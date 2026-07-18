You’ve made it to the weekend (or perhaps through the weekend and into a new week, depending on when you’re reading this), and that means it’s time for a much-deserved movie night.

If you’re scrolling through Hulu looking for options, you’ll find plenty. But if you want to lighten that load and trust someone else’s recommendations, well, we thank you for that, and are happy to provide. This week, we’re recommending a few Summer-ween options (Halloween in summer, you get it), and the origin story for a current movie in theaters.

Here are the three best movies to watch on Hulu this week.

“Despicable Me” (Universal Pictures) Despicable Me With “Minions & Monsters” now in theaters, it might be a good time to go back to where it all began with those little yellow dudes. For those somehow unfamiliar, that would be “Despicable Me.” Here, though, the minions aren’t front and center. They’re actually just doofy little henchmen to Steve Carell’s character, Gru. He’s a fading supervillain, trying to come up with a plan to get back on top and defeat the new hotshot villain in town, Vector (Jason Segel). His plan involves adopting three young sisters, and what follows is a shockingly heartwarming story about found family, with plenty of laughs included.

Summit Entertainment The ‘Twilight’ Saga Call it Summer-ween, call it getting back to Robert Pattinson’s roots before seeing “The Odyssey,” call it just a guilty pleasure film, “Twilight” might be the move this week. And, if you’re feeling ambitious, you could revisit the entire saga, as all five films are currently streaming on Hulu. We both know you know the story, but just in case you need refreshing: it centers on Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), a teenage girl who moves to Forks, Washington, to live with her dad. Shortly thereafter, she meets Edward and his unusual family — who happen to be vampires. Girl falls for boy, boy falls for girl, and a very intense love story ensues. Sometimes you just need a brain break, and these movies provide an easy one. And seriously, if you’re gearing up to see “The Odyssey” in theaters, it’ll be a good reminder of the range on Pattinson. Read Next

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