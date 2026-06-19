The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix This Month

A new crop of films has landed on Netflix this June, including an ’80s sports hit, a ’90s cult classic, a 2010s tragic romance and more. Plus, you can watch a stellar Spike Lee/Denzel Washington collaboration, a Sundance hit and an Anne Hathaway awards player (just in time for her titanic run in 2026).

Here are the seven best new movies on Netflix in June.

“The Big Lebowski” (Gramercy Pictures) “The Big Lebowski” In a filmography full of hits, “The Big Lebowski” is one of the Coen Brothers’ best. This Raymond Chandler-esque stoner comedy once held an outsized presence in pop culture, probably annoying a few people who had to talk to one too many Jeffrey Lebowski wannabes. But its cult classic reputation is well deserved — “The Big Lebowski” is weird, one of a kind and endlessly funny.

Fox 2000 “The Fault in Our Stars” This one is for the zoomers, the people who watched “The Fault in Our Stars” as teens and tweens in 2014 and had their minds, for a time, irreparably altered. Who needed to read “Romeo and Juliet” or “The Great Gatsby” when John Green was there to uncover the depths of the romantic tragedy genre? Josh Boone’s film, adapted by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, may have some parts that are a bit more cringey than your tweenage self remembers (one moment in Amsterdam comes to mind), but few films are as nostalgic for a certain 2010s coming-of-age than this.

“Inside Man” (Universal Pictures) “Inside Man” Last year, Spike Lee released “Highest 2 Lowest,” a crime thriller led by longtime collaborator Denzel Washington. It’s a solid effort, though not to the level of their earlier collaboration in the same genre: “Inside Man.” An all-star cast of Jodie Foster, Clive Owen, Christopher Plummer, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Willem Dafoe join the film opposite Washington, who plays an NYPD detective/hostage negotiator navigating a bank heist/hostage crisis. It’s an excellent addition to both Lee and Washingtons’ already-great filmographies. Read Next

Spike Lee, Timothée Chalamet and More Celebrate Knicks NBA Finals Win After 53-Year Drought | Video

“The Karate Kid” (Columbia Pictures) “The Karate Kid” (1984) There’s a certain subset of the ’80s cinematic canon that’s seen a steady stream of sequels, remakes and reboots since their inception. “The Karate Kid” finds itself among this number, with a new movie (and a new season of “Cobra Kai”) as recently as last year. But the original 1984 feature, directed by John G. Avildsen and written by Robert Mark Kamen, has good bones, a classic sports story elevated by a strong performance from Pat Morita.

Steve Carell in “Little Miss Sunshine” (Fox Searchlight Pictures) “Little Miss Sunshine” The idea of an archetypal “Sundance movie” means different things to different generations. For moviegoers of a certain age, “Little Miss Sunshine” probably fits the bill, a sometimes quirky, sometimes tragic dramedy with stellar performances and a satisfying payoff. It’s a charmer!

“Rachel Getting Married” It’s the year of Anne Hathaway. The Oscar-winning actress spent a few years relatively outside of the spotlight before hitting audiences with a quintuple feature in 2026: “Mother Mary,” “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” “The Odyssey,” “The End of Oak Street” and “Verity.” If you are having a hard time waiting for those last three, circle back to one of Hathaway’s early defining films: “Rachel Getting Married.” This feature, directed by Jonathan Demme and written by Jenny Lumet (daughter of Sidney Lumet) in her first screenwriting credit, earned Hathaway her first Oscar nod before she won Best Supporting Actress for “Les Misérables.”