35 Most Anticipated TV Shows of Summer 2026

There’s something in the air as summer nears with the promise of hotter months, longer days and plenty of juicy shows for TV lovers to keep them indoors anyway.

With the Emmy eligibility period closed, June marks the start of a new TV year in which Hollywood’s networks and streamers unveil their slates with equal parts prestige and guilty pleasure goodness — despite Hollywood squarely in its contraction era.

We have anticipated adaptations of “Cape Fear” at Apple TV and “The Shards” on FX, while AMC continues its celebrated Anne Rice universe with “The Vampire Lestat.” Network favorites are on hiatus for the summer, making room for new seasons of favorites like “Big Brother” on CBS and “Love Island USA” on Peacock, while ABC presents an expansion of “Dancing With the Stars” with its “Next Pro” spinoff. We also get new seasons of hit shows like HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and Paramount+’s “The Agency,” along with new shows like “Little House on the Prairie” on Netflix, Prime Video’s “Elle” and HBO’s “Lanterns” aiming to become the next cultural phenomenon.

And let’s not forget we’ll say goodbye to “The Bear” with a final season and “Heartstopper” with a movie, and welcome back to “Ted Lasso” in the coming weeks too. There’ll be so much to watch!

Check out TheWrap’s picks for the most anticipated shows of Summer 2026:

May Hong, Ella Hunt, Bhavesh Patel and Will Angus (Disney/Cara Howe) “Not Suitable for Work” (Hulu) — June 2 If you’ve longed for another friend group comedy, Mindy Kaling will deliver just what the doctor ordered with her return to Hulu, “Not Suitable For Work.” The TV series follows a group of 20-somethings navigating work and romance while living in NYC’s Murray Hill — the show’s original title — mixing the elements of a workplace comedy and hangout comedy in all the right ways. The main cast is made up of strong up and comers, including Ella Hunt, Avantika, Will Angus, Jack Martin and Nicholas Duvernay, with Jay Ellis and Constance Wu delivering as tough bosses for the crew. Beyond the reliable laughs that bring us back to “The Mindy Project,” “Not Suitable for Work” gives an honest look at finding your way in your 20s, even when it means falling flat on your face. — Loree Seitz

Javier Bardem in “Cape Fear” (Apple TV) “Cape Fear” (Apple TV) — June 5 Apple TV is diving back into the adaptation waters with “Cape Fear.” The story — based on John D. MacDonald’s novel — has already been adapted into a movie twice, including one in the ‘90s directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro, but now it’s getting the limited series treatment. This go-around stars Javier Bardem as Max Cady, a madman just released from prison and primed to make the life of the lawyer who put him behind bars miserable. The lawyer and his wife are played by Patrick Wilson and Amy Adams, who play their own dangerous cat and mouse game with Cady through the series. If you fell in love with the book or one of the adaptations, a return and modernizing of the story via Apple TV is likely to entice. — Jacob Bryant

Sam Reid in “The Vampire Lestat.” (Sophie Giraud/AMC) “The Vampire Lestat” (AMC/AMC+) — June 7 AMC’s extraordinary “Interview With the Vampire” gets a glamrock rebirth for its third season as “The Vampire Lestat.” Following the trajectory of Anne Rice’s foundational vampire series, the story shifts to Lestat’s perspective, and series creator Rolin Jones has taken an unflinching approach to bringing all of the iconic character’s bravado to the screen by totally revamping the tone, texture and aesthetic of his acclaimed show. As in the books, the latest installment in the series follows Lestat onto the road with his band as he tries to reclaim his narrative in the aftermath of the publication of Louis and Daniel Molloy’s book. Sam Reid’s performance as Lestat has been a revelation, and with everyone’s favorite undead diva taking center stage in the story, it will be a much-welcome opportunity for the actor to showcase new facets of his fabulous, eternally effed-up character — and not to worry, Jones has assured that the equally brilliant Jacob Anderson will still have much to do in the coming story, despite Louis taking a backseat in the rest of the books. What’s more, “IWTV” has spent the better part of the last year on Netflix, and the show’s fandom seems to have snowballed between seasons, so hopefully the recent reigning champ of “the best show you’re not watching” will have the chance to become the cultural juggernaut it deserves to be. — Haleigh Foutch

Sadie Soverall as Percy Fraser and Matt Cornett as Sam Florek in “Every Year After” (Prime Video) “Every Year After” (Prime Video) — June 10 Prime Video’s next BookTok obsession arrives this summer with “Every Year After,” based on Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel “Every Summer After.” Told over the course of six years and one week in lake town Barry’s Bay, the series is described as a romantic, nostalgic story of first loves and the people and choices that mark us forever, with Sadie Soverall (“Saltburn,” “Fate: The Winx Saga”) and Matt Cornett (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” “Summer of 69”) starring as leads Percy and Sam. The summer release promises to fill the gaps for YA fans waiting for that elusive “Summer I Turned Pretty” movie or for those who binged “Off Campus” as soon as it dropped in May. — LS

A baby elephant in “Surviving Earth.” (NBC) “Surviving Earth” (NBC) —June 11 “Surviving Earth” is a nature documentary set millions of years in the past. Executive produced by Tim Haines, who worked on such projects as BBC’s Emmy-winning “Walking with Dinosaurs,” the eight-part docuseries follows a series of mass extinction events and animals driven to extinction. The series’ effects will be developed by Milk VFX, the British studio that won an Academy Award for the visual effects of “Ex Machina.” Episodes of the NBC and Peacock documentary include “When the Earth Burned,” “When the Seas Died” and “When the Continents Collided.” — Casey Loving

Sam Worthington in “I Will Find You.” (Netflix) “I Will Find You” (Netflix) — June 18 In “I Will Find You,” Sam Worthington stars as David Burroughs, a man serving a life sentence in prison for killing his son. Not only is David innocent, but he also soon discovers that his son might actually be alive. This eight-episode thriller miniseries, created by Robert Hull and based on the Harlan Coben novel of the same name, follows David’s epic search for his son as he breaks out of prison and tries to uncover the culprit of a crime that’s ruined his life. Britt Lower and Milo Ventimiglia join Worthington in the cast as David’s ex-sister-in-law Rachel and Rachel’s ex-boyfriend Hayden respectively. — CL

Emma D’Arcy in “House of the Dragon” (Credit: HBO) “House of the Dragon” Season 3 (HBO) — June 21 After two years, “House of the Dragon” is finally back and ready to devastate fans. The third season looks to hit the ground running with the brutal Battle of the Gullet and not let off the throttle from there. Expect the stakes, violence, death and political maneuvering to hit a new level as the battle for the throne between the Greens and the Blacks reaches a point of no return. More dragons, more fire, more death of characters we’ve grown to love — truly every ingredient that makes a show set in Westeros destination television for months on end. — JB

Michael Fassbender in “The Agency.” (Luke Varley/Paramount+) “The Agency” Season 2 (Paramount+) — June 21 In the era dominated by shortform content and alleged second-screen scripting, a show like “The Agency” is a breath of fresh air. At times, its moves might feel familiar, but it’s that old school quality that actually makes it such a refreshing change of pace — like slipping on a classic old pair of leather loafers after spending too much time in Shein sandals. Unabashedly adult and written in a way that demands you sit down and pay attention, “The Agency” earns the slow burn. Adapting from the acclaimed French series “The Bureau,” “The Agency” stars Michael Fassbender as an agent who’s abruptly ordered to abandon the undercover life he’s been living for six years, called back to London where the lover he left behind surfaces as he’s thrust back into action. It’s a pleasure to watch the fantastic cast, which also includes Jeffrey Wright, Jodi Turner Smith and Richard Gere, dig into some fine, script-forward material, and Fassbender is especially engaging as a slippery, shape-shifting spy, endlessly watchable but unreadable from any angle. — HF

Jeremy Allen White in “The Bear.” (FX) “The Bear” Season 5 (FX/Hulu) — June 25 Even the best meal eventually comes down to one final bite, and this Summer, it’s time for the final course of “The Bear.” The fifth and final season picks up in the wake of Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) telling Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) that he’s leaving the restaurant industry entirely, and handing The Bear over to them and Sugar (Abby Elliott). He promised to help get the restaurant paid off and in the black before leaving though, so we’ve still hopefully got a bit more time of the whole gang actually in the kitchen together. Then again, the FX series dropped a surprise standalone episode in May that ended with Richie getting T-boned in his truck, without any clear indication of where in the show’s timeline it happens. There are a lot of questions to be answered, stress to endure and beef to be eaten. — Andi Ortiz

Larry David in “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.” (Credit: HBO) “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness” (HBO) — June 26 If you thought the 24-year and 11-season run of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” would be the last time Larry David would grace your television screen, think again. The “Seinfeld” creator is back and as disgruntled as ever in a new sketch comedy series “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness,” which will see Hollywood’s favorite curmudgeon dropped in the middle of major historic moments — just in time to celebrate the United States’ 250th anniversary. Similar to “Curb,” David will be joined by an all-star lineup of guest stars including Bill Hader, Kathryn Hahn, Jon Hamm, Jerry Seinfeld, Sean Hayes, Vince Vaughn, and Lin-Manuel Miranda and former President and executive producer Barack Obama. Prepare yourself for more belly laughs and uncomfortable situations! — Lucas Manfredi

Lexi Minetree, Zac Looker in “Elle” (Credit: Prime Video) “Elle” (Prime Video) — July 1 From the world of “Legally Blonde,” Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine are bringing Elle Woods’ origin story to life. Starring newcomer Lexi Minetree, the Prime Video prequel series sees Elle plucked out of pink, sunny Bel-Air and placed into the grey, rainy Seattle skyline. “Elle” follows an always ambitious Elle Woods in her high school days. The series, created by “Insecure” writer Laura Kittrell, has already been picked up for a second season at Prime Video. The supporting cast includes June Diane Raphael and Tom Everett Scott, playing Elle’s parents, with Chandler Kinney, Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz and Zac Looker rounding out the main cast. — Tess Patton

Wolverine (voiced by Cal Dodd) in Marvel Animation’s “X-Men 97” Season 2. (Marvel) “X-Men ‘97” Season 2 (Disney+) — July 1 Not much is known about the sophomore season of the critically acclaimed Disney+ animated series (itself a resuscitated version of the 1990’s show), besides the time-traveling twist that concluded the first season and the behind-the-scenes controversy surrounding ousted creator Beau DeMayo. (The exact details of what happened between DeMayo and Disney are still obscured.) Season 2 finds the team divided and scattered across different eras, trying to fing their way back home. Meanwhile, new enemies appear amid a new era of mutant intolerance that rises in the wake of the heroes’ absence. With the characters returning to the big screen this Christmas in “Avengers: Doomsday,” everything is coming up X-Men. — Drew Taylor

Marouane Zotti as Luca, Tone Bell as Khalil and Michelle Buteau as Mavis Beaumont in “Survival of the Thickest” Season 3 (Greg Endries/ Netflix) “Survival of the Thickest” Season 3 (Netflix) — July 2 The third and final season of “Survival of the Thickest” will see Michelle Buteau close out Mavis Beaumont’s journey as a Black, plus-size stylist who is on a mission to grow her brand while finding love both in her relationships with others and her relationship with herself. Season 3 will go out with a bang as the Netflix comedy series welcomes guest stars including Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Ashley Graham, Ronny Chieng, Wyatt Cenac, Jenna Lyons, Ice-T, LaQuan Smith, Charles Harbison and Ashley Romans. The final season will also see Buteau and co-creator and EP Danielle Sanchez-Witzel make their directorial debuts. — LS

Rebecca Ferguson in “Silo.” (Apple TV) “Silo” Season 3 (Apple TV) — July 3 “Silo” ended on a massive cliffhanger with Season 2, and that charts the course for an explosive — and time-jumping — Season 3. The new season goes way, way back in time, before the silos, to tell a parallel story with what happens with Juliet (Rebecca Ferguson) and Co. in the present day. Season 3 was shot back-to-back with Season 4, the final season, and it very much drills down that this Apple sci-fi show is in its endgame. How will it all connect? We’ll find out. — Adam Chitwood

Rafe Spall and Esther Smith in “Trying.” (Apple TV) “Trying” Season 5 (Apple TV) — July 8 Apple TV’s long-running comedy series is back for another comforting and chaotic look at what it takes to build a family. Starring Esther Smith and Rafe Spall as loving couple Nikki and Jason, the series first chronicled their attempts at having kids the old-fashioned way and then through the adoption process — then Season 4 introduced a big time jump where the couple dealt with the ins and outs of caring for their more grown children. With Season 5, the story follows the aftermath of Princess (Scarlett Rayner) and Tyler’s (Cooper Turner) biological mother Kat (Charlotte Riley) showing up and bringing a new wave of complications into this family’s lives. The show has always tackled life’s obstacles with a dose of comforting humanity, and we have no doubt this season will do the same. — Jose Alejandro Bastidas

The cast of “Little House on the Prairie.” (Netflix) “Little House on the Prairie” (Netflix) — July 9 Netflix is betting big on its new TV adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s beloved book series, which drops in July. The adaptation, which also sparks nostalgia for fans of NBC’s take that aired from 1974-1983, seems to be pretty faithful to the books. The trailer sees a young Laura narrate her family’s journey to find a new home in the prairie, showing all the joys the family finds along the way. Alice Halsey stars as a young Laura with the rest of the main cast including Skywalker Hughes as Laura’s older sister, Mary, Luke Bracey as Laura’s father, Charles Ingalls, and Crosby Fitzgerald as Laura’s mother, Caroline Ingalls. Netflix has so much faith in the series, which hails from CBS Studios and Anonymous Content, that it’s already been renewed for a second season. — LS

D’Arcy Carden as Brooke, Regina Hall as Dru-Ann, Chloë Sevigny as Tatum, Jennifer Garner as Hollis and Gemma Chan as Gigi (Credit: Seacia Pavao/Peacock) “The Five Star Weekend” (Peacock) — July 9 Just like Elin Hilderbrand’s novel of the same name, “The Five Star Weekend” is the ultimate beach read, just in TV form. In a role that couldn’t be a better fit, Jennifer Garner stars as Hollis Shaw, a chef with a notable following who is plunged into grief following her husband’s unexpected death. In an effort to move forward, Hollis invites four friends from different parts of her life — who don’t know each other — for a special girls weekend at her Nantucket house. The characters come to life in an all-star cast, including D’Arcy Carden, Gemma Chan, Regina Hall and Chloë Sevigny, with Harlow Jane and Timothy Olyphant also starring. Filmed partially in Nantucket, the series promises for some luxurious moments filled with plenty of emotions and intrigue, especially from the one friend Hollis has never met in person. — LS

J.K. Simmons in “The Westies.” (Brooke Palmer/MGM+) “The Westies” (MGM+) — July 12 “The Westies,” an infamous Irish American gang that rose to prominence in New York City in the 1960’s, working alongside the Italian mafia, have long been the subject of fascination and intrigue. The gang operated out of the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood in Manhattan and their many criminal activities included racketeering, drug trafficking and murder. You know. Usually gang-type stuff. This new series, from Chris Brancato (who wrote a 1993 episode of “The X-Files”) and Michael Panes, follows two characters in 1980’s Manhattan – the head of the Westies crime organization (J.K. Simmons) and an NYPD officer with ties to the gang (Titus Welliver). Incredibly, it’s all centered around the construction of the Jacob Javits Convention Center, in a part of the city controlled by the Westies. That’s right – this is the darkly hued story behind the making of where they hold New York Comic-Con every year. The only thing more mysterious than the Westies is who is paying for MGM+. — DT

Antonio J Bell as Khali, Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, and Kareem Grimes as Preach in “All American” (Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW) “All American” Season 8 (The CW) — July 13 One of the last staples of the old CW will be coming to an end this summer. Created by April Blair and showrun by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, “All American” first premiered in 2018 and quickly became one of the most widely watched shows on the network as well as a favorite among young adult fans. And now this saga about football rivalries, ambition and forbidden romance will conclude with 13 episodes. The season will kick off with a special two-hour event before picking up after Season 7’s cliffhanger — a high-stakes playoff game between the Beverly High Eagles and the South Crenshaw Chargers. Will Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Cassius (Osy Ikhile) resolve their relationship? Will KJ (Nathaniel McIntyre) stay with Tori (Lauryn Hardy)? Who will win the big game? You’ll have to tune in to see. — Kayla Cobb

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” stars Shirley Ballas and Mark Ballas. (Credit: Disney/Maarten De Boer) “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” (ABC) — July 13 If you’ve missed seeing Robert Irwin on your TV since he won “Dancing With the Stars,” ABC has a solution for you with its new spinoff series “The Next Pro.” Fresh off of winning the mirrorball, Irwin will host a new competition show that sees up-and-coming professional dancers compete for a chance to take their talents to the ballroom in its flagship’s 35th season this fall. The contestants will live in a house together and compete in a grueling audition process week after week, judged by “Dancing With the Stars” pro Mark Ballas and his mother Shirley. “The Next Pro” should help satiate the “Dancing” fix for the summer as we await the new installment. — LS

Anya Taylor-Joy in “Lucky” (Apple TV) “Lucky” (Apple TV) — July 15 “Lucky” is one of the most promising new shows of the summer. Based on Marissa Stapley’s 2021 novel of the same name and adapted by “Your Friends and Neighbors” creator Jonathan Tropper, the series follows a former criminal (Anya Taylor-Joy) who is forced to confront her past when she finds herself caught up in a dangerous web of conspiracy and crime involving both ruthless mob leaders (Annette Bening) and persistent FBI agents (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor). The show’s cast, which includes Timothy Olyphant, Drew Starkey, William Fichtner and Clifton Collins Jr. in addition to Taylor-Joy, Bening and Ellis-Taylor, should be impressive enough to make just about any viewers’ eyebrows raise. Even more importantly, Tropper has proven himself adept at handling exactly the kind of pulpy, propulsive crime genre fare that “Lucky” promises to provide. Strap in. — Alex Welch

Hannah Waddingham, Octavia Spencer and Ed Skrein in “Ride or Die.” (Prime Video) “Ride or Die” (Prime Video) — July 15 On paper, “Ride or Die” comes across as one of the most unexpected — and potentially delightful — new shows of the year. Created by Tessa Coates, the series follows a pair of friends — one of whom is secretly a highly skilled assassin — who are forced to go on the run from a mysterious enemy. Octavia Spencer and “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham headline the cast of “Ride or Die,” which also includes Bill Nighy, Ed Skrein, Calam Lynch, Jamie Parker, Kathryn Drysdale and “Blade Runner 2049” scene-stealer Sylvia Hoeks. Described as an action adventure series, “Ride or Die” is well positioned to be one of the year’s more unique genre TV experiments, and its cast is so overflowing with charisma and charm that one could easily imagine “Ride or Die” emerging as one of this summer’s most entertaining and watchable new arrivals. — AW

Fortune Feimster and Will Ferrell in “The Hawk” (Netflix) “The Hawk” (Netflix) — July 16 Will Ferrell and Harper Steele (the subjects of recent highly lauded documentary “Will & Harper”) reunite alongside Chris Henchy as co-creators of the new Netflix sports comedy “The Hawk.” Ferrell stars as Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins, an over-the-hill golfer coming back to the green decades after his big 2004 season, joined by his son Lance (a fellow professional golfer played by Jimmy Tatro). Ferrell is joined by an all-star comedy cast including fellow “Saturday Night Live” alumni Molly Shannon and Chris Parnell, as well as Fortune Feimster, Katelyn Tarver, David Hornsby and Luke Wilson. — CL

A still from “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” (HBO Max) “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” (HBO Max) — July 23 Craving more stories set in the “Big Bang Theory” universe? Boy does HBO Max have a treat for you. “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” puts the focus on the owner of the comic book shop frequented by the “Big Bang Theory” cast throughout the original series. The new spinoff looks to be taking the series away from the typical procedural comedy tropes and fully into the realm of science fiction, as the titular character battles a new dimension where everything has gone to hell. If you wanted more lasers and robots and dimensional rifts in your “Big Bang Theory” then “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” will scratch the itch. — JB

Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly in “Ransom Canyon” Season 2. (Jeff Neumann/Netflix) “Ransom Canyon” Season 2 (Netflix) — July 23 Netflix successfully set up its own “Yellowstone” with “Ransom Canyon” last year, complete with murder (well, not technically), twists, turns, romance and power struggles. The season ended with Randall’s true killer being brought to justice, but also with a fight — one started as a strategic move to try and oust Staten (Josh Duhamel) as the owner of Double K Ranch. One mystery is solved, but Season 2 promises to still have plenty of drama, given everything going on in Staten’s life. — AO

Anson Mount in “Star: Trek Strange New Worlds.” (Jan Thijs/Paramount+) “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 4 (Paramount+) — July 23 “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 4 marks the beginning of the end for the hit series in the sci-fi franchise. After an up-and-down third season, this year’s outing looks to take things back to basics and return to the episodic case-of-the-week nature that made the first two seasons such a success. They’re still looking to take bigger genre swings — this season they plan to do an episode where the crew becomes puppets — but the shift back to what made the original series and “The Next Generation” special should excite fans as the show moves toward its endgame. — JB

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan in “The Walking Dead: Dead City.” (AMC) “The Walking Dead: Dead City” Season 3 (AMC/AMC+) — July 26 Ten years after Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) took a bat to Glen (Steven Yeun), tearing a hole in Maggie’s life (and the series’ ratings), “The Walking Dead” is finally ready to move on and establish a new path forward for Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan’s long-tortured dynamic: teamwork. Sure, the duo has collaborated over the years, but reluctantly and usually with Maggie promising to kill him at some point; but “Dead City” Season 3 promises to finally evolve the characters in a new direction, one fans have spent years asking for, and hopefully one that leaves more room for what has become the most fascinating element of these spinoff series — expanding and exploring the wild world of the undead apocalypse. Season 3 also recruits a new showrunner in Seth Hoffman, who worked on the OG series during Seasons 4-6, and penned a few of the show’s best episodes, including Season 4 heartbreaker “Too Far Gone” and Season 6 action standout “No Way Out.” — HF

Stassi Schroeder in “Vanderpump Villa.” (Disney/Andrea Miconi) “House of Stassi” (Hulu) — July 29 Stassi Schroeder is officially headlining her own show. After exiting “Vanderpump Rules” in scandal — long before anyone even uttered the word “Scandoval” — Stassi found a new reality home in Hulu, where she became a pillar of “Vanderpump Villa” and host of reunion specials for “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” With “House of Stassi,” the spotlight is on Schroeder and her dysfunctional family. Fans got a taste of the drama between Stassi and her sisters in the latest season of “Villa,” and the new show finds them all now living together, dealing with the everyday chaos that comes with shared living as Stassi works to reinvent herself in Hollywood and beyond. We’ll be seated through it all. — JAB

Jurell Carter and Howard Charles in “Fightland.” (Starz) “Fightland” (Starz) — July 31 After starring in and producing “Power,” 50 Cent reteams with Starz for “Fightland,” a new drama releasing this July. The series, created by Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith, follows disgraced boxer Duke Kilroy (Howard Charles), who went to prison in the U.S. for eight years after his brother was killed the night he became heavyweight champion. After his release, Duke goes on a quest for vengeance against his former promoter and current crime kingpin Kingsley Marshall (Nicholas Pinnock), working with a cartel to infiltrate his inner circle. Deborah Ayorinde, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Charles Babalola, Tahirah Sharif, Tyler Conti and Richard Pepple round out the cast. — CL

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in Season 4 of “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV) “Ted Lasso” Season 4 (Apple TV) — August 5 Welcome back, Coach Lasso! Three years after Jason Sudeikis’ Wichita football coach turned Richmond football (the soccer kind) coach hung up his whistle, “Ted Lasso” returns for a fourth season, this time focusing on Lasso overseeing Richmond’s new women’s team. Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift all return alongside a cast of newcomers including Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely. — CL

Ella Rubin and Amélie Elisabeth Hoeferle in “Sterling Point” (Prime Video) “Sterling Point” (Prime Video) — August 5 Following up on her directorial debut with “My Old Ass,” Megan Park will bring her vision of a coming-of-age drama to life with Prime Video’s “Sterling Point,” which centers on New York bred 17-year-old Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin), whose life turns upside down when she inherits her mysterious grandfather’s island in Canada where she finds new friends, budding romances and untold family secrets. The series also stars Keen Ruffalo, Jay Duplass, Amélie Elisabeth Hoeferle, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Bo Bragason, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Mabel Strachan, Elle-Maija Talifeathers and Missi Pyle. As Prime Video leans further into YA, the series, with support of Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the duo behind “The O.C.” and “Gossip Girl,” as EPs, promise a compelling watch. — LS

Key art for “Anna Pigeon.” (USA Network) “Anna Pigeon” (USA Network) — Aug. 7 Doesn’t it sound nice to leave the high-stress city world behind for a new job in the wilderness? Not necessarily if you’re USA Network’s latest heroine. “Anna Pigeon” follows the titular character who, after suffering a devastating loss, leaves her life as a big-city powerwoman behind to become a park ranger. Starring “Chicago PD” alum Tracy Spiridakos, the show follows as Anna juggles solving crimes within the national park grounds she cares for and her own personal demons that get in the way. This marks the latest outing in USA’s return to its signature blue sky drama series slate, so you can expect plenty of twists in this fun summer watch. — JAB

Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan in “Lanterns” (Credit HBO) “Lanterns” (HBO) — Aug. 16 This summer “Supergirl” flies into theaters, but the more hotly anticipated DC Studios project might be the one arriving at home. “Lanterns” follows a pair of Green Lanterns — Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), a seasoned member of the Green Lantern Corps (a kind of intergalactic police organization), and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), a new recruit, as they investigate a mystery on Earth that could have potentially cosmic connections. “Lanterns” counts comic book writer Tom King and Damon Lindelof, who successfully resurrected “Watchmen” for television, among its creators (along with Chris Mundy) and the early marketing materials are genuinely intriguing, with the series looking like a nifty mixture of “True Detective” and god knows what else. Kelly McDonald, Garrett Dillahunt and Jason Ritter co-star, with Nathan Fillion reprising his role as Green Lantern Guy Gardner (as seen in last summer’s James Gunn-directed “Superman” movie). Pierre’s character will definitely be a foundational part of the DC Studios shared universe going forward – it’s been confirmed that he’ll appear in next summer’s “Superman” sequel “Man of Tomorrow.” In brightest day, in blackest night, “Lanterns” is one of the most anticipated new series of 2026. — DT

Owen Thiele as Anton, Jack Innanen as Paul Baker in “Adults” (Rafy/FX) “Adults” Season 2 (FX) — August After making a splash with its freshman season, FX’s “Adults” will return for its second season this summer, picking back up on the antics of the chaotic friend group made up of Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Issa (Amita Rao), Anton (Owen Thiele) and Paul Baker (Jack Innanen). Season 2 will also pick up on the developing love triangle between Issa, Anton and Paul Baker after Anton agreed to marry Paul Baker for a green card, leading to a kiss that caused Issa’s eyebrows to raise. Exact plot details have yet to be revealed, but with the guest roster for Season 1 including Charlie Cox and Julia Fox, we’re hoping for some more fun cameos. — LS