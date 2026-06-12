‘Adults’ Prequel Episode to Air on FXX, Hulu Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

If you’re hungry for more “Adults,” FX has you covered.

The network announced Thursday that a special prequel episode will air on FXX and Hulu on July 31. The special, titled “Marathon Day,” reveals the untold origin of Jack Innanen’s Paul Baker — along with the comedy’s central friend group as a whole. Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Amita Rao and Owen Thiele return alongside Innanen for the special.

“We’re so excited for the opportunity to show fans how this friend group came to be,” series creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw said in a statement. “We love a good origin story, and we can’t wait for you to see where the radioactive spider bit Paul Baker.”

The episode screened Thursday to a sold-out crowd at Tribeca Festival in New York City, the same day that the winners to the 25th annual film fest were announced. Jonathan Krisel directed “Marathon Day,” written by Kronengold and Shaw, which will release at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on July 31.

That same day, the special will available for a limited sneak peek on Hulu’s YouTube channel, as well as FX’s TikTok and Instagram.

This makes the second surprise special prequel episode dropped by FX/Hulu this year. On May 5, the networks released a previously unannounced episode of “The Bear” titled “Gary.” The special, directed by Christopher Storer, flashed back to 2019 to depict a road trip between Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Mikey (Jon Bernthal) to Gary, Indiana, soon before the birth of Richie’s daughter.

Moss-Bachrach and Bernthal co-wrote “Gary,” which released just one week before “The Punisher: One Last Kill,” a Marvel special episode also starring and co-written by Bernthal.

“Marathon Day” should tide “Adults” fans over as they await the return of the critically acclaimed comedy for a second season. “Adults” Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, Aug. 27, on FXX and Hulu beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. All eight episodes will stream on Hulu at this time, while two episodes will premiere weekly on FXX for four weeks.

FX’s “Adults” is executive produced by Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw (“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”), Nick Kroll (“Big Mouth”, “The League”), Sarah Naftalis (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Jonathan Krisel (“Baskets,” “English Teacher”), Alicia Van Couvering (“Tiny Furniture,” “Drinking Buddies”) and Rob Rosell (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “DAVE”). “Adults” is produced by FX Productions.