‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Renewed for Season 20 Ahead of May Premiere — With Guest Star Connor Storrie

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” has been renewed for Season 20 ahead of its Season 19 premiere on May 28, Paramount+ announced on Tuesday.

The upcoming season features returning stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford and RJ Hatanaka, with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

Meanwhile, guest stars include Connor Storrie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Clark Gregg, Justin Kirk, Paul F. Tompkins, Nicholas Gonzalez, Cress Williams, Kofi Siriboe, Lyndon Smith, Richard Cabral, Rob Yang, Inny Clemons, Nicole Pacent, Dash Mihok, Joseph Cross, Cara Jade Myers and Jeri Ryan.

The original “Criminal Minds” ran for 15 seasons from 2005-2020 on CBS. It was then revived with most of the cast intact for its “Evolution” revival in 2022 (prior spinoffs “Suspect Behavior” and “Beyond Borders” were not quite as successful, running for just one season and two seasons apiece, respectively).

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” is produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios. Executive producers include showrunner Erica Messer, Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw and Mark Gordon.

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” Season 19 premieres May 28 on Paramount+.