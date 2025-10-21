‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Wonders If Stealing the Declaration of Independence Is as Hard as ‘National Treasure’ Said After Louvre Heist

French police were left reeling this week, after thieves managed to steal nine pieces of priceless jewelry from the Louvre Museum, in broad daylight. Looking at the circumstances of the heist on Tuesday, “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin started wondering how easy it’d be to steal other historical items.

Discussing the heist during the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts marveled at the lack of security around the jewels. For her part, Farah Griffin admitted that she assumed it’d be more intense, simply because of how museums like the Louvre are portrayed in pop culture.

“These movies gave me a false sense of security!” she said. “I thought there’d be lasers, heat shields, people were going to pop out. I thought stealing the Declaration of Independence was hard, because of ‘National Treasure.’ Maybe it’s not! Don’t do it.”

Farah Griffin’s co-hosts also made sure to be clear that they think crime is wrong, but host Sunny Hostin found herself rooting for the thieves, just a little bit.

“Let me preface this by saying: theft is wrong. It is a crime. But those pretty jewels should not be just in boxes, and nobody wearing them,” Hostin argued. “OK? So, I mean, I think in every heist movie, you kind of — like ‘Lupin’ or one of those, ‘Thomas Crown Affair’ — you kind of root for the thieves!”

“Sunny is just against sex crimes, not jewels,” Sara Haines later joked, poking fun at the fact that Hostin is a former federal prosecutor. Indeed, her focus was sex crimes.

