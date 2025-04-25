‘Ransom Canyon’ Ending Explained: Is Randall’s True Killer Brought to Justice?

Note: The following contains “Ransom Canyon” spoilers for the finale on Netflix

There’s no shortage of conflicts in Netflix’s new contemporary Western series “Ransom Canyon,” but there is one mystery at the heart of everything that spans across the season: who killed Randall?

It wasn’t murder, technically. At the start of the series, we learn that Staten’s (Josh Duhamel) son Randall left his dad in anger after his birthday party, and wound up flipping his car on the road, killing him. The news is devastating to the town, especially after losing Randall’s mother recently too.

Though the police say otherwise, Staten is convinced that there was another car on the road that night, one that either forced his son off the road or collided with teenager, causing the accident. And, in the end, Staten is right.

After discovering a piece of a truck buried near the accident site, Staten is hellbent on getting justice — and possibly revenge — for his son.

Who really killed Randall?

There are a few red herrings when it comes to this truck. At first, it seems maybe Randall’s best friend and cousin, Reid Collins (Andrew Liner), may have been driving. But, when confronted about it, he adamantly tells Lucas (Garrett Wareing) that if he’d killed his cousin, he’d have promptly killed himself.

Reid then reveals to the police that he and his friend actually dumped the truck in a lake on behalf of Lucas’s own brother, Kit (Casey W. Johnson). The police arrest Kit, and he’s ready to take the fall. The thing is, as Sheriff Brigman (Phillip Winchester) quickly puts together, Kit is lying.

He doesn’t actually know any of the proper details of Randall’s death, but for whatever reason, is willing to take the blame. That reason is later revealed to be Sheriff Brigman’s wife, who was having an affair with Kit and had a drinking problem.

Presumably driving drunk, she causes the accident with Randall and calls Kit immediately. The two are in love, so Kit is willing to do whatever he has to do to protect her.

Do they get arrested?

Once Sheriff Brigman learns of his wife’s involvement, he has a decision to make. After leaving her family behind and moving out of Ransom, she’s finally getting sober and getting her life together. She begs her husband not to ruin that for her, and he considers it.

Plus, Brigman has his daughter Lauren to consider. She’s dating Lucas, friends with Kit, and having her mother be revealed as an unintentional killer to the town would be devastating. But, when Lauren overhears the truth, she’s insistent that her mother be brought to justice.

And so, in the end, Sheriff Brigman shows up at his wife’s door and, fighting tears, takes her into custody.

What happens to Staten?

Well, it’s unclear if he ever finds out that Kit didn’t kill his son. In the finale, the town is having a celebration of life in honor of Cap (James Brolin), who recently passed.

While there, Staten is confronted by Davis (Eoin Macken), who provokes him into getting physical in an effort to prove Staten is unfit to lead Double K Ranch. If he’s proven unfit, he’ll be removed as trustee, and the land can be sold to Austin Water and Power. So, Staten’s got a lot going on, setting up a potential Season 2.

“Ransom Canyon” is now streaming on Netflix.