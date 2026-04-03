‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Are the Voices?

Mario and Luigi are back, and this time, they’re headed to space.
Now in theaters, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” sees Princess Peach leave her kingdom in Mario and Luigi’s hands, as she sets off to rescue Princess Rosalina, who has been kidnapped by Bowser Jr. and taken to another galaxy. Of course, Mario, being who he is, is always going to strive to help Peach, and soon enough, he and his brother are traveling across space too.
The film sees mostly returning characters, but there are a few new ones in play too. You can find a full list of the voice cast of “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” below.
Mario (Chris Pratt)
Chris Pratt returns as the famous plumber, after voicing him in the first film. Pratt is best known as Peter Quill/Star Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Andy Dwyer from “Parks and Recreation,” and Owen Grady in the “Jurassic World” films.
Luigi (Charlie Day)
Returning as Pratt/Mario’s brother is Charlie Day as the voice of Luigi. Day is producer and actor, best known for starring in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” He also lent his voice to “The Lego Movie” films, and appeared in the “Pacific Rim” and “Horrible Bosses” franchises.
Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy)
Anya Taylor-Joy reprises her role of Princess Peach in the film, and this time, she’s on the hunt for her origins. Taylor-Joy remains most known for starring in Netflix’s hit series “The Queen’s Gambit,” but has also starred in “The Gorge,” “Furiosa,” and “The Menu,” among others.
Bowser (Jack Black)
Jack Black once again voices Bowser, both in mini form and in his normal size. Black went viral as Bowser in the first film, thanks to his absolute banger of a song for Princess Peach. Of course, Black is also known for films like “School of Rock,” “Nacho Libre,” “The Holiday” and more.
Toad (Keegan-Michael Key)
Toad remains steadfastly loyal to Princess Peach in the sequel, and he’s once again voiced by Keegan-Michael Key — arguably one of the hardest voices to recognize immediately. Key is best known as half of the comedy duo Key & Peele, but has also starred in projects like “Schmigadoon!” and more.
Fox McCloud (Glen Powell)
Yes, Fox McCloud shows up in this movie, and he’s voiced to perfection by Glen Powell. The character may seem familiar to fans, as Powell previously starred as a flyboy in “Top Gun: Maverick.” He is also known for films like “Set It Up,” “Anyone But You” and “Hit Man,” among others.
Yoshi (Donald Glover)
Yoshi doesn’t say much beyond his name, but it is indeed Donald Glover who is saying that name in the recording booth; he petitioned for the role (as did Glen Powell for Fox McCloud). Glover is best known these days for his music as Childish Gambino, but he is also beloved for his time on “Community,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and more.
Rosalina (Brie Larson)
As it turns out, Princess Peach has an older sister named Rosalina, and Rosalina is voiced by none other than Brie Larson. The actress is best known as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the MCU, and has starred in projects like “Room,” “Lessons in Chemistry” and more.
Bowser Jr. (Benny Safdie)
Speaking of family members, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” also introduces Bowser’s son, Bowser Jr. He’s voiced by Benny Safdie, best known as a director alongside his brother, and most recently directed “The Smashing Machine.” Safdie has also starred in “Happy Gilmore 2,” “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” and more.