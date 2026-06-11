“Cotton Fever,” “Labrador — Autopsy of Silence” and “Jail Time Records” are among the winners at the 25th Annual Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX. The New York-based film festival announced the prize holders on Thursday, selected by juries including Benedict Wong, Haley Lu Richardson, Mira Nair and Janicza Bravo.

“This year’s award winners embody the spirit of Tribeca: fearless work that crosses borders, expands the form and reveals the power of storytelling to uncover humanity in unexpected places,” said Festival Director and SVP of Programming Cara Cusumano in a statement. “As we celebrate our 25th year, these artists remind us that powerful stories do more than entertain, they deepen our empathy, broaden our perspective and bring us closer together.”

A selection of the films, such as “Labrador,” “Summer of Three” and “Jail Time Records,” received multiple awards at the festival. Performance awards across U.S. and international narrative went to Marcel Ruiz, Paolo Schoene and Kiki Montilla (“Summer of Three”), as well as Christopher Angatookalook (“Labrador — Autopsy of Silence”).

Audience awards for Tribeca, voted on by festivalgoers, have yet to be announced as votes are being tallied.

You can see a full list of winners below:

U.S. NARRATIVE COMPETITION

Founders Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature Sponsored by OKX: “Cotton Fever,” Director Daniel Blake Schwartz

Special Jury Mention for Best U.S. Narrative Feature: “Here I’m Alive,” Director Joshua Z Weinstein

Best Performance in a U.S. Narrative Feature: Marcel Ruiz, Paolo Schoene, and Kiki Montilla for “Summer of Three”

Best Screenplay in a U.S. Narrative Feature: Carlitos Ruiz-Ruiz, Marcel Ruiz, and Mariana S. Belaval for “Summer of Three”

Best Cinematography in a U.S. Narrative Feature: Tom Acton Fitzgerald for “Cotton Fever”

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE COMPETITION

Best International Narrative Feature: “Labrador – Autopsy of Silence,” Director Rodrigue Jean (Canada)

Best Performance in an International Narrative Feature: Christopher Angatookalook for “Labrador – Autopsy of Silence” (Canada)

Special Jury Mention for Best Performance in an International Feature: Duda Santos & Mc Nem for “Funk” (Brazil)

Best Screenplay in an International Narrative Feature: Alex Camilleri for “Zejtune” (Malta, Germany, Qatar)

Best Cinematography in an International Narrative Feature: Mathieu Laverdière for “Labrador – Autopsy of Silence” (Canada)

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Best Documentary Feature: “Jail Time Records,” Directors Dione Roach and Steve Happi (Cameroon, United States)

Special Jury Mention for Best Documentary Feature: “Time Warp,” Director Allison Berg (United States)

Best Cinematography in a Documentary Feature: Dione Roach, Urberto Rapisardi, and Steve Happi for “Jail Time Records” (Cameroon, United States)

Special Jury Mention for Best Cinematography in a Documentary Feature: Lukas Gut for “Siege of Paradise” (Ireland, Switzerland)

Best Editing in a Documentary Feature: Rebecca Adorno and Viridiana Lieberman for “Jean-Michel” (United Kingdom)

Special Jury Mention for Best Editing in a Documentary Feature: Christopher A. Peterson and Peter Norrey for “American Zoo” (United Kingdom)

VIEWPOINTS AWARD

“Crocodile,” Director The Critics and Pietra Brettkelly (Nigeria, New Zealand)

Special Jury Mention for Viewpoints Award: Sarah Karei for “One Woman One Bra” (Kenya, Nigeria)

BEST NEW NARRATIVE DIRECTOR AWARD

Miiku Sakanishi for “Memorizu” (Japan)

Special Jury Mention, Best New Narrative Director: Elisee Junior St. Preux for “The Tropic Sun and His Eyes” (Haiti)

ALBERT MAYSLES AWARD FOR BEST NEW DOCUMENTARY DIRECTOR

Dione Roach and Steve Happi for “Jail Time Records” (Cameroon, United States)

Special Jury Mention, Albert Maysles Award: Natalie Baszile and Hyacinth Parker for “Harvest” (United States)

NORA EPHRON AWARD

Dina Duma for “Skateboarding Is Not for Girls” (North Macedonia, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia)

SHORTS COMPETITION

Best Narrative Short: “32B,” Director Mohamed Taher (Egypt)

Special Jury Mention, Narrative Short: “So, Boom,” Director Abby Pierce (United States)

Best Documentary Short: “Listen,” Director Taliesin Black Brown (United States)

Special Jury Mention, Documentary Short: “The Baddest Speechwriter of All,” Directors Ben Proudfoot and Stephen Curry (United States)

Best Animated Short: “Violet and Marlowe Rob a Bank,” Director Wesley Wang (United States)

Special Jury Mention, Animated Short: “Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe,” Director Andrea Szelesová (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Best New York Short: “Insufficient Fare,” Directors Michael Gugger and Varvara Kanellakopoulou (United States)

Best Music Video: “Fingers Crossed” – The Moth & The Flame, Director Rebecca Thomas (United States)

Student Visionary Award: “Found&Lost,” Director Reza Rasouli (Austria)

TRIBECA GAMES AWARD

“There are No Ghosts at the Grand,” Directors Anil Glendinning and Rachel Glendinning (United Kingdom)

TRIBECA PODCASTS COMPETITION

Audio Nonfiction Reporting Award: “The Fastest Girl in Somalia,” Director Teresa Krug (United States)

Audio Fiction Award: “THE DOUBLE[S],” Directors Winnie Kemp and Alexander Kemp (United States)

Audio Investigative Nonfiction Award: “The Most Wanted Olympian,” Director Michelle Shephard (Canada)

Audio Memoir Award: “Reaching Out,” Director Sayre Quevedo (United States)

AT&T PRESENTS UNTOLD STORIES

Sid Gopinath, Aditya Joshi and Alifya Ali for “Minnesota Goodbye”

TRIBECA X AWARD COMPETITION

Best Feature: “Meal Ticket” from McDonald’s

Best Short: “The Book of George” from Stio

Best Commercial: “Last Coke in the Desert” from Coca-Cola

Best Commercial Honorable Mention: “Bang Bang” from Safe School Las Vegas

Best Episodic: “Built to Move” from Autodesk

Best Episodic Honorable Mention: “Partners” from Carvana

Best Content Creator/Influencer: “The Master of Speed & Stability” from Beats

Best Audio/Podcast: “To Catch a Thief: China’s Rise to Cyber Supremacy” from Rubrik

Social Impact Award: “The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix” from Accenture / Philipstown WireCar Co.

Environmental Impact Award: “The Theory of Spice” from Yogi Tea

Director of the Year: A$AP Rocky