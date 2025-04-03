‘Verity’: Colleen Hoover Joins Amazon’s Slate With Tale of a Ghostwriter’s Nightmare

Thanks to “It Ends With Us,” Colleen Hoover and her novels are a hot commodity in Hollywood. In its efforts to build out its theatrical slate, Amazon MGM is adding an adaptation of her thriller “Verity” to its 2026 schedule.

The film’s cast presented the upcoming project, which stars Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway who play struggling ghostwriter Lowen Ashleigh and renowned author Verity Crawford, respectively.

Lowen is hired to be Verity’s ghostwriter by the writer’s husband, Jeremy, played by Josh Hartnett. When she arrives at their house, she is shocked to discover that Verity is catatonic and bedridden. As the days go by, she discovers chilling autobiographic notes from Verity that suggest why she might be in her current state, drawing her deeper into a web of temptation as she also begins to develop an attraction to Jeremy.

In a sneak peek clip, we see how Verity and Jeremy first met, and then see Lowen’s arrival at the wintery lake house where she is shocked to see the state Verity is in. She then has a nightmare where she is passionately making out with Jeremy, only to see Verity biting her lip and drawing blood.

“Verity” hits theaters May 15, 2026.