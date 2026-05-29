Happy (almost) halfway through 2026! June is rearing it’s head, and that means a set of new additions to the streamers. In Disney+’s case, that brings the streaming release of the latest “Avatar” movie, and more.
Of course, because Disney+ is more of a library of Disney’s content, it’s not often that new movies get added to it. Each month brings the release of new TV episodes, primarily, and in June, that means new episodes of “Iron Man and His Awesome Friends” and more.
You’ll find everything new on Disney+ in June 2026 below.
June 1
Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid (Season 2) – New Episodes
Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – Premiere
June 2
Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
June 3
Hoppers — Premiere
June 4
Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts – Four-Episode Premiere
June 5
Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episode
June 6
Chibiverse (Season 4) – New Episodes
Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts – Two-Episode Premiere
June 8
Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
June 9
Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
June 10
Dragon Striker – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
The Magic Behind Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows – Premiere
June 11
Bonnaroo Livestream Day 1 – Live at 7:45pm ET
The X-Files: I Want to Believe – Director’s Cut | Bonus Feature
June 12
Bonnaroo Livestream Day 2 – Live at 7pm ET
Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends – New Episodes
Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
June 13
Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN+) – 8pm ET
Bonnaroo Livestream Day 3 – Live at 7pm ET
Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts – New Episodes
June 14
Bonnaroo Livestream Day 4 – Live at 5pm ET
Muppets Most Wanted: Unnecessary – Extended Cut | Bonus Feature
June 15
Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
June 16
Imagineer That! – New Episode
Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
A Spark Into A Flame: Hamilton & Hip Hop – Premiere
June 19
Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN2) – 7pm ET
Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – Season Finale
June 20
Disney+ and ESPN*: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN+) – 7pm ET
Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts – New Episodes
June 21
Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN) – 3pm ET
June 22
Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
June 23
Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
June 24
Avatar: Fire and Ash – Premiere
Behind the Attraction (Season 3) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
June 26
How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episode
June 27
Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Party Animals (ESPN) – 8pm ET
June 28
Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Party Animals (ABC) – 4pm ET
June 29
Adventure Time: Side Quests (Warner Bros. Animation) – Premiere
Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Soy Luna: Seasons 1-3 Recap (Disney+ Original)