‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Are the Voices?

Mario and Luigi are back, and this time, they’re headed to space.

Now in theaters, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” sees Princess Peach leave her kingdom in Mario and Luigi’s hands, as she sets off to rescue Princess Rosalina, who has been kidnapped by Bowser Jr. and taken to another galaxy. Of course, Mario, being who he is, is always going to strive to help Peach, and soon enough, he and his brother are traveling across space too.

The film sees mostly returning characters, but there are a few new ones in play too. You can find a full list of the voice cast of “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” below.