The 3 Best Movies on Hulu This Week

A new week begins, and at this point, the decision fatigue might be real. Picking what to watch on top of everything else you’ve had to make a decision on this week could be too much.

That’s totally fair! Even just deciding what to eat two to three times a day, every day, takes a surprising amount of brain space. So don’t worry about choosing a movie tonight. Definitely don’t worry about endlessly scrolling to find one on Hulu. We’ve done that part for you.

Here are the three best movies on Hulu this week.

National Treasure It’s not quite the 4th of July yet, but celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary are starting to kick off, so I’m going to say “National Treasure” counts toward that. It’s the most patriotic treasure hunt you’ve ever seen. Especially if you’ve just finished watching Nicolas Cage over on Prime Video in “Spider-Noir,” it’ll be fun to revisit one of his best and most chaotic films with “National Treasure.” In it, he stars as Benjamin Franklin Gates, a man whose family has spent their lives hunting for the Freemasons’ treasure. All except his father, who grew bitter from what the hunt did to his family and their reputation. But Ben is different, and is truly masterful at what he does. He finds the map on the back of the Declaration of Independence (because of course there’s a treasure map there), he deciphers historical clues, and he’s sassy to boot. You can’t not have a good time with “National Treasure.” Read Next

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Disney Smart House Hulu got a whole slew of Disney Channel Original Movies added to its catalogue, and if you need to pick one to start with, make it “Smart House.” Back in 1999, the idea of a technologically advanced smart house that you could talk to and request things from seemed like a truly futuristic idea. In 2026, it’s not only a possibility, but a norm for some people. And it’s absolutely wild to see how prescient this movie was — minus said smart assistant coming to life and singing a creepy rendition of “Hush Little Baby Don’t You Cry” (so far). This movie somehow feels both like a time capsule and psychic, and it’s fascinating to experience again now. It was also directed by LeVar Burton. Yes, that LeVar Burton.