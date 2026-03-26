J.J. Abrams’ ‘The End of Oak Street’ Trailer Is Giving Serious Amblin Vibes

“The End of Oak Street” is almost here. Finally.

The long-awaited high-concept thriller, written and directed by “It Follows” auteur David Robert Mitchell and produced by J.J. Abrams, arrives in theaters on Aug. 14 from Warner Bros — and the first teaser trailer for the movie, starring Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway, just dropped. Watch it below.

The official synopsis reads: “After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings.” And, yes, it does involve dinosaurs.

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Between the 1980s setting, the magical happenings and the appearance of mythical creatures, this is giving off big time Amblin vibes, like a lost episode of “Amazing Stories.”

Maisy Stella and Christian Convery also star. It was produced by Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper alongside Abrams. Executive producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker.

Mitchell’s team behind the camera includes regular director of photography Michael Gioulakis, production designer Maya Shimoguchi, editor John Axelrad, composer Michael Giacchino and costume designer Erin Benach.

Elsewhere, Abrams’ own “The Great Beyond,” which boasts a similarly hooky premise, arrives from WB on Nov. 13. It’s a Bad Robot kind of year.

“The End of Oak Street” arrives in theaters, including Imax, on Aug. 14.