David Harbour and Rebecca Hall to Star in Horror Film ‘A Head Full of Ghosts’ for Lionsgate

The horror film is based on the award-winning novel by Paul Tremblay

David Harbour and Rebecca Hall
Lionsgate has acquired worldwide distribution rights to the upcoming horror film “A Head Full of Ghosts.”

David Harbour, Rebecca Hall and Esmé Creed-Miles are in final negotiations to star in “A Head Full of Ghosts,” based on the award-winning horror novel by Paul Tremblay (first published in June of 2015 by the William Morrow imprint of HarperCollins).

“A Head Full of Ghosts” will be written and directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, the award-winning filmmaking duo behind the German-language hit “Goodnight Mommy,” which was also Austria’s 2014 Oscar entry for Best Foreign Language Film. They made their English-language debut with “The Lodge,” starring Riley Keough, which Neon released in 2020. “A Head Full of Ghosts” is their first American major-studio film and starts shooting in March.

Producers are Daniel Dubiecki and Lara Alameddine of The Allegiance Theater, Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. of Team Downey, alongside David Gambino and Fifth Season.

The synopsis for “A Head Full of Ghosts” follows a family whose “suburban life is torn apart when their teenage daughter’s descent into madness becomes the subject of a reality show. Fifteen years later, her sister Merry faces her family’s haunting past with a journalist, uncovering the very nature of the evil that destroyed them.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Team Downey, The Allegiance Theater, and David Gambino, and our friends at Fifth Season, who collectively bring exceptional prestige and creative confidence to the project,” Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a Friday statement. “This team’s artistic vision for this terrifying story has been undeniable – striking, distinct and genuinely unsettling. It’s no surprise that Stephen King called this book his favorite novel of the past decade and said that it ‘scared the living hell’ out of him – which says it all.”

Lionsgate will launch the film at the upcoming European Film Market. Lauren Bixby negotiated the deal on behalf of the studio. Team Downey is represented by WME and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox. Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala are represented by WME and Black Bear.

