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‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Renewed for Season 20 Ahead of May Premiere — With Guest Star Connor Storrie

Yvette Nicole Brown, Clark Gregg, Justin Kirk, Paul F. Tompkins, Cress Williams, Nicholas Gonzalez and Jeri Ryan are also set to appear in Season 19

JD Knapp
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18
L-R: Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, and A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau in Criminal Minds: Evolution, season 18 (CREDIT: Michael Yarish/Paramount+)

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” has been renewed for Season 20 ahead of its Season 19 premiere on May 28, Paramount+ announced on Tuesday.

The upcoming season features returning stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford and RJ Hatanaka, with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

Meanwhile, guest stars include Connor Storrie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Clark Gregg, Justin Kirk, Paul F. Tompkins, Nicholas Gonzalez, Cress Williams, Kofi Siriboe, Lyndon Smith, Richard Cabral, Rob Yang, Inny Clemons, Nicole Pacent, Dash Mihok, Joseph Cross, Cara Jade Myers and Jeri Ryan.

The original “Criminal Minds” ran for 15 seasons from 2005-2020 on CBS. It was then revived with most of the cast intact for its “Evolution” revival in 2022 (prior spinoffs “Suspect Behavior” and “Beyond Borders” were not quite as successful, running for just one season and two seasons apiece, respectively).

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” is produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios. Executive producers include showrunner Erica Messer, Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw and Mark Gordon.

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” Season 19 premieres May 28 on Paramount+.

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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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