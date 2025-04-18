Here Are All the Songs in Netflix’s ‘Ransom Canyon’

Any good Western needs a good playlist, if only just for the line dances. Well, don’t worry, “Ransom Canyon” definitely has one.

Now streaming on Netflix, the series centers on the residents of a small town called Ransom Canyon, as they face a corporate takeover of their land that divides the ranching families who have controlled the town for decades. Meanwhile, secrets swirl and romances flare, as they all try to figure it out.

Naturally, there are songs backing the poignant moments too, and a lot you may recognize. So, we rounded them all up.

You can find an episodic breakdown of the playlist below.

Episode 1

“I Got You (feat. Josh Johnson)” by Brophy

“Greatest of All Time” by Gavin DeGraw

“Holy Cowbell” by The Blue Devils

“Espresso” by Ryan Oakes

“Radio” by Graffiti Royale

“Color You In” by Yam Haus

“Bad Blood” Tumbleweed Wanderers

“The Road Back To You” by Ethan Okamura

“Hold Me Steady (Alt Version)” by Valerie Broussard and Ronen

Episode 2

“Only Wanna Be with You” by Hootie & the Blowfish

“Who Are You” by Mehro

Episode 3

“Texas Sun” by Khruangbin & Leon Bridges

“Feels Good” by O.N.E The Duo

“Second One To Know” by Chris Stapleton

“Wildfire” by Savvy & Mandy

“High Time” by Ethan Tucker

“Dreams on Fire” by Livingmore

“Spade” Charley Crockett

“I Need Your Love” by Charley Crockett

“Your Daddy Gave Me a Motorcycle” by Bombay Beach Revival

Episode 4

“One Million Dollars” by King Green

“Orange” by Delilah Montagu

“Hola” Sir Augie

“Fox Hunt” by Sierra Ferrell

“We Made It” by Cedric Burnside

“Here We Go” by Josh Logan

“Devil in My Ear” by The Red Clay Strays

“Cold Revenge (feat. Ty Taylor)” by Wayne Murray & Andrew Britton

Episode 5

“All the Ways (feat. Ray Lamontagne)” by The Secret Sisters

“Bleach Blonde Bottle Blues” by Larkin Poe

“Bad Bad Man” by Kari Kimmel

“I’m Back” by Sherilyn

“Rodeo” by Black River Delta

“Keep Burning (Epic Remix)” by Grand Am

“Always Been You” Katie Hargrove

“Home” by Aron Wright

“Show Me What You Got” by Beacon Light x Club Danger

“With Fire” by Katie Sevigny

Episode 6

“Betting It All On You” by Brother Thunder

“Queen of Spades” by Lew Apollo

“Teardrop” by José González

Episode 7

“Satisfies My Soul” by Gin Soaked Boy

“Big House” by Little Fevers

“Black Cat Smile” by Nicholas Joseph Nolan

“Tonight, Tonight” by Smashing Pumpkins

Episode 8

“Hard Times” by Brother Thunder

“Got My Eye on You” by The Regulators

“West of Lonesome” by Charles Wesley Godwin

“Boomerang” by EJ Sarà

“Wild World” by Anna Schulze

“Stay” by Cat Power

Episode 9

“Lean In” by Patrick Martin

“Let Me Take You” by Tony Lucca

“Pay One Devil (To Save Me From Another)” by Elijah Honey

“Big Red Love” by Nat Osborn Band

“Thinking About You” by Beck

“Crawl Back In” by Half Moon Run

“When the Beat Drops” by Ariana and the Rose

“Tom-Tom” by Amanda Stone

“Into Dust” by Mazzy Star

Episode 10

“Faith in Me” by Katie Garfield

“Remember Me” by The Hanseroth Twins

“Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes

“The Kinda Woman I Like” by Zach Top

“White Trash Weekend” by Jason Bertrand

“Wood for the Trees” by Moontricks

“Fall In” by Humbear

“Ransom Canyon” is now streaming on Netflix.