Phil Lord, Chris Miller to Direct Ryan Gosling in Film Based on Novel by 'The Martian' Writer

Amy Pascal is producing

May 15, 2020
Phil Lord and Chris Miller will direct and produce the film adaptation of Andy Weir’s (“The Martian”) next novel, with Ryan Gosling set to star.

Amy Pascal is producing alongside Gosling, Weir and Ken Kao. Aditya Sood, the president of the Lord Miller production banner and who previously produced “The Martian,” is also producing.

Weir’s book is currently untitled but has been referred to as “Project Hail Mary,” which follows an astronaut on a space ship who has to save the planet. The book will be published in the spring of 2021 by Random House. The rights to Weir’s novel sold for seven figures.

Lord and Miller produced “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” with Lord co-writing it. The film won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2019. Their other joint writing credits include “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” (which they also directed) and “The Lego Movie,” while they directed “21 Jump Street,” “22 Jump Street” and executive produced films like “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and “The Lego Batman Movie.”

Gosling recently portrayed astronaut Neil Armstrong in Damien Chazelle’s “First Man.” His other recent credits include “Blade Runner 2049,” “La La Land” and “The Nice Guys.”

Gosling and Weir are represented by CAA, while Lord Miller is represented by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

Variety first reported the news.

