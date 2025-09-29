‘Ransom Canyon’ Taps Patricia Clarkson as Season 2 Guest Star

“Ransom Canyon” has tapped Patricia Clarkson as a Season 2 guest star.

In the new season, which is officially in production, Clarkson (“Lilly,” “House of Cards”) will play Claire O’Grady, Quinn’s (Minka Kelly) mother. Clarkson joins the show’s returning guest cast, which includes Tatanka Means, Justin Johnson Cortez, Kenny Miller, Philip Winchester, Jennifer Ens, Brett Cullen and Niko Guardado.

Clarkson is best known for starring in “Shutter Island,” “Far From Heaven,” “The Station Agent,” “The Green Mile,” “She Said” and “Easy A.” On the TV side, Clarkson has appeared in “Gray,” “Sharp Objects,” “State of the Union” and “House of Cards,” among others.

The casting comes as “Ransom Canyon” Season 2 kicks off production in New Mexico at Netflix Studios Albuquerque.

“We’re thrilled to be back and can’t wait to turn up the steam, the drama… and the romance that Ransom fans have grown to love,” showrunner, creator and EP April Blair said in a statement.

The official logline for Season 2 is as follows: “The future of Ransom Canyon hangs in the balance as ranching dynasties continue to vie for power, and new faces arrive, threatening the lives and loves of this quaint, western town.”

“Ransom Canyon” Season 1 debuted in April 2025, and spent four weeks in the global top 10 TV English-language list and reached the top 10 TV in 77 countries.

Beyond Duhamel and Kelly, “Ransom Canyon” stars Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, Marianly Tejada and Casey W. Johnson.

Blair serves as an executive producer alongside Duhamel, Kelly, Dan Angel and Bradley Gardner.