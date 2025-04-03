‘Project Hail Mary’ Trailer: Ryan Gosling Goes on a Suicide Mission to Save the Sun in Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s Sci-Fi Spectacle

Amazon MGM Studios’ CinemaCon presentation began on Wednesday night with a look at the first trailer for Ryan Gosling’s “Project Hail Mary.”

The filmed-for-IMAX movie from directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller is based on Andy Weir’s 2021 novel by the same name. Gosling stars as Ryland Grace, a middle school science teacher-turned-astronaut who wakes up from a coma and finds himself alone on a space station — with absolutely no memory of how (or why) he got there.

On Earth, Sandra Hüller’s character recruits a reluctant Grace who complains “I put the not in astronaut. I can’t even moonwalk.”

“The whole world is counting on you,” she says. Scenes ensue on the space ship called “Hail Mary.”

The character’s memory begins to return over time. He must figure out how to complete his interstellar mission to save Earth from an astronomical catastrophe completely alone, until he meets a mysterious alien who has traveled light years to save his own species from the same fate.

Gosling and directors Lord and Miller came out on stage to promote the film. “You are the first people to see ‘Project Hail Mary’ who aren’t my mom,” Gosling said.

Miller revealed that Grace travels to a destination 12 light years away.

The movie was first announced in May 2020, with Amy Pascal attached as a producer along with Gosling and Weir. Drew Goddard, who wrote the adaptation of Weir’s “The Martian,” wrote the screenplay for the film.

This is Lord and Miller’s first live-action film they’ve directed since working on Star Wars film “Solo” before being replaced by Ron Howard, after which they put their energy into “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and its sequels “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and the upcoming “Beyond the Spider-Verse,” which just set a 2027 release date.

Lord and Miller enlisted Oscar-winning “Dune” and “The Batman” cinematographer Greig Fraser to lens the project.

Goddard and Sarah Esberg serve as executive producers, and Lord, Miller, Aditya Sood and Rachel O’Connor are also onboard as producers.

While promoting the book in 2021, Weir admitted “I went waaaay down the rabbit hole on this one. Stuff like the math behind relativistic travel, time dilation, and fuel consumption is tons of fun for me. And I had to get a lot of astrophysics details figured out — stars’ exact behavior and how they work, and how astrophysicists do their jobs.”

“Project Hail Mary” has set its liftoff for March 20, 2026.