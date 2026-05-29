Happy (almost) halfway through 2026! June is rearing it’s head, and that means a set of new additions to the streamers. In Disney+’s case, that brings the streaming release of the latest “Avatar” movie, and more.

Of course, because Disney+ is more of a library of Disney’s content, it’s not often that new movies get added to it. Each month brings the release of new TV episodes, primarily, and in June, that means new episodes of “Iron Man and His Awesome Friends” and more.

You’ll find everything new on Disney+ in June 2026 below.

June 1

Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid (Season 2) – New Episodes

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – Premiere

June 2

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

June 3

Hoppers — Premiere

June 4

Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts – Four-Episode Premiere

June 5

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episode

June 6

Chibiverse (Season 4) – New Episodes

Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts – Two-Episode Premiere

June 8

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

June 9

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

June 10

Dragon Striker – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

The Magic Behind Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows – Premiere

June 11

Bonnaroo Livestream Day 1 – Live at 7:45pm ET

The X-Files: I Want to Believe – Director’s Cut | Bonus Feature

David Duchovny as Fox Mulder on “The X-Files” (CREDIT: Fox)

June 12

Bonnaroo Livestream Day 2 – Live at 7pm ET

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends – New Episodes

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

June 13

Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN+) – 8pm ET

Bonnaroo Livestream Day 3 – Live at 7pm ET

Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts – New Episodes

June 14

Bonnaroo Livestream Day 4 – Live at 5pm ET

Muppets Most Wanted: Unnecessary – Extended Cut | Bonus Feature

June 15

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

June 16

Imagineer That! – New Episode

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

A Spark Into A Flame: Hamilton & Hip Hop – Premiere

June 19

Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN2) – 7pm ET

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – Season Finale

June 20

Disney+ and ESPN*: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN+) – 7pm ET

Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts – New Episodes

June 21

Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN) – 3pm ET

June 22

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

June 23

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

June 24

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Premiere

Behind the Attraction (Season 3) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

June 26

How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episode

June 27

Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Party Animals (ESPN) – 8pm ET

June 28

Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Party Animals (ABC) – 4pm ET

June 29

Adventure Time: Side Quests (Warner Bros. Animation) – Premiere

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Soy Luna: Seasons 1-3 Recap (Disney+ Original)