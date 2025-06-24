‘Ransom Canyon’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“Ransom Canyon” will be returning to Netflix.

The Western drama series starring Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel has been renewed for a second season, the streamer announced on Tuesday. The news comes just over two months after the show debuted on Netflix on April 17.

Production on Season 2 will return to Netflix’s Albuquerque Studios, which expanded to include four new soundstages across 108 acres last summer.

The series, which follows three ranching family dynasties as they vie for the land of Texas Hill Country, spent four weeks on Netflix’s top 10 English-language TV list and reached the top 10 in 77 countries.

“I couldn’t be happier that Netflix is ready to get back in the saddle for ‘Ransom Canyon!’” creator, showrunner and EP April Blair said in a statement. “Our dreamy little corner of Texas Hill Country is full of stories still untold, and we can’t wait to bring them to our incredible fans. Get ready for another ride.”

In “Ransom Canyon,” Duhamel stars as stoic rancher Staten Kirkland, who is healing from a heartbreaking loss and on a quest for vengeance — and whose only glimmer of hope rests in the eyes and heart of Quinn O’Grady (Kelly), a longtime family friend and owner of the local dance hall.

“But as the battle to save Ransom wages on, a mysterious cowboy drifts into town, dredging up secrets from the past,” the logline notes. “Vise tightening, Staten fights to protect the land he calls home — and the only love that can pull him back from the demons that haunt him.”

In addition to Duhamel and Kelly, “Ransom Canyon” also stars James Brolin, Eoin Macken, Lizzy Greene, Andrew Liner, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher and Marianly Tejada.

Duhamel also serves as an EP alongside Blair and Dan Angel, with directors for the show including Amanda Marsalis, David McWhirter, Meera Menon and Michael Offer. Blair writes the show alongside Joe Fazzio, Paul Haapaniemi, Laura Nava and Lucas Rojas.