of the Emmy-winning “Adolescence,” takes over directorial duties this time around, replacing Harry Bradbeer, who had handled the previous two installments, with Millie Bobby Brown returning for the title role. “As Enola heads to the altar to wed Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge), she learns the distressing news that Sherlock (Henry Cavill) has been kidnapped. The gumshoe is immediately on the case, all while grappling with her complicated feelings around marriage,” reads the official description of the third film. Himesh Patel (as Watson), Helena Bonham Carter (as Enola’s mother) and Sharon Duncan-Brewster (revealed to be Moriarty at the end of the second film) also return, along with screenwriter Jack Thorne (who worked with Barantini on “Adolescence”). Sounds like the kind of big, boisterous cinematic event best enjoyed over the hot July Fourth weekend, hotdog and soda in hand.

“Everybody Wants Some!!!”

“Everybody Wants Some!!” (Paramount Pictures)

Paramount+ – July 1

If you’re looking for a good hang, you can’t get much better than “Everybody Wants Some!!!” Filmmaker Richard Linklater’s spiritual sequel to “Dazed and Confused” follows Texas college baseball players in 1980 over the course of a couple of days, really just letting you hang out with this ragtag group of young men. The cast is spectacular: Glen Powell, Zoey Deutch, Wyatt Russell and more anchor this breezy, supreme hangout movie.

“A League of Their Own”

“A League of Their Own” (Columbia Pictures)

Netflix – July 1

Speaking of baseball, one of the best baseball movies ever made is on Netflix this month: “A League of Their Own.” The film is a fictional account of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was started during World War II. Geena Davis anchors the cast as the leader of the team, while Tom Hanks plays the alcoholic tasked with managing the Rockford Peaches. Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell, Lori Petty and Bill Pullman co-star in this stone-cold classic.

“The Witch”

Anya Taylor-Joy in “The Witch” (A24)

Netflix – July 1

Robert Eggers is one of the few directors who had a perfectly distinct voice and style right out of the gate. The filmmaker behind “Nosferatu” and the upcoming “Werwulf” first burst onto the scene with the Sundance indie “The Witch,” an unnerving, terrifying film set in 1630s New England about a Puritan family who is besieged by witchcraft. The 2015 movie is Anya Taylor-Joy’s breakout role, and Eggers’ handle on the tone and aesthetics is so assured it’ll scare your pants off.

“Tropic Thunder”

DreamWorks

Prime Video – July 1

Ben Stiller’s career as a director has been underrated. His 1994 debut “Reality Bites” is a quintessential Gen X dramedy, 1996’s “The Cable Guy” is wonderfully dark and features one of Jim Carrey’s best performances, and then there’s “Tropic Thunder,” his 2008 comedy epic about actors shooting a war film in the jungle who get thrust into real-life danger. The Hollywood commentary is sharp, the bits are plentiful and this features several noteworthy performances, from Tom Cruise’s riff on a studio head to Robert Downey Jr.’s Oscar-nominated turn as an extreme method actor.

“Ready or Not 2: Here I Come”

Kathryn Newton and Samara Weaving in “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come” (Searchlight Pictures)

Hulu – July 2

It seemed – for a while at least – like a sequel to 2019’s sleeper hit “Ready or Not” would never come. After all, was a follow-up to a movie about a Satanic game of hide-and-seek really a priority for Disney, which assumed control of the 21st Century Fox assets the same year that “Ready or Not” was released theatrically? As it turns out, yes. Originally, the directing team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (also known as Radio Silence) were developing an original movie where Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton would play sisters, but when Disney asked about a “Ready or Not” sequel, they adapted their original concept to fit into the confines of the franchise. Weaving, having survived untold horrors in the first film, actually created a power vacuum in a cult of wealthy Satanists; now several families are competing to kill off the sisters and assume control of operations.

Is it silly? Sure. Sometimes it plays like a version of “Smokin’ Aces” but with more exploding bodies. But there’s plenty of pleasures to be found in “Ready or Not 2” too – David Cronenberg has a cameo as a globalist with untold power, Sarah Michelle Gellar is a hoot as Cronenberg’s daughter, Elijah Wood plays a Renfield-style lackey, and Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett have upped their game when it comes to staging and action set pieces. All around, this is a ton of fun, especially if you watch with some beers and a couple of pizzas on a warm summer night.

“Lee Cronin’s The Mummy”

Jack Reynor in “Lee Cronin’s The Mummy” (New Line/Warner Bros.)

HBO Max – July 3

Lee Cronin, for those who are unaware, made 2023’s “Evil Dead Rise,” which was a clever new chapter in the Sam Raimi-originated franchise. It was scary and it had lots and lots of very gross goo. The same can be said about “Lee Cronin’s The Mummy,” a title that is meant to distinguish itself from other Universal horror movies with the same title but ends up feeling more like the Blumhouse-produced Universal horror movie remakes (chiefly “The Wolf Man” and “The Invisible Man,” both from Leigh Whannell). Anyway, the titular mummy is a young girl who returns home years after she was reported missing (and presumed dead).

Jack Reynor and Laia Costa are the young girl’s parents who are just thankful to have her home even though something is clearly very wrong, and the excellent Egyptian actress May Calamawy (who you might remember from Marvel Studios’ “Moon Knight” show) plays a detective looking into the case. This “Mummy” doesn’t totally stick the landing, occasionally veering into familial melodrama and possession movie territory, but there are definitely some unforgettably gross gags (including a scorpion coming out of a woman’s neck) and a funeral sequence that, until the wheels really come off, wouldn’t be out of place in a Pedro Almodovar film. Still, it’s hard not to get wrapped up in “Lee Cronin’s The Mummy.” Get it?

“Project Hail Mary”

“Project Hail Mary” (Credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Prime Video – July 3

Finally, “Project Hail Mary” comes home. The blockbuster film, adapted from Andy Weir’s bestselling novel and starring Ryan Gosling as a mild-mannered science teacher recruited for a mission to save the cosmos, first premiered on MGM+ last month. Because we don’t know anyone who has an MGM+ account, we found this pretty weird. It was some kind of weird loophole (“Project Hail Mary” was produced my Amazon MGM Studios), never properly defined by the studio, but now is finally coming to a streaming service everyone has access to – Prime Video. If you never saw “Project Hail Mary” or, if you’re like us, and you’re dying to watch it again, now is your chance.

Written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Drew Goddard and directed, with aplomb, by Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, “Project Hail Mary” is the kind of expansive, emotional big studio movie that you imagine Hollywood can’t pull off anymore. When Gosling’s science-teacher-turned-astronaut awakes on his mission, surrounded by dead crew members and no memory of why he’s there, he’s got to put the pieces back together in order to save humanity. But he’s got a friend! Rocky, a spider-like rock creature who has been sent on a similar mission (and is similarly alone). Together, they form a bond so powerful that it could save the galaxy. Now that’s how you do it. Moving, thrilling and gorgeously produced, “Project Hail Mary” is one of the best movies of the year. And now you can watch it in your pajamas over a bowl of Frosted Flakes. Whew.

“Faces of Death”

Barbie Ferrara in “Faces of Death” (IFC/Shudder)

Shudder – July 10

One of the year’s best movies is a gonzo reimagining of a deeply cursed faux snuff film curio. Yes, we are as surprised as you are. 1978’s “Faces of Death” was a fake documentary, cobbled together from real footage and fake death sequences, narrated by an actor portraying an anthropologist. In the new “Faces of Death” an incel serial killer (Dacre Montgomery) is using the original movie as a blueprint for real-life killings, when he then uploads to the internet. A content moderator for a social media company (Barbie Ferreira) flags the videos as potentially real and becomes a detective attempting to find and stop the killer. There are shades of Brian De Palma’s best films and a healthy amount of low-rent sleaze, but done in the classiest, funniest way possible. With its meta commentary on our consumption of content (some of it quite grisly) and anchored by a pair of winning performances, in some ways it feels like “Faces of Death” is the satirical horror movie that the most recent “Scream” should have been but couldn’t quite deliver – a contemporary shocker where the horrors of the real world are mirrored on our phones (and vice versa).

“Redux Redux”

“Redux Redux” (Saban Films)

Hulu – July 10

This is the kind of movie we can’t wait to watch – a small budget, high concept thriller written and directed by brothers Kevin and Matthew McManus and starring their sister Michaela McManus as a woman whose child was murdered. She then spends the rest of her life traveling to parallel universes to kill versions of her daughter’s killer. When it premiered at South by Southwest last year, in the midnight program, it was warmly received. And it was given a theatrical release earlier this year. Now it’s available to stream. We can’t wait to crack into it – in this or any other dimension.

“Reminders of Him”

Maika Monroe and Tyriq Withers in ‘Reminders of Him’ (Universal Pictures)

Peacock – July 10

If it’s a romantic drama that’s more your speed, the Colleen Hoover adaptation “Reminders of Him” hits Peacock this month. The film stars Maika Monroe as a mother convicted of vehicular manslaughter who gets out of prison and wants to connect with her daughter, born while she was in prison. Complications ensue, both of the romantic and familial kind as the person she was convicted of killing was her baby’s father. Twist!

“The Long Walk”

Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson in “The Long Walk” (Credit: Lionsgate)

HBO Max – July 10

One of the best-reviewed Stephen King adaptations in recent memory, “The Long Walk” hits HBO Max this month. The story takes place in a dystopian 1970s where a “Hunger Games”-like contest is televised every year: 50 boys take part in a walking contest. If one of them stops walking, they get shot. The last one standing wins. Mark Hamill is the terrifying man in charge of the walk, while the young ensemble includes Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson and Ben Wang. Francis Lawrence, the director of the last several “Hunger Games” films, directs.

“Cold Storage”

Joe Keery and Georgina Campbell in ‘Cold Storage’ (Credit: Samuel Goldwyn Films)

MGM+ – July 15

Writer David Koepp adapted his own 2019 novel for this outrageously entertaining horror comedy. “Cold Storage,” directed by Jonny Campbell, feels equal parts “Clerks” and “Return of the Living Dead.” “Barbarian” breakout Georgina Campbell and “Stranger Things” vet Joe Keery play slacker employees at an all-night self-storage company. One night, during the graveyard shift, they encounter something far more horrifying than grumpy customers – a deadly spore, secreted away deep in the bowels of the storage unit (it used to be a government facility) has gotten out and is turning people into fungus-infected zombies. Liam Neeson even shows up as someone who had encountered the spores before. The whole thing is a ton of good, gooey fun, with killer gags and some very good jokes. Koepp is having a big summer with Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day.” But Koepp contains multitudes. And “Cold Storage” is the kind of perfect late-night B-movie fun that is much harder to achieve than anyone gives it credit for.

“Marc by Sofia”

Sofia Coppola and Marc Jacobs (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

HBO Max – July 16

Sofia Coppola is back! This time with a documentary. A couple of years after her biopic “Priscilla,” Coppola directs the A24 doc “Marc by Sofia,” which finds the filmmaker chronicling the lead-up to a new Marc Jacobs show in 2024, a “paper doll”-themed runway. It’s anchored by interviews with Jacobs himself, tackling his early life and career with the framing of the new show.

“Heartstopper Forever”

“Heartstopper” Season 3 (Netflix)

Netflix – July 17

Netflix’s adorable “Heartstopper” series concludes this month with a movie, “Heartstopper Forever.” The feature-length film will wrap up the stories of couple Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), as well as the lovable ensemble that surrounds them. Wash Westmoreland, the filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning “Still Alice” and the Keira Knightley film “Colette,” directs while Alice Oseman, the author of the source material and writer of all the episodes of the three seasons of the TV shows, wrote the screenplay.

“The Dink”

Jake Johnson and Mary Steenburgen in “The Dink” (Apple TV)

Apple TV – July 24

In “The Dink” Jake Johnson plays Dusty Boyd, a former tennis pro who is past prime. He’s teaching lessons at his dad’s country club and resisting the urge to join in the current phenomenon of pickleball. But when the going gets tough – and he injures his wrist (again) – he is drawn into the world of competitive pickleball. (“The dink” is the name of a signature pickleball move.) Aaron Chen plays Dusty’s BFF, Ed Harris is his dad, Mary Steenburgen is his new partner (and potential love interest) and Ben Stiller, who also produced “The Dink,” makes a guest appearance as Dusty’s doctor.

“The Dink” was directed by Josh Greenbaum, who in just a handful of films (including narrative features like “Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar” and documentaries like “Too Funny to Fail” and “Will & Harper”) has become one of the most exciting filmmakers working today. Greenbaum’s impeccable sense of comedic timing and a wonderfully stacked supporting cast that also includes Patton Oswalt, Chloe Fineman, Christine Taylor and Chris Parnell, make “The Dink” a future sports comedy classic and one of the summer’s funniest movies.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2”

“The Devil Wears Prada 2”

Hulu – July 29

The smash-hit sequel hits streaming this month. “The Devil Wears Prada 2” successfully catches up with Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel two decades after the first film hit theaters – and after two decades of it becoming a go-to comfort movie for so many. The same creative team from the first film, director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, are back, and it shows. The vibes are warm, but the story also smartly tackles how fashion and journalism have evolved in the last 20 years, offering up renewed tension for the characters. Emily Blunt is the MVP this time around.

“The Devil’s Mouth”

“The Devil’s Mouth” cast (Prime Video)

Prime Video – July 29

Earlier this year, shark thriller “Thrash” arrived on Netflix and caused quite the splash. The film, which was both funny and scary, concerned a small American town that, during a hurricane, is overrun with killer sharks. It was fully of sly social commentary about climate change and genuinely great set pieces, including one where a woman is attempting to give birth while the water in the room she’s in continues to rise. Now Prime Video is taking a whack at the sharkspoitation angle, with “The Devil’s Mouth.” The film follows a group of adorable friends (including Kathryn Newton and Lana Condor), who take a trip to Thailand and find something deadly in a cave where they are going spelunking. (“White Lotus” breakout Tayme Thapthimthong plays their guide.) Jeff Wadlow, who has worked on Blumhouse horror movies like “Fantasy Island,” “Imaginary” and “Truth or Dare,” directs. The only downside? The movie is rated PG-13. Now that isn’t a total bummer; the excellent Blake Lively shark movie “The Shallows” was rated PG-13. But this is a shark movie on streaming. The body parts should be flying. But we reserve judgement until we take our own trip to “The Devil’s Mouth.”

“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”

“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” (Universal/Illumination/Nintendo)

July 30 – Peacock

The sequel to 2023’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” this time based (in part) on a pair of successful Wii games, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” takes your favorite Brooklyn-based plumber (Chris Pratt) and his brother (Charlie Day) and blasts them off into the farthest reaches of the cosmos. This time around the threat comes from Bowser Jr. (Benny Safdie), the estranged son of the last movie’s big bad Bowser (Jack Black). Listen, there’s a whole bunch of running around, Brie Larson plays another Princess (but don’t worry, Anya Taylor-Joy is still here), Donald Glover is a dinosaur sidekick named Yoshi and, in perhaps the best bit, Glen Powell shows up as Fox McCloud, star of Nintendo videogame series “Star Fox.” We would argue that “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” from Illumination and Nintendo, is actually better than the original film, if only because filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic have embraced the absurdity and fun that made their show “Teen Titans GO!” such a blast for so many years.

It doesn’t all totally work and the frantic pacing will make you feel like you’ve downed too many RC Colas in your mother’s basement, but “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” is bright and colorful and may get a guffaw or two out of you yet. Plus, it’s the only movie at the 2026 box office to cross the $1 billion global mark, which is saying something indeed. Let’s-a go!

“The Drama”

“The Drama” starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson (Credit: A24)

HBO Max – July 31

What if your significant other revealed their deepest, darkest secret and you couldn’t get over it? That’s at the heart of “The Drama,” the A24 film starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as a couple whose relationship is rocked by a shocking revelation a week before their wedding. The film drew pretty intense reactions online when it hit theaters in April, where it was a modest success grossing $132 million worldwide. Now you can watch it at home.

“Over Your Dead Body”

Samara Weaving and Jason Segel in “Over Your Dead Body” (IFC)

Hulu – July 31

Jorma Taccone, one third of comedy troupe The Loney Island and the director of “MacGruber” and “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping,” directs this remake of the 2021 dark comedy “The Trip.” And guess what? He pulls it off! Save for one sequence, which trades in a dated sense of gay panic, “Over Your Dead Body” is a very funny, very thrilling comedy that follows a miserable couple (Jason Segel and Samara Weaving) who travel to their cabin in the woods, each with a separate plan to kill the other. Once there, though, they have a different threat – a pair of escaped criminals (Timothy Olyphant and Keith Jardine) and their prison guard (Juliette Lewis), who are currently on the run and very, very violent.

“Over Your Dead Body” starts as a relationship comedy before switching to an overstuffed cornucopia full of explosive gore and well-choreographed action sequences (the film was produced by “The Fall Guy” director David Leitch). Both halves are very enjoyable. And it’s proof that Taccone is one of our most gifted directors of genre-bending fun. Also, the original film is very similar but still very much worth watching. It’s on Netflix right now. Bonus recommendation!